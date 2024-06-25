News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Activists demand end to ‘honor killings’ in India

Despite being a serious criminal offense, honor killings have been reported in India in the past decades
Indian women join a street protest to condemn honor killings in this file image.

Indian women join a street protest to condemn honor killings in this file image. (AFP)

Bijay Kumar Minj
Published: June 25, 2024 12:47 PM GMT
Updated: June 25, 2024 12:51 PM GMT

Catholic activists and rights campaigners in India have expressed dismay over the government's failure to stop so-called honor killings in various parts of the country.

The reaction from Catholic groups came following the latest incident of honor killing reported in the northern state of Haryana on June 24.

The term honor killing denotes the murder of a person by his or her family members for humiliating the family by committing a perceived “unacceptable act,” such as marrying a lower caste person or without the family's approval.

In the latest case, a newly married couple was shot dead in a park in Hansi town of Haryana’s Hisar district, media reports say.

Tejvir Singh and Meena Singh, who had been in a relationship for two years, eloped to neighboring Uttar Pradesh state and married two months ago.

Media reports said the couple belonged to the Hindu Jat community, but the bride’s family opposed the relationship as the two were distantly related.

Two motorcycle-riding assailants shot the couple dead and sped away, police said.

Police have charged Meena Singh’s 11 family members, including her father, uncle, and brother, for their alleged involvement in the crime.

“They were killed because they were in love; loving someone is our fundamental right,” Sister Mary Scaria, a Supreme Court lawyer, told UCA News on June 25.

“When we boast of India as the largest democratic country where all are equal in front of the law, why are most targets of honor killings women,” asked the nun from the Sisters of Charity of Jesus and Mary religious order.

Unless society changes its mindset to respect women, atrocities against women will not stop, she said.

Christian activist Minakshi Singh told UCA News that “some people have no fear of the law. Daily, we hear the news about abuse. There should be some mechanism to make people understand that in front of the law, we all are equal.”

Singh, the general secretary of Uttar Pradesh-based Unity in Compassion charity, said that “some people think of women as subjects and can be used as they like, and that perception must change.”

Indira Mishra, a sociologist, told UCA News that killing is connected with several aspects like caste, creed, religion, and the socio-economic condition of the people.

"Most important is the social hierarchy where men tend to dominate women, and unless that changes, no point in people giving the slogan," she said.

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of honor killings reported in India was 25 each in 2019 and 2020 and 33 in 2021.

Rights activists say these are conservative figures and actual numbers should be higher as most cases go unreported.

Honor killings are also been reported in neighboring Pakistan as well as in Afghanistan.

