X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Advocacy groups pressure ASEAN over 'slavery' on trawlers

24 organizations urge SE Asian countries to ratify a key convention aimed at protecting migrant fishermen

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: September 29, 2021 05:56 AM GMT

Updated: September 29, 2021 06:34 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Catholics help Myanmar Christian refugees

Sep 27, 2021
2

Hindu activists' deadline passes for church demolitions in India

Sep 27, 2021
3

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks want justice for Easter bombing victims

Sep 27, 2021
4

Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports

Sep 28, 2021
5

Cambodia limits Festival of the Dead as Covid numbers spike

Sep 27, 2021
6

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan

Sep 27, 2021
7

Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19

Sep 28, 2021
8

No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar

Sep 28, 2021
9

Cambodia sends 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Laos

Sep 28, 2021
10

Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far

Sep 28, 2021
Support UCA News
Advocacy groups pressure ASEAN over 'slavery' on trawlers

Activists from the Indonesian Migrant Workers Union hold a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Jakarta on Dec. 27, 2020, to demand an investigation into the death of Indonesian fishermen working on a Chinese fishing vessel. (Photo supplied)

More than 20 advocacy organizations, including a church group, have called on Southeast Asian countries to work together to end the enslavement of migrant fishermen by ratifying an important international convention.

Stella Maris Manila, a church-run organization that provides care for migrants, seafarers and refugees, was among 24 civil organizations calling on Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries to ratify International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 188.

It is the most comprehensive convention on the protection of rights and working conditions of migrant fishermen, the organizations said.

They made the call as they submitted a report on the convention to the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on Sept. 28.

In it they said ASEAN countries have failed to provide protection for migrants working on foreign ships and had not coordinated well to resolve the problem.

Father Paulo Prigol, the Stella Maris Manila chaplain and director of the Scalabrini Center for People on the Move, said the briefing paper clearly shows the organizations’ commitment to helping provide solutions to end forced labor and human trafficking at sea.

If they unite, it will be easier to influence recruiting countries to follow ASEAN standards

“We … look forward to the implementation of the provisions of the convention, to justice being served to victims, and an end to the horrible crimes committed against hard-working seafarers and fisherfolks,” he said in a statement.

Thailand is the only ASEAN member to have ratified the convention so far.

The civil organizations said that with ratification other ASEAN member states would be “expected to enhance efforts on developing pathways for safe and ethical recruitment and grievance mechanisms to address abuses or accidents that occur on board foreign fishing vessels.

The groups also demanded a more active role for the ASEAN Committee for Migrant Workers, the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights and the ASEAN High Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The increasing number of reported cases of unethical recruitment, poor working conditions and tragic deaths of Southeast Asian migrant fishers on distant water fishing vessels over the years has fueled growing concern over forced labor and human trafficking in the fishing industry,” said Annisa Erou, one of the report co-authors from Greenpeace Southeast Asia.

Scalabrinian Father Ansensius Guntur, director of the Stella Maris Center in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, underlined the importance of ASEAN countries showing a joint commitment to cleaning up the fishing industry as they are the main source of migrant fishers.

“If they unite, it will be easier to influence recruiting countries to follow ASEAN standards. ASEAN countries will have high bargaining power to demand good treatment for migrant fishers," he said.

He said it is important that NGO advocacy continues as it has been proven to encourage recruiting countries such as Taiwan to evaluate themselves.

This showed the Taiwanese government's determination to improve its fishery sector and its openness to input from NGOs

Father Guntur told UCA News that he was recently asked by Taiwanese authorities to evaluate 56 migrant fisher recruitment agencies, of which 20 got As, 28 got Bs, 3 got Cs and 3 got Ds.

“Of those who got a D, one was barred from recruiting foreign crew members for a year and the other two were shut down. This showed the Taiwanese government's determination to improve its fishery sector and its openness to input from NGOs," he said

ASEAN countries provide most of the migrant fishers who work on Taiwanese and Chinese-owned vessels.

In a report titled "Forced Labor at Sea: The Case of Indonesian Migrant Fishers" released in May by Greenpeace Southeast Asia and the Indonesian Migrant Workers’ Union, there were 62 reported cases of forced labor between May 2019 and June 2020, a sharp rise on the 34 reported between December 2018 and July 2019.

The report noted four main complaints — deception, withholding of wages, excessive overtime and physical and sexual abuse.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Christian Pacquiao quits boxing to focus on Philippine presidency
Christian Pacquiao quits boxing to focus on Philippine presidency
Filipino Catholic groups launch bid for clean elections
Filipino Catholic groups launch bid for clean elections
Vietnam Catholics to pray rosaries for global health
Vietnam Catholics to pray rosaries for global health
Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports
Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Cambodia sends 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Laos
Cambodia sends 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Laos
Support Us

Latest News

Indian Christians seek repeal of anti-conversion laws
Sep 29, 2021
Christian Pacquiao quits boxing to focus on Philippine presidency
Sep 29, 2021
Pakistan court rules mental capacity crucial in child conversion
Sep 29, 2021
Caritas Pakistan provides food, hygiene kits to evicted Christians
Sep 29, 2021
Filipino Catholic groups launch bid for clean elections
Sep 29, 2021
Japan's ruling party elects Fumio Kishida leader, next PM
Sep 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021
Tears and fears as deadly virus knocks on people's doors
Sep 28, 2021
The scourge of child abuse in Philippine detention centers
Sep 27, 2021
World Mission Month? World Mission Church!
Sep 27, 2021
Letter from Rome: The final phase of a disruptive pontificate
Sep 27, 2021

Features

Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Sep 29, 2021
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan
Sep 27, 2021
Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Sep 24, 2021
Korean Catholic music band sings praise to God
Sep 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
US priests association promotes turning the pulpit green

US priests' association promotes “turning the pulpit green”
Bishops in Togo denounce church closures vaccine mandates

Bishops in Togo denounce church closures, vaccine mandates
Family killed in Rwandan genocide on track to sainthood

Family killed in Rwandan genocide on track to sainthood
Pilgrims walk to bring awareness to climate change

Pilgrims walk to bring awareness to climate change
The Eucharist the Christ and the Call to Discipleship

The Eucharist, the Christ, and the Call to Discipleship
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.