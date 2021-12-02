X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

Vietnam

Advent strengthens my faith in the Redeemer

We are called in this season to look forward to a bright and happy tomorrow

Little Stream

Little Stream

Published: December 02, 2021 07:53 AM GMT

Updated: December 02, 2021 08:02 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier

Dec 1, 2021
2

Bishop calls for end to bombings in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Nov 30, 2021
3

Family suspect foul play after Indian nun found hanged

Dec 2, 2021
4

Indonesia pays compensation to sexually abused altar boys

Nov 29, 2021
5

Yet another Catholic church destroyed by Myanmar junta

Nov 29, 2021
6

Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan

Dec 1, 2021
7

Thou shalt not kill

Nov 29, 2021
8

Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop

Dec 1, 2021
9

Toxic air pollution chokes India, Pakistan

Nov 29, 2021
10

Tributes flow following death of Cambodian prince

Nov 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Advent strengthens my faith in the Redeemer

Vietnam Catholics welcome Advent by carrying pictures of Mother Mary, St. Joseph and the Apostles around a church in Hanoi on Nov. 28. (Photo courtesy of tonggiaophanhanoi.org)

“Why do we have to wait? What do we await?” A pagan friend asked me this after hearing my introduction to Advent.

Wondering how to appropriately respond to the questions, I inadvertently realize something about the meaning of Advent in the consciousness of Christians.

Advent is not to expect the Redeemer to come in the form of a baby in the flesh, not to wait for the cold air of the Christmas season that lasts until New Year’s Eve and Tet or the Lunar New Year, and also not to want to listen to funny Christmas carols again.

In silence, I find out that Advent evokes in each person a reality of human life that we are short of many things, and we look forward to meeting those shortages.

What are we deficient in? It is absolutely impossible to list all human needs, but in essence Advent wants to remind you and me of the absence of eternal happiness and the desperate yearning to enjoy that ecstasy.

Anyway, we still have to recognize that every effort in one’s life aims at bringing happiness to either oneself or to someone else. However, in reality, happiness is so short-lived. Those brief moments vanish in the blink of an eye and leave feelings of pity over time.

Through Jesus Christ, I receive the firm promise that my next life is of eternal happiness if I sincerely live out God's will in this life

Someone who lived with me happily yesterday has left me forever today. My job was worthwhile yesterday but today it has become menial and even arouses a deep sense of injustice.

The Covid-19 pandemic that was thought to have been stemmed continues to flare up again intensely. Just like that, we were happy yesterday, are sad today and mixed with indescribable positivity and negativity.

That is the reality of my life and yours. As it is reality, we could not stay away from it or are so frightened and huddle up in a corner of the room waiting for unwanted realities to disappear quickly.

However, Advent gives me a fairly positive outlook as it brings me a strong faith in the Redeemer. St. John said, "No one has ever seen God, but the one and only Son, who is himself God and is in closest relationship with the Father, has made him known."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Through Jesus Christ, I receive the firm promise that my next life is of eternal happiness if I sincerely live out God's will in this life. It is this perspective showing me that all joys and sorrows in life are not the Creator's ironic jokes to treat people like puppets.

Quite the contrary, God clothes you and me in a noble person so that we understand that all events in life are effective tools for us to achieve eternal happiness. It is a question of whether we know how to use them or not.

It sounds like a theory, but in reality have you and I ever dared to sit back and think that there is still a feeling in each of us that we lack something insightful that cannot be named? Are all our current efforts limited? And is the most considerable hope in each person something specific that brings true happiness to me or someone else?

If we never stop to think about that, perhaps this Advent is an opportunity for us to do so.

Every happy day makes every happy month that makes every happy year, and each year of happiness weaves into a happy life

The Second Person of the Trinity who came down from Heaven as a human responds to my reflections. Waiting is no longer waiting for a baby to be born to save humanity, nor waiting for beautiful music, lovely clothes and cool weather, but expecting eternal happiness some day.

You and I are called to live an active life and flourish in our human and Christian vocations in order to live up to Jesus' words, “Straighten up and lift up your heads, for your redemption is drawing near."

I finally have a positive answer to my friend — a follower of another faith — about what to expect for me and him. My solution may not be to all problems, but both of us are called to look forward to a bright and happy tomorrow. Every happy day makes every happy month that makes every happy year, and each year of happiness weaves into a happy life.

Hopefully, at the end of our lives, both you and I will know what we are hard up for, what we expect, and exactly how happy we are.

This article was summarized and translated by a UCA News reporter from a Vietnamese article published here at dongten.net. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Myanmar junta accused of targeting protesters in massacre
Myanmar junta accused of targeting protesters in massacre
Festival to close Singapore Church's 200th anniversary
Festival to close Singapore Church's 200th anniversary
Thailand faces 'high risk of mass killings'
Thailand faces 'high risk of mass killings'
New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes
New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes
US church's agriculture project helps poor in Laos
US church's agriculture project helps poor in Laos
Vietnam Catholics pay homage to late French missionary
Vietnam Catholics pay homage to late French missionary
Support Us

Latest News

'The pope is here': Faithful in Cyprus catch glimpse of Francis
Dec 3, 2021
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Indian Catholic media renews commitment to vulnerable
Dec 3, 2021
Pope Francis celebrates open-air Mass on Cyprus visit
Dec 3, 2021
Myanmar junta accused of targeting protesters in massacre
Dec 3, 2021
Pope accepts resignation of Paris archbishop after accusations
Dec 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes
Dec 3, 2021
Advent strengthens my faith in the Redeemer
Dec 2, 2021
Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act
Dec 2, 2021
Thou shalt not kill
Nov 29, 2021
The risks of sponsorship of social egg freezing
Nov 29, 2021

Features

Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
Stolen gods: Nepal seeks to bring home lost treasures
Nov 30, 2021
Korean nuns on education mission for poor Cambodian children
Nov 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
French Church must find cash to compensate abuse victims

French Church must find cash to compensate abuse victims
The religious leaders Pope Francis will meet in Cyprus and Greece

The religious leaders Pope Francis will meet in Cyprus and Greece
Women Deacons or Deaconesses East and West

Women Deacons or Deaconesses? East and West

The stakes are high for the popes trip to Europes periphery

The stakes are high for the pope's trip to Europe’s periphery
Holy Land gets new network of Christian associations to promote unity

Holy Land gets new network of Christian associations to promote unity
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.