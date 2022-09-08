News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Activists want Indonesia to prosecute Myanmar junta

Seek law change to allow prosecution of foreigners who commit gross rights violations outside Indonesia

Activists want Indonesia to prosecute Myanmar junta

Feri Amsari, a lawyer for the Universality of Human Rights Team, speaks to reporters after filing a petition with the Constitutional Court in Jakarta on Sept. 7. (Photo: Constitutional Court)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 08, 2022 08:08 AM GMT

Updated: September 08, 2022 08:31 AM GMT

A group of rights activists and organizations has petitioned Indonesia's Constitutional Court to amend a law to allow the prosecution of the Myanmar junta for gross human rights violations.

They requested that one of the articles of a 2020 Law on the country's Human Rights Court be revised so that it not only allows the prosecution of Indonesian citizens who commit gross human rights violations outside Indonesia, but also citizens of other countries.

The petitioners under the umbrella of the Universality of Human Rights Team group include Marzuki Darusman, a former attorney-general who served as chair of an independent fact-finding mission on Myanmar under the UN’s Human Rights Council in 2017 and the UN special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea in 2010.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The petition is also supported by the legal aid arm of Muhammadiyah, Indonesia's second-largest moderate Muslim organization, the Legal Aid Institute for the Press and the Alliance of Independent Journalists.

According to the group’s attorney, Feri Amsari, the current provisions "severely limit the jurisdiction of national courts in exercising universal jurisdiction over the most serious crimes under international law."

This also contradicts the constitution under which "everyone has the right to recognition, guarantees, protection and fair legal certainty and equal treatment before the law.”

"There is an extraordinary case in Myanmar"

He said the petition was in response to human rights violations by the Myanmar junta in recent years, including the execution of four political prisoners in July which sparked global outrage.

"There is an extraordinary case in Myanmar, where 2,000 people have been killed, 15,000 people are missing or disappeared, 1.2 million people need humanitarian assistance and ASEAN countries are silent," he told reporters.

He said Indonesia holds a strategic position because Jakarta is the capital of the bloc, ASEAN leaders go back and forth to Jakarta, including the perpetrators of gross human rights violations.

"So, if this petition is granted, they cannot haphazardly enter Jakarta because it is not impossible that they will be prosecuted," said Amsari, a lecturer at Andalas University in Padang, West Sumatra.

"For the sake of respect for the principle of universality, for the protection of Myanmar citizens who are also human beings, for the sake of ASEAN brotherhood, for the protection of democracy, we submit this petition," he added.

Sasmito Madrim, chairman of the Alliance of Independent Journalists, said they could not just stand by watching activists, including journalists, being executed by the Myanmar junta.

"We hope that through this legal effort, human rights criminals in Myanmar ... can be tried in Indonesia"

“The task of journalists themselves is included in the task and work of the human rights struggle by ensuring that information on human rights violations in Myanmar can be conveyed clearly and transparently to the world community,” he said.

"We hope that through this legal effort, human rights criminals in Myanmar in particular and in other countries across the world can be tried in Indonesia,” he said.

Maria Catharina Sumarsih, a Catholic human rights activist whose son was shot during 1998 riots that led to the collapse of the authoritarian regime of the late dictator Suharto, said she supports the group's move.

"I hope that their move can also go hand in hand with concrete steps by the Indonesian government to prosecute gross human rights violation cases here that have not yet been resolved," she told UCA News.

"Indonesia will certainly have more authority to talk about human rights if cases at home are also prioritized," she added.

A number of gross human rights violation cases have yet to be resolved, including the massacre of alleged communist sympathizers in 1965-66, the enforced disappearance of activists and the shooting of students during the 1998 riots, as well as the shooting of Papuan students in 2014.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Mask relaxation sparks opposition in the Philippines Mask relaxation sparks opposition in the Philippines
Will China’s Xi become the next 'great leader?' Will China’s Xi become the next 'great leader?'
Thai court seeks more evidence in PM suspension case Thai court seeks more evidence in PM suspension case
Five Afghan girls' schools reopen due to student demands Five Afghan girls' schools reopen due to student demands
Japan's ruling party concedes Unification Church ties Japan's ruling party concedes Unification Church ties
Cambodia threatens action against cult leaders Cambodia threatens action against cult leaders
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Will the pope and Chinas president meet in Kazakhstan

Will the pope and China’s president meet in Kazakhstan?

Pope Francis and Xi Jingping will both be in the Kazakh capital on September 14 for unrelated events, but there’s speculation the two leaders could finally meet while there

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.