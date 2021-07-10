X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Activist challenges parole of Indian priest, nun convicted of murder

Kerala High Court was told that the pair were not eligible for parole because they were serving life imprisonment

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: July 10, 2021 08:28 AM GMT

Updated: July 10, 2021 09:39 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Father Stan Swamy's tragic death challenges Church's silence

Jul 8, 2021
2

Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy

Jul 7, 2021
3

Indian Jesuit's body cremated under prison rules

Jul 7, 2021
4

Covid-19 fuels trafficking of Lao women to China

Jul 9, 2021
5

Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?

Jul 8, 2021
6

Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?

Jul 7, 2021
7

Is Stan Swamy's death a turning point for Indian Church?

Jul 9, 2021
8

Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character

Jul 7, 2021
9

Hospital name change irks Pakistani Christians

Jul 7, 2021
10

Covid-19 claims 60 pastors as cases spike in Myanmar

Jul 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Activist challenges parole of Indian priest, nun convicted of murder

Nuns walk along a street in Chalai Market in Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) in India's Kerala state. (Photo: AFP)

An activist has appealed to Kerala High Court demanding the immediate withdrawal of parole granted to an Indian priest and nun convicted of murdering a young nun.

Jomon Puthenpurackal petitioned the court on July 8 claiming parole for Father Thomas Kottoor, 72, and Sister Sephy, 59, was obtained illegally in May.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court sentenced Father Kottoor and Sister Sephy to life imprisonment last December after convicting them of the murder of 19-year-old Sister Abhaya and dumping her body in a convent well in 1992.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The conviction document said the priest and nun committed the crime to cover up their sex act, which the younger nun accidentally saw while collecting drinking water on the morning of March 27, 1992.

Sister Abhaya's body was found in the well of St. Pius Convent in Kottayam district that morning.

The priest and nun were also found guilty of destroying evidence and conspiracy, among other charges.

Only those who are serving punishment of less than 10 years are eligible for parole

State police initially concluded the case was a suicide. However, the case was later handed over to the CBI following demands from the junior nun's family members and the public.

According to Puthenpurackal, the priest and nun were released on parole for 90 days from May 11.

Kerala's government, run by a coalition of communist parties, reportedly released over 1,500 prisoners, including the priest and nun, as part of its efforts to decongest jails following the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak in the southern state.

“Only those who are serving punishment of less than 10 years are eligible for parole. The priest and nun were serving life in prison,” Puthenpurackal said.

Related News

After Puthenpurackal questioned their release, Kerala’s Legal Service Authority said it “never recommended” parole for the nun and priest.

“The jail authorities have clearly said they were not shown any favor in granting parole as per the existing norms,” Father Jacob Palackapilly, deputy secretary-general of the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council, told UCA News on July 9.

The CBI initially arrested Father Kottoor, Sister Sephy and Father Jose Poothrukayil, 69, on suspicion of murder. During the subsequent trials, Father Poothrukayil was acquitted.

Also Read

India's poor can't afford to beat the heat
India's poor can't afford to beat the heat
Bangladesh's churches struggle to serve as Covid-19 rages
Bangladesh's churches struggle to serve as Covid-19 rages
Is Stan Swamy's death a turning point for Indian Church?
Is Stan Swamy's death a turning point for Indian Church?
Caritas helps Nepal's hospitals in battling pandemic
Caritas helps Nepal's hospitals in battling pandemic
Tribal Catholic gets post in India's new cabinet
Tribal Catholic gets post in India's new cabinet
Death toll in Bangladesh factory fire rises to 52: police
Death toll in Bangladesh factory fire rises to 52: police

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Activist challenges parole of Indian priest, nun convicted of murder
Jul 10, 2021
Vietnam jails dissident writer on anti-state charge
Jul 10, 2021
Communist Party emerges from shadows in Hong Kong
Jul 10, 2021
Taliban claims to control 85 percent of Afghanistan
Jul 10, 2021
Belarusian president warns against singing decades-old hymn
Jul 10, 2021
Pope will lead Angelus prayer from hospital, says Vatican
Jul 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is Stan Swamy's death a turning point for Indian Church?
Jul 9, 2021
Indian PM's firing of health minister reflects pandemic failure
Jul 9, 2021
Father Stan Swamy's tragic death challenges Church's silence
Jul 8, 2021
Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character
Jul 7, 2021
Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?
Jul 7, 2021

Features

Lao farmers abandon rural areas in droves
Jul 9, 2021
Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?
Jul 8, 2021
Vietnamese sisters join the Covid front line
Jul 7, 2021
Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy
Jul 7, 2021
Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Jul 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Called and sent

Called and sent
Swamiji

Swamiji
Facing up to our responsibility

Facing up to our responsibility
The Eucharist a schooling for sinners not a reward for the just

The Eucharist: a schooling for sinners, not a reward for the just
Still Unaccommodated

Still Unaccommodated
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 11 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 11 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me live for Your glory

Lord, help me live for Your glory
Grant us the understanding that you are our inheritance

Grant us the understanding that you are our inheritance
St. Benedict, Abbot | Saint of the Day

St. Benedict, Abbot | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.