Activists urge authorities not to arrest Sri Lankan nun

Sister Mary Sonali, who has supported anti-government protests, is summoned by police over an arson attack

A Sri Lankan security officer kicks a burning tyre thrown by demonstrators to block a road during a protest against the scarcity of fuel in Colombo on June 7. (Photo: AFP)

Activists have called on Sri Lankan authorities not to arrest an activist nun who supports anti-government protesters.

Sister Mary Sonali of the Apostolic Carmel Congregation was summoned by police on June 7 to record a statement about an arson attack.

Shehan Malaka Gamage, a social activist and national convener of the Coalition of Catholic Lay Organizations (CCLO), said the nun was accused of aiding violence and inciting people to set fire to houses.

"We stand against the continuing state repression and the large number of arrests. Police have arrested many social activists to satisfy the needs of politicians and by now they have begun to touch the clergy as well. That is a very serious matter," said Gamage on June 8.

"Several Buddhist monks were recently imprisoned on absurd charges but eventually the court released them. Even Father Cyril Gamini was prepared to be arrested in the same manner but the police failed."

Sister Sonali, a teacher and principal for 30 years, is a graduate of the University of Kelaniya and a member of the executive committee of the Catholic Teachers Union.

"The police have already gone after politicians and lost their professional dignity. I appeal to police officers not to abuse the law and keep the dignity of your uniform"

Gamage said many lawyers are ready to defend the nun. "We can no longer allow such repression. We are currently hearing that many activists have been arrested across the country," he said.

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis has caused severe shortages of essentials including food, cooking gas, medicines and fuel.

Amid protests across the country, protesters have occupied the entrance to the president's office in Colombo demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation.

As anger against the government spreads, police have fired tear gas and water cannons to contain protests. The crisis forced Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president’s elder brother, to resign in May.

CCLO member Thilina Alahakoon said he has hundreds of video clips and photos to show how nuns maintained peace during protests.

"Every time there was a conflict, the nuns intervened and settled the conflict," said Alahakoon. "The police have already gone after politicians and lost their professional dignity. I appeal to police officers not to abuse the law and keep the dignity of your uniform."

New Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has predicted the food shortage will worsen soon.

In a special statement to parliament, he said the next three weeks will be a difficult time to obtain fuel and gas. "The people should take steps to restrict their travels. The country needs US$550 million per month for fuel," he said.

