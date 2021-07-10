Activist challenges parole of Indian priest, nun convicted of murder

Nuns walk along a street in Chalai Market in Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) in India's Kerala state. (Photo: AFP)

An activist has appealed to Kerala High Court demanding the immediate withdrawal of parole granted to an Indian priest and nun convicted of murdering a young nun.

Jomon Puthenpurackal petitioned the court on July 8 claiming parole for Father Thomas Kottoor, 72, and Sister Sephy, 59, was obtained illegally in May.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court sentenced Father Kottoor and Sister Sephy to life imprisonment last December after convicting them of the murder of 19-year-old Sister Abhaya and dumping her body in a convent well in 1992.

The conviction document said the priest and nun committed the crime to cover up their sex act, which the younger nun accidentally saw while collecting drinking water on the morning of March 27, 1992.

Sister Abhaya's body was found in the well of St. Pius Convent in Kottayam district that morning.

The priest and nun were also found guilty of destroying evidence and conspiracy, among other charges.

State police initially concluded the case was a suicide. However, the case was later handed over to the CBI following demands from the junior nun's family members and the public.

According to Puthenpurackal, the priest and nun were released on parole for 90 days from May 11.

Kerala's government, run by a coalition of communist parties, reportedly released over 1,500 prisoners, including the priest and nun, as part of its efforts to decongest jails following the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak in the southern state.

“Only those who are serving punishment of less than 10 years are eligible for parole. The priest and nun were serving life in prison,” Puthenpurackal said.

After Puthenpurackal questioned their release, Kerala’s Legal Service Authority said it “never recommended” parole for the nun and priest.

“The jail authorities have clearly said they were not shown any favor in granting parole as per the existing norms,” Father Jacob Palackapilly, deputy secretary-general of the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council, told UCA News on July 9.

The CBI initially arrested Father Kottoor, Sister Sephy and Father Jose Poothrukayil, 69, on suspicion of murder. During the subsequent trials, Father Poothrukayil was acquitted.