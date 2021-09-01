X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Afghan evacuees face uncertain future in India

Having landed on a six-month electronic visa, many evacuees are not sure how long they are welcome in India

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Published: September 01, 2021 10:30 AM GMT

Updated: September 01, 2021 10:42 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Crisis deepens in India's Eastern Church over liturgy

Aug 31, 2021
2

Timor-Leste priest suspended over presidential aim

Sep 1, 2021
3

'Uniformity is not Catholic, it is not Christian'

Aug 31, 2021
4

Attacks on Christians go unpunished in Indian state

Aug 30, 2021
5

Religious leaders oppose bid to legalize cannabis in Sri Lanka

Sep 1, 2021
6

Court summons Indian bishop over land dispute

Sep 1, 2021
7

Philippine health workers strike over unpaid benefits

Aug 30, 2021
8

World Bank cash won't help Bangladesh integrate Rohingya

Sep 1, 2021
9

The deafening silence of the Pakistani Church

Aug 31, 2021
10

A daily struggle for refugees in Myanmar's Rakhine state

Aug 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Afghan evacuees face uncertain future in India

Afghan refugees protest outside the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Indian capital New Delhi on Aug. 22. (Photo: AFP)

Many Afghan Sikhs and Hindus have landed safe and sound in India. But they are at a crossroads. The Afghan land and society they left behind continue to linger in the back of their minds.

Memories can be beautiful but to these ill-fated evacuees who keep talking to the media in choked voices, some sobbing inconsolably, they serve as a melancholic trap.

The memories of Afghanistan keep recurring because the evacuees are not sure how long they are welcome in India.

They are here on a six-month electronic visa and so making any long-term plan at this stage may not be feasible. Adding to their anxiety is the reported cancellation of at least 11,000 visas issued by the Indian embassy in Afghanistan.

“The tragedy is felt all the more because extraordinary hopes were infused in people’s hearts and minds during the past two decades. The days of bans on girls' education, music, entertainment and sports are back again,” an evacuee said.

Afghan Sikh lawmaker Narender Singh Khalsa broke down twice while recalling how his family had lived in Afghanistan for three generations and had to leave everything behind now. “What we have in Afghanistan now is zero,” he said in a choked voice.

The history of the land has been a mix of violence, deception and drug money

Santosh Gurpreet, a student of political science, had visited India for a family function in the past. “You all are very fortunate. You cannot imagine the life people live in Afghanistan under the Taliban,” he said.

He replied in the negative when asked if Afghanistan’s problems were caused due to people’s reluctance to take on the hardliners. “The real issue is corruption,” he said. “The history of the land has been a mix of violence, deception and drug money.”

Baksheesh is the most commonly used word. It’s Arabic for gift and has become a part and parcel of Afghan people’s lives,” Santosh added.

A 52-year-old Hindu woman agreed with him. “My father used to say corruption came to Afghanistan with the Soviet invasion [in 1979],” she said, recalling the Russian word for bribe, vizyatka, and explaining it meant “take it, it’s for you.”

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Afghan society had decayed so much that no one could live on a regular or known source of income anymore, she said.

Noor Mariam, a 45-year-old Muslim woman, said that without a doubt the conditions of Afghans and especially women were pitiable.

“The withdrawal of Western forces was planned very badly. The Americans need to explain why they treated Afghanistan like a hunting ground and then decided to leave it suddenly,” she said.

Many acknowledged that the Americans and Britons, especially church workers, brought in fresh ideas for improving the lives of women but abandoned Afghanistan “without giving adequate strength” to the Afghan elected government and military.

Another Muslim evacuee, Jahangir, who requested that his second name be withheld, said rather caustically: “Talking of our Afghan society, it is imperative to understand that even Americans lost hope. I think they realized that corruption was so high that no one could be trusted.”

He said deception was a way of life in the Central Asian country. “Dhokha (betrayal) is the order of the day. That’s why the Afghan forces did not fight the Taliban after the Americans left,” he added.

Kawaljeet, a 42-year-old father of three, said the real problem was that nobody knew what Afghan civil society wanted.

“Americans, British and German workers spent months in places like Kandahar and Ghazni, and yet they could not understand the real Afghan society. I was born and brought up in Kabul and studied in the US, but even I failed to understand them,” he said.

