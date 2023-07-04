News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Pakistan

Activists slam 'smear campaign' against slain Pakistan widow

Police declared Shazia Bibi, a Catholic mother of three, a blackmailer while her three rapists are still at large 

Samson Salamat (second from left), chairman of the Rwadari Tehreek (movement for religious tolerance) meets Shazia Bibi’s mother on June 30 in Lahore. (Photo: Samson Salamat)

Kamran Chaudhry

By Kamran Chaudhry

Published: July 04, 2023 09:20 AM GMT

Updated: July 04, 2023 10:26 AM GMT

Activists in Pakistan have flayed what they say is a smear campaign by police against a murdered Catholic widow to help her killers escape justice in a forced conversion case.

Shazia Bibi was kidnapped, gang-raped, killed and her body doused in acid by four Muslim men on June 6 after she repeatedly refused to convert to Islam and marry the main accused, Mani Gujjar, her Lahore-based family claimed.

The police have declared Bibi a blackmailer in their preliminary probe and her three rapists are still at large. 

Samson Salamat, Christian chairman of the Rwadari Tehreek (movement for religious tolerance) slammed police over the tardy probe.

“The point of view of police is based on so-called morality, not on the basis of humanity and human rights perspective. Victim blaming is done to cover up a heinous crime. There is no justification for the killing,” Salamat said. 

“Even if a minority woman married a Muslim by choice, the question of conversion is always there,” he told UCA News.

“Her husband was also allegedly killed but the issue was dismissed with the connivance of the police by making it look like an accident. The killers are criminals and influencers who are also threatening Bibi’s children and other family members while the police are allegedly not cooperating with the deceased's relatives.”

The police have given a clean chit to the accused by alleging the victim, a mother of three, was having an affair with her killer.

“The relationship between the victim and the accused was established after the death of the victim's husband in a road accident. Giving a religious color to the motives behind the killings is inappropriate and completely contrary to the facts,” the police claimed in a tweet on July 1.

According to Asher John, president of the Christian Journalists’ Association of Pakistan, the police tweet is maligning the victim's character on the basis of an alleged statement of the accused who happens to be a local goon.

“The police are using these tactics to weaken the case. What evidence has the police found that substantiates the charge of blackmail? Moreover, was the woman so dangerous that she had to be raped, murdered and then doused in acid?” he asked.

Bibi shared the threats by Gujjar with her sister-in-law three days before her abduction and murder. “We are unable to comprehend the charge of blackmail that allegedly led to her killing. The victim belonged to a vulnerable group. The religious connotations cannot be ignored,” John observed.

“Our hearts go out to the children and family members of Shazia, the sole breadwinner for her children after her husband's alleged murder in 2021. ...Attempts are being made to pressurize the family to reconcile with the murderers,” Bishop Azad Marshall, president of the Church of Pakistan said on July 1. 

Poverty, marginalization, lack of education and low social status leave religious minorities vulnerable to exploitation such as forced marriages and religious conversion in Pakistan, rights groups said.

They have come across cases involving underage Hindu and Christian girls in forced conversions, which is not a criminal offense in Pakistan.

According to the Lahore-based Center for Social Justice, 39 cases of forced conversions were reported between January and May 10, 2023, in Pakistan. 

In 18 cases, the victims were below 18 years of age, and in eight instances they were even below 14. In 11 cases, the age of victims was concealed, probably because of their underage status.

The Christian group claimed that two girls managed to escape while three others were rescued by police and were later reunited with their families. 

In one case, the brother of a girl was killed by abductors.

The group said that 124 incidents were reported in 2022 involving 81 Hindu, 42 Christian and a Sikh girl.

JOHN MASCARENHAS
SHAME PAKISTAN SHAME!!! WHAT IS THE CURRENT GOVT DOING ABOUT THEIR LOPSIDED LAWS? WHAT DID IMRAN KHAN THE GIGOLO CRICKETER/POLITICIAN/EX-PM DO ABOUT UPHOLDING THE RULE OF LAW IN PAKISTAN? PRETENDS IN PAKISTAN TO BE A DVOUT MUSLIM , YET WHEN OVERSEAS, THE OLD DOG IS HUNTING WHITE CATS! SHAME ON THOSE PAKISTANI CRIMINALS WHO USE RELIGION TO COMMIT CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY. MAYBE THEY FOLLOW SAUDI BARBARIAN RULES?
