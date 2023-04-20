News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
India

Adopt business ethics in Church institutions

As followers of Christ, we have a special responsibility to be ethical or moral in all our dealings

Christian devotees participate in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in the southern Indian city of Chennai on April 7. (Photo by R.Satish Babu / AFP)

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

By Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Published: April 20, 2023

Updated: April 20, 2023 03:19 AM GMT

A general cynical perception is that business and ethics do not go together. Many believe corporates and business enterprises are meant to make a profit by hook or crook, and therefore, all the ethics they talk about is actually eyewash.

But recent scandals involving two very prominent banks, Silicon Valley Bank based in the United States and Credit Suisse based in Switzerland, challenges us to look at the relationship between corporates and ethics more soberly and fairly.

The general moral standards and ideals that guide people's and organizations' conduct in the business environment are referred to as business ethics. It is the application of moral norms and guidelines to business practices while considering how they affect various stakeholders, including the community, shareholders, workers, and consumers.

Approaching Business Ethics

In today's business environment, upholding proper company policies and procedures in relation to apparently contentious matters is referred to as practicing ethics. Corporate governance, insider trading, bribery, discrimination, social duty, and fiduciary obligations are a few topics that come up in an ethical discussion.

It is impossible to exaggerate the significance of corporate ethics in the modern corporate or professional world. In business, acting ethically is not only the proper thing to do, but it also provides advantages. Long-term profitability and sustainability are more common among businesses that uphold moral standards. This is due to the fact that moral behavior cultivates trust among all parties involved, including clients, workers and investors.

Some Core Ethical Values

Integrity is one of the cornerstones of corporate ethics. This involves being honest and upfront in all business relationships. Customers are more inclined to trust and remain loyal to businesses that uphold their moral standards, which may result in repeat business and favorable word-of-mouth referrals.

Respect for all stakeholders is another crucial tenet of business ethics. A stakeholder is a person, group or organization with a direct or indirect financial interest in a project, business or organization. Stakeholders may or may not be affiliated with the organization in which they have a stake. Treating suppliers, customers and workers fairly, with respect, and with decency demonstrates regard for all stakeholders. Businesses that respect their stakeholders are more likely to recruit and keep skilled staff and devoted consumers.

A commitment to social responsibility is another component of corporate ethics. A person's or corporate’s activities must benefit society as a whole. So social responsibility calls on businesses and industries to be responsible in carrying out their civic responsibilities. The well-being of society and the environment must be balanced with economic progress in this manner.

Specifically, this implies that businesses should be conscious of their influence on the environment and the community and take action to reduce any unfavorable consequences. Also, they ought to give back to the neighborhood by volunteering or making charity contributions.

Ethical Dilemmas in Daily Life

It may be challenging to strike a balance between moral considerations and the desire to turn a profit, which is one of the issues of business ethics. There could occasionally be a clash between what is moral and what is lucrative. Under these circumstances, it is crucial for businesses to find a method to strike a balance between these conflicting interests and decide in a moral manner that is beneficial for all stakeholders. Businesses must understand that while profit is a laudable goal, it is not the sole one.

Avoiding immoral or unlawful activity is only one aspect of business ethics. In order to create an ethical culture inside the company, it is necessary to go above and beyond adherence to rules and regulations. This entails encouraging moral conduct through instruction, communication, and leadership.

Business ethics has been increasingly gaining importance as a significant subject in the complicated corporate environment of today. Long-term profitability and sustainability are more common among businesses that uphold moral standards. Companies may increase trust with clients, workers, and investors and create a culture of ethical behavior inside the firm by fostering integrity, respect for stakeholders, and social responsibility.

It may not be fair to hold that the Church in South Asia is a corporation. Still, the ethics that enables corporates to flourish in an atmosphere of trust and fairness are applicable to the Church administration and its relations with all its members and to the world outside.

Business ethics need to be strictly applied also to Church institutions and groups, which are called to work for the betterment of the Church and the larger society. As followers of Christ, we have a special responsibility to be ethical or moral in all our dealings, especially at the organizational and institutional levels.

It is unfortunate that many a time the Church as a whole sadly fails. As an institution, the Church does not uphold values of justice, fairness and equity always. The members of the Church need to supplement their karma (deeds) with dharma (harmony with the world) and neeti (ethics).

*Jesuit Father Kuruvilla Pandikattu is a theologian and Chair Professor of JRD Tata Foundation for Business Ethics at XLRI-Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur, India. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