Kawaljeet worked part-time for the Indian embassy in 2019 but his predicament is no different from the other Afghan evacuees who have landed in India.

We will take it from there. That’s the current plan. This is an evolving situation

India brought over 550 people on six flights from Kabul and Dushanbe as of Aug. 27. Of these, over 260 were Indian nationals including embassy staff.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman Arindam Bagchi has said the Afghan nationals who have landed in India would stay under the six-month visa scheme. “We will take it from there. That’s the current plan. This is an evolving situation,” he said.

There are other problems facing Afghan nationals. One woman said her extended family got split and landed in three different countries. While some came with her to India, a few others were seen by her boarding a German aircraft while the rest she thought could be either in Pakistan or still held up at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

The bureaucratic hurdles and complexities are such that Rangina Kargar, a member of the House of the People of Afghanistan, was not allowed to enter India and was deported to Istanbul via Dubai despite a diplomatic passport.

“We were moving to the new e-emergency visa system. It appears that all this could have led to some confusion, which led to the unfortunate incident of denial of entry to a particular Afghan national,” the MEA spokesman said.

The cancellation of over 11,000 visas issued physically from Aug. 12-14 before the Indian mission closed down in Afghanistan was attributed to the Indian government’s apprehensions that they may be “misused” by disgruntled elements and anti-India groups operating from Pakistan.

Afghan nationals have been asked to travel to India only on an electronic visa.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Church demands action over Sri Lankan Easter bombings
Church demands action over Sri Lankan Easter bombings
Indian Kashmir separatist leader buried in pre-dawn funeral
Indian Kashmir separatist leader buried in pre-dawn funeral
Caritas Pakistan launches disease awareness drive
Caritas Pakistan launches disease awareness drive
Canadian nun pioneered Catholic family welfare in Bangladesh
Canadian nun pioneered Catholic family welfare in Bangladesh
Religious leaders oppose bid to legalize cannabis in Sri Lanka
Religious leaders oppose bid to legalize cannabis in Sri Lanka
Court summons Indian bishop over land dispute
Court summons Indian bishop over land dispute
Support Us

Latest News

Tribal love must go beyond wearing traditional clothing
Sep 2, 2021
Church demands action over Sri Lankan Easter bombings
Sep 2, 2021
Pope wants to continue dialogue with China despite challenges
Sep 2, 2021
Vietnam students expected to proclaim Christ
Sep 2, 2021
Timor-Leste's prime minister tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 2, 2021
Centuries-old remains of first Korean Catholic martyrs recovered
Sep 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Tribal love must go beyond wearing traditional clothing
Sep 2, 2021
The chimera of a unified Korea
Sep 2, 2021
World Bank cash won't help Bangladesh integrate Rohingya
Sep 1, 2021
Keeping alive the loved ones who disappeared
Aug 31, 2021
'Uniformity is not Catholic, it is not Christian'
Aug 31, 2021

Features

Afghan evacuees face uncertain future in India
Sep 1, 2021
Honored Bangladeshi scientist has saved millions of lives
Sep 1, 2021
Organic revolution threatens tea disaster in Sri Lanka
Sep 1, 2021
Christians wary as Covid-19 third wave strikes Nepal
Aug 31, 2021
Vatican-inspired group shows solidarity with Afghan women
Aug 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Intolerable situation say bishops as more students kidnapped in Nigeria

“Intolerable situation,” say bishops, as more students kidnapped in Nigeria
Muslim and Christian clerics unite for peace in Mali

Muslim and Christian clerics unite for peace in Mali
Laywoman takes over communications for French bishops

Laywoman takes over communications for French bishops

Pope Francis small steps to promote women at the Vatican

Pope Francis' small steps to promote women at the Vatican
Controversial US priest still speaking out despite limits from bishop

Controversial US priest still speaking out despite limits from bishop
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 2 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 2 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may I continue Your work of reconciliation and unity

Lord, may I continue Your work of reconciliation and unity
May people see you in each one of us, Lord

May people see you in each one of us, Lord
Saint Gregory the Great | Saint of the Day

Saint Gregory the Great | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.