News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Activists call a halt to human trafficking on Indonesia’s Catholic island

A 40-year-old trafficked from Sikka Regency to work at a palm oil company in East Kalimantan province died recently
Holy Spirit Sister Maria Fransiska Imaculata (second from right) from the Humanitarian Volunteer Team speaking to the media at the police station in Sikka Regency on April 7 about the death of a victim of human trafficking in East Kalimantan.

Holy Spirit Sister Maria Fransiska Imaculata (second from right) from the Humanitarian Volunteer Team speaking to the media at the police station in Sikka Regency on April 7 about the death of a victim of human trafficking in East Kalimantan. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter
Published: April 09, 2024 11:51 AM GMT
Updated: April 09, 2024 11:56 AM GMT

Christian activists have demanded the Indonesian government take strict action against human traffickers on the Catholic-majority island of Flores after the recent death of a worker due to starvation in East Kalimantan province.

Yodimus Moan Kaka, 40, a resident of Sikka Regency died on March 28. His wife, Maria Herlina Mbani, reported to police on April 5 that he was recruited with 70 others in Sikka by Yuvinus Solo, a politician.

“They were smuggled in a boat as they did not have legal documents. They were made to work at a palm oil company in East Kalimantan without proper food or shelter,” said Holy Spirit Sister Maria Fransiska Imakulata.

The nun, who is the coordinator of the Humanitarian Volunteer Team (TRUK) based in Flores island, said the authorities need to be serious about resolving the recurring problem of human trafficking.

Imakulata is currently accompanying Kaka’s wife and children and demanded that the police should arrest the politician as “the evidence is clear.”

TRUK secretary Heni Hungan said Solo was recently elected a member of the local parliament.

"The past stories we heard from victims strengthen our suspicion that he is not a new perpetrator," she said.

Petrus Arifin, 38, a fellow worker who is still stuck in East Kalimantan, told UCA News over the phone that Kaka had died of hunger.

They left Sikka together on March 12 and started working on March 18 without much to eat or a place to stay.

“We only ate in the morning and late evening, and it was always some stale rice,” he said.

Arifin said Solo paid the police to smuggle them out by boat as they did not have official documents.

The Sikka Regency government is now planning to bring home those still stranded in East Kalimantan, said media reports.

Solo was questioned by the police on April 9. His attorney Dominikus Tukan denied any involvement in the case.

A Sikka police spokesman said they were probing the case including the alleged involvement of police personnel who may have collaborated with the alleged perpetrator.

Gabriel Goa Sola, an activist with Zero Human Trafficking Network, said human trafficking for palm oil companies in Kalimantan is a major concern.

“We estimate around 1000 people are being illegally trafficked per year,” he said. “And it’s not just the workers, they also smuggle their families.”

The police always act against the recruiters, but nothing is done to trace the masterminds.

“We always emphasize that cases like these will continue to occur if only field actors are caught, and not those running the syndicates,” Sola said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop John Moolachira of Guwahati , India
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Dennis Panipitchai of Miao , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paul Yoshinao Otsuka of Kyoto, Japan
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Arulselvam Rayappan of Salem , India
Read More...
Latest News
Activists call a halt to human trafficking on Indonesia’s Catholic island
Activists call a halt to human trafficking on Indonesia’s Catholic island
‘Dignitas infinita’ addresses the complex issue of gender surgery
‘Dignitas infinita’ addresses the complex issue of gender surgery
Vatican wades into transgender debate with new document
Vatican wades into transgender debate with new document
Tibetans upset as China shutters popular blog site
Tibetans upset as China shutters popular blog site
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.