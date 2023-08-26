Adoration awakens love for the poor, pope says

Pope Francis joined the celebration of the centenary of the Sister Disciples of Jesus in the Eucharist in Vatican audience hall
Pope Francis greets participants in the pilgrimage organized by the Sisters Disciplies of Jesus in the Eucharist. (Photo: Vatican Media)
In the eyes of the world it would appear "absurd" to begin helping the poor and struggling for justice by spending time in adoration before the Eucharist, Pope Francis said, but that is precisely what an Italy-based religious order has been doing for 100 years.
"In the face of immense needs and with almost no resources at their disposal, what sense did it have to tell the sisters to get on their knees in adoration and reparation," the pope said Aug. 25 as he joined a celebration of the centenary of the Sister Disciples of Jesus in the Eucharist.
But the practice worked, Pope Francis told the sisters and their collaborators at the meeting in the Vatican audience hall.
Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter
The prayers and adoration of the early members of the congregation "generated a contagious force, which soon led them to undertake and promote works of material, cultural and spiritual redemption far exceeding all expectations," he said.
Amid the extreme poverty of Tricarico in Italy's southern Basilicata region after World War I and during a major flu epidemic, the sisters "awakened the faith and commitment of families and parish communities," founded schools and helped restore dignity to people "too often and too long oppressed by inhumane living conditions and by the contempt and indifference of the surrounding world, which saw in them nothing but rejects of society."
"They unleashed a different 'war' -- the one against poverty, against injustice -- and they spread a different epidemic -- that of love," Pope Francis said.
"The Lord continues to call you to go where they did," he told the sisters, who now minister throughout Italy and in Mexico, Brazil, Rwanda, Mozambique, the Philippines, Indonesia, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.
Those ministries, he said, hold "no shortage of challenges," which is why it is essential they continue to start by "pausing before Jesus in the Eucharist, bread broken and master washing the disciples' feet."
Pope Francis asked the sisters to spend time on their knees before the tabernacle and, like Jesus, have their "arms always open to your brothers and sisters."
Help us keep UCA News independent
The Church in Asia needs objective and independent journalism to speak the truth about the Church and the state. With a network of professionally qualified journalists and editors across Asia, UCA News is all about this mission.
A small donation of US$2 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goal.
Share your comments
Timor Leste has 13 districts served by three dioceses: Dili, Baucau, and Maliana. The diocese of Dili covers six
The Diocese of Keningau is located in the "Land Below the Wind" - north of Borneo Island - in the state of Sabah. When
In a land area of 8,931 square kilometers, the Wonju diocesan territory includes the cities of Donghae (part),
This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...
Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...
The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...