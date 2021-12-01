X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

World

Afghan babies succumb to hunger as winter descends

A facility run by Doctors Without Borders in Herat receives around 60 new patients each week

AFP, Kabul

AFP, Kabul

Published: December 01, 2021 08:07 AM GMT

Updated: December 01, 2021 08:18 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bishop calls for end to bombings in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Nov 30, 2021
2

Yet another Catholic church destroyed by Myanmar junta

Nov 29, 2021
3

Indonesia pays compensation to sexually abused altar boys

Nov 29, 2021
4

Thou shalt not kill

Nov 29, 2021
5

Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier

Dec 1, 2021
6

Tributes flow following death of Cambodian prince

Nov 30, 2021
7

Thailand’s new curbs further harm press freedom

Nov 29, 2021
8

Filipino lay minister gunned down in Cebu City

Nov 29, 2021
9

Toxic air pollution chokes India, Pakistan

Nov 29, 2021
10

Korean nuns on education mission for poor Cambodian children

Nov 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Afghan babies succumb to hunger as winter descends

A baby receives treatment for malnutrition at a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) nutrition center in Herat, Afghanistan, on Nov. 22. (Photo: AFP)

When six-week-old Zubair arrived at a clinic for malnourished children in Afghanistan, doctors initially gave him only a few hours to live.

And as he battled under a survival blanket, his mother looked on — her feelings swinging desperately between fear and hope.

The Doctors Without Borders (MSF)-run facility in Herat, western Afghanistan's biggest city, seeks to help the community cope with a public health system on its last legs, hobbled by the withdrawal of donor aid.

Since the Taliban overran Kabul in August, the facility has increased its capacity from 45 to 75 beds and receives around 60 new patients each week.

Zubair's mother Shabaneh Karimi travelled 150 kilometers to seek help for him, staying initially at an adjoining public hospital before being referred to the MSF clinic.

The little boy was quickly examined and put in intensive care, along with a dozen other infants.

Mothers come from very far. Sometimes they do 200 kilometers. Public hospitals don't have supplies. Doctors and nurses are not paid

His head almost entirely enveloped in an oxygen mask, he survived the night — and even recovered enough strength to cry.

"Zubair is still alive, but it's still complicated for him," said Gaia Giletta, the MSF clinic's chief nurse. Severely weakened by malnutrition, he is now battling a lung infection, she explained.

The UN's children's agency UNICEF estimates that some 3.2 million Afghan children under the age of five will suffer from malnutrition this winter. A million of them could die in the absence of intervention, it calculates.

"Mothers come from very far. Sometimes they do 200 kilometers. Public hospitals don't have supplies. Doctors and nurses are not paid," Giletta said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In the next room, Halima watched over her nine-month-old twins — both showing characteristic swollen heads that signify they are suffering from a malnutrition-caused oedema, an excessive accumulation of fluid that is potentially fatal.

"I got worried when I saw their faces becoming bigger and bigger," Halima said. "I tried to breastfeed them, but I didn't have enough milk."

She then quickly ran out of money to buy powdered milk, and her husband, a drug addict, failed to help. The twins are now battling measles, requiring them to be kept in isolation.

After two months at the clinic, another baby, five-month-old Ali Omar, is doing a little better. But he still only weighs 3.1 kilograms — the weight of a healthy newborn. And, as his release approaches, his mother Sonita is worried.

"Will he make it through the winter if there is no milk and the house is not heated?"

Before mothers leave the clinic, MSF hands them sachets containing peanut butter and vitamins, serving as a complete meal for one child of six months or older.

"The problem is, sometimes the mothers ... share one portion between their children," chief nurse Giletta said.

Even getting babies on the right track is no guarantee they will stay there. "We have a lot of re-admissions," said Christophe Garnier, MSF's project coordinator in Herat.

After 40 years of war, malnutrition is a perennial problem in Afghanistan, exacerbated in recent years by severe droughts, he noted.

And since the summer, when the Taliban swept back into power, long-standing sanctions against the Islamists have deprived the new state of huge sums.

The previous, Western-backed regime depended on international aid for 75 percent of its budget.

The US has frozen the Afghan central bank's access to around $10 billion of reserves since the Taliban took power.

Unemployment has shot up, food prices have surged and suffering is visible across the country, particularly in camps for displaced people.

In the camps, MSF works closely with mothers who are sometimes completely destitute

There are three such camps near Herat, housing 9,000 families who have fled the country's successive wars and repeated droughts.

"When you're hungry, you can't think of anything else," said Muhammad Amin, an elder.

The camp's daily meal is often nothing more than a bit of bread and tea.

Deprived of work, Muhammad Amin is even considering selling one of his kidneys. "Of course, I thought about the consequences but I think it might help the kids," he said.

One of his neighbors urges against this move, referring to a relative who was left disabled after selling a kidney for 150,000 Afghanis ($1,550).

In the camps, MSF works closely with mothers who are sometimes completely destitute.

A medic places a screening bracelet on the arm of each baby, to measure malnutrition. One six-month-old scores in the red.

"I had milk for the first 40 days only," his mother says.

She is invited to the MSF clinic in Herat, where she and her baby can access what is an unattainable luxury for many Afghans — three meals a day.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
Support Us

Latest News

Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Bangladesh lets relocated Rohingya refugees visit families
Dec 1, 2021
Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop
Dec 1, 2021
Asylum seeker's self-immolation challenges Indonesian policy
Dec 1, 2021
Afghan babies succumb to hunger as winter descends
Dec 1, 2021
Philippine volcano erupts but no ashfall
Dec 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Thou shalt not kill
Nov 29, 2021
The risks of sponsorship of social egg freezing
Nov 29, 2021
Building a church of communion, participation and mission
Nov 29, 2021
Letter from Rome: The not-so-Eternal City
Nov 27, 2021
Pakistan cannot risk becoming the next Afghanistan
Nov 26, 2021

Features

Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
Stolen gods: Nepal seeks to bring home lost treasures
Nov 30, 2021
Korean nuns on education mission for poor Cambodian children
Nov 30, 2021
A comedian who dares to defy contemporary Japan
Nov 27, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Feminists Church clash in Bolivia

Feminists, Church clash in Bolivia
Christians fearful as Niger hit hard by jihadist insurgency

Christians fearful as Niger hit hard by jihadist insurgency
Makeover of NotreDame de Paris interior sparks hot debate

Make-over of Notre-Dame de Paris’ interior sparks hot debate
Pope seeks to refocus world attention on migrants during trip to Cyprus and Greece

Pope seeks to refocus world attention on migrants during trip to Cyprus and Greece
European Commission pulls internal memo cancelling Christmas

European Commission pulls internal memo “cancelling” Christmas

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.