News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

Activist accuses China of stopping asylum attempt

Liang Songji says he and his family were stopped at Thai airport from heading to US via Ecuador

Activist accuses China of stopping asylum attempt

A Chinese flag is seen in China's western Xinjiang region in this undated photo. (AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 19, 2023 07:01 AM GMT

Updated: July 19, 2023 09:10 AM GMT

A dissident Chinese rights activist staying in Thailand alleged that he and his family were barred from boarding a Ecuador-bound flight from Bangkok at the behest of China’s communist regime.

Liang Songji and three family members were stopped from boarding a Qatar Airways flight despite completing all immigration procedures and having relevant travel documents on July 13, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on July 17.

The family planned to travel to Ecuador, then head to Mexico and reach the United States by land to seek political asylum, the report said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"As soon as Qatar Airlines swiped my passport, they gave it straight back to me," Liang said, adding that he had valid tickets, visas Covid-19 test certificates, and evidence of hotel reservations.

Liang told RFA that the airline told him they were stopped from boarding the flight due to “an internal company decision” and the Ecuadorian authorities allegedly declined his entry.

"The staff mamber told me that this was due to a decision made at senior level [in their company]. When they looked into it further, they said it was the Ecuadorian government's decision not to allow the three of us to board,” Liang said.

"I really don't know what plans I can make now"

Liang pointed out that there is a visa exemption agreement between China and Ecuador, hence the airline's argument that Ecuador’s foreign ministry had rejected his entry was untrue.

"The real question is whether this really is coming from Ecuador? I think it probably isn't," Liang said suggesting possible Chinese involvement in stopping him from leaving Thailand.

Laing alleged that the airline did not refund the cost of his tickets, and his attempts to meet someone from the US embassy on July 14 were “rejected.”

"I really don't know what plans I can make now. It is impossible for me to return to China now,” said Liang, whose Thai tourist visa expired on July 15.

The route from Ecuador to the US via Mexico, has been used by many Chinese nationals — who have become known as the “run" movement — fleeing their home country.

Liang, a critic of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), was arrested in November 2018. He was reportedly a key witness in the strip search and beating of Guangzhou-based rights attorney Sun Shihua.

"There are three of them to think about"

Sun was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after a court convicted her of "picking quarrels and stirring up trouble" a common charge used by the government to target activists and dissenters in China.

An activist who wished to remain anonymous fearing reprisals from Chinese authorities said that Liang had been trying to leave China since 2015, RFA reported.

"It wouldn't be an issue if it was just him, he could apply for a United Nations refugee card like others have done, but there are three of them to think about," the unnamed source said.

Academics and rights groups allege that China joins forces with its political allies to force overseas dissidents to return to China through direct pressure and often indirectly by targeting their family and friends in the country.

They allege that Thailand, which was once a means of safe passage away from China, has become increasingly willing to send dissidents back to China.

Some Chinese asylum seekers who were recognized by the United Nations as genuine refugees have been deported back to China for immigration violations, RFA reported.

"China has engaged in long-armed jurisdiction"

In July 2018, China jailed rights activist Dong Guangping and political cartoonist Jiang Yefei after they were deported from Thailand.

The activists were awaiting resettlement as political refugees.

China has engaged in long-armed jurisdiction through police “service stations” in foreign lands which has come under investigation, rights groups allege.

In October 2022, Canadian federal police initiated a probe into alleged Chinese police service stations that harassed Chinese expatriates.

The investigation started after Mardid-based rights group, Safeguard Defenders, reported the existence of police posts in a residential home, a single-story commercial building, and a convenience store in the Toronto area.

Safeguard Defenders reported that there were 54 Chinese police service stations worldwide.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Korean artists display work based on pope’s 'Laudato Si’ Korean artists display work based on pope’s 'Laudato Si’
Activist accuses China of stopping asylum attempt Activist accuses China of stopping asylum attempt
Pope Francis visits summer camp for kids of Vatican employees Pope Francis visits summer camp for kids of Vatican employees
Diocese of Ogdensburg, N.Y., files for bankruptcy Diocese of Ogdensburg, N.Y., files for bankruptcy
Mongolia trip shows pope's love for 'every single faithful' Mongolia trip shows pope's love for 'every single faithful'
Beijing appoints HK national security commissioner Beijing appoints HK national security commissioner
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Tianjin

Diocese of Tianjin

In a land area of 11,919.7 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole Tianjin Muncipality. It includes

Read more
Diocese of Hai Phong

Diocese of Hai Phong

In a land area of 9,079.1 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers whole of the coastal Hai Phong city,

Read more
Diocese of Indore

Diocese of Indore

The diocesan territory covers a land area of 19,073 square kilometers. It comprises the districts of Indore, Khargone,

Read more
Eparchy of Puttur

Eparchy of Puttur

The eparchy consists of nine civil districts of Karnataka state with a vast geographical area of 51,950 square

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.