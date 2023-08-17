News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Pakistan

Action sought against 21 church burnings in Pakistan

Prelates' commission for justice says the attack was 'the worst incident against Christians in the history of Pakistan'

Police officials and residents stand amid debris outside the torched Saint John Church in Jaranwala on the outskirts of Faisalabad on Aug 17, 2023, a day after an attack by Muslim men following the spread of allegations that Christians had desecrated the Koran

Police officials and residents stand amid debris outside the torched Saint John Church in Jaranwala on the outskirts of Faisalabad on Aug 17, 2023, a day after an attack by Muslim men following the spread of allegations that Christians had desecrated the Koran. (Photo: AFP)

 

Kamran Chaudhry

By Kamran Chaudhry

Published: August 17, 2023 10:48 AM GMT

Updated: August 17, 2023 11:03 AM GMT

Catholic bishops in Pakistan have sought tough action against whoever set 21 churches on fire and vandalized Christian homes over an alleged blasphemy claim in eastern Punjab province on Aug. 16.

“We appeal to the Punjab government to take strict legal action against the attackers. Such incidents pave the way for insecurity among minorities in Pakistan,” said Archbishop Joseph Arshad, president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Pakistan, in a statement also on Aug. 16.

“Our places of worship and people are not safe in any way due to this. We demand a transparent investigation into this regrettable incident for the supremacy of law and justice so that a better society is established where religion and harmony are respected.”

Hundreds of Christians have fled their homes from three Christian areas in Jaranwala, which is currently occupied by rangers to restore peace. Authorities also on Aug. 16 banned the assembly of more than four people, which was imposed for a week.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar warned of strict action against those who target minorities. Pakistan's parliament was dissolved on Aug. 9 to help the country face an election in the next three months. 

Meanwhile, the interim Punjab government has ordered a high-level inquiry and over 100 people have been arrested for the attacks on the churches, Christian neighborhoods, and a Christian cemetery in Jaranwala and its neighboring village.

“I am gutted by the footage coming out of Jaranwala. Stern action would be taken against those who violate the law and target minorities,” Kakar tweeted on Aug. 16.

According to the Pakistan bishops' National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP), the attacks on churches were “the worst incident against Christians in the history of Pakistan.”

"As we denounce this shameful act, we urge the federal and provincial interim governments to take stern action against the culprits to bring them to justice and take measures to protect minorities,” NCJP chairperson Bishop Samson Shukardin of Hyderabad said in a statement on Aug. 16.

 “We hope the government will restore the broken confidence of the Christian community.”

Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore held an interfaith press conference at the bishop’s house on Aug. 17 to condemn an alleged desecration of the Quran that led to the violence and those who attacked the churches.

“This reaction from our Muslim brothers without any investigation is a matter of concern for us. This is terrorism. Let us show a good face of our country,” he said.

Samson Salamat, chairperson of the Rwadari Tehreek (movement for religious tolerance) party, who visited Jaranwala on Aug. 16, said that their "Muslim brothers should join us in raising their voice against this tyranny." 

“Whenever the Quran is burnt in Europe, religious minorities in Pakistan protest against it. Whenever the same thing happens here, instead of arresting the culprits, Christians are attacked and churches are burnt. This is injustice. We must raise our voice,' he said.

The churches came under attack in Punjab after Muslims came across a statement supposedly written by Raja Amir Masih, a Christian sanitary worker, on Aug. 16 along with his photograph with his father affixed on the pages of the Quran. 

The police have registered a blasphemy case against Masih and his brother, Rocky, for violating the blasphemy law, which mandates the death penalty for defaming the Prophet Mohammad.

According to the Lahore-based Center for Social Justice, there has been an exponential increase in the abuse of the blasphemy law this year.

At least 2,120 people have been accused of blasphemy between 1987 and 2022, the Center for Social Justice said in a statement on Aug. 16. 

“The aggregate accused comprises 52 percent of [religious minorities] despite their low share [3.52 percent] in the population of Pakistan,” it said. 

The tiny Christian community in Pakistan is considered socially and economically poor and often faces violence, including blasphemy allegations, their leaders say.

RAYMOND CLARK
Radical emotional reason-deprived individuals in many areas of the world, tolerate only their views and wreak havoc on minority voices and even majority voices that dare to differ from them even when the alleged offenses are merely grounded in rumor. Such people are not civilized.
