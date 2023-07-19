Activist accuses China of stopping asylum attempt

Liang Songji says he and his family were stopped at Thai airport from heading to US via Ecuador

A Chinese flag is seen in China's western Xinjiang region in this undated photo. (AFP)

A dissident Chinese rights activist staying in Thailand alleged that he and his family were barred from boarding a Ecuador-bound flight from Bangkok at the behest of China’s communist regime.

Liang Songji and three family members were stopped from boarding a Qatar Airways flight despite completing all immigration procedures and having relevant travel documents on July 13, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on July 17.

The family planned to travel to Ecuador, then head to Mexico and reach the United States by land to seek political asylum, the report said.

"As soon as Qatar Airlines swiped my passport, they gave it straight back to me," Liang said, adding that he had valid tickets, visas Covid-19 test certificates, and evidence of hotel reservations.

Liang told RFA that the airline told him they were stopped from boarding the flight due to “an internal company decision” and the Ecuadorian authorities allegedly declined his entry.

"The staff mamber told me that this was due to a decision made at senior level [in their company]. When they looked into it further, they said it was the Ecuadorian government's decision not to allow the three of us to board,” Liang said.

"I really don't know what plans I can make now"

Liang pointed out that there is a visa exemption agreement between China and Ecuador, hence the airline's argument that Ecuador’s foreign ministry had rejected his entry was untrue.

"The real question is whether this really is coming from Ecuador? I think it probably isn't," Liang said suggesting possible Chinese involvement in stopping him from leaving Thailand.

Laing alleged that the airline did not refund the cost of his tickets, and his attempts to meet someone from the US embassy on July 14 were “rejected.”

"I really don't know what plans I can make now. It is impossible for me to return to China now,” said Liang, whose Thai tourist visa expired on July 15.

The route from Ecuador to the US via Mexico, has been used by many Chinese nationals — who have become known as the “run" movement — fleeing their home country.

Liang, a critic of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), was arrested in November 2018. He was reportedly a key witness in the strip search and beating of Guangzhou-based rights attorney Sun Shihua.

"There are three of them to think about"

Sun was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after a court convicted her of "picking quarrels and stirring up trouble" a common charge used by the government to target activists and dissenters in China.

An activist who wished to remain anonymous fearing reprisals from Chinese authorities said that Liang had been trying to leave China since 2015, RFA reported.

"It wouldn't be an issue if it was just him, he could apply for a United Nations refugee card like others have done, but there are three of them to think about," the unnamed source said.

Academics and rights groups allege that China joins forces with its political allies to force overseas dissidents to return to China through direct pressure and often indirectly by targeting their family and friends in the country.

They allege that Thailand, which was once a means of safe passage away from China, has become increasingly willing to send dissidents back to China.

Some Chinese asylum seekers who were recognized by the United Nations as genuine refugees have been deported back to China for immigration violations, RFA reported.

"China has engaged in long-armed jurisdiction"

In July 2018, China jailed rights activist Dong Guangping and political cartoonist Jiang Yefei after they were deported from Thailand.

The activists were awaiting resettlement as political refugees.

China has engaged in long-armed jurisdiction through police “service stations” in foreign lands which has come under investigation, rights groups allege.

In October 2022, Canadian federal police initiated a probe into alleged Chinese police service stations that harassed Chinese expatriates.

The investigation started after Mardid-based rights group, Safeguard Defenders, reported the existence of police posts in a residential home, a single-story commercial building, and a convenience store in the Toronto area.

Safeguard Defenders reported that there were 54 Chinese police service stations worldwide.

