X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics

Cathedral parking attendant's foiling of Sulawesi suicide bombers shows miracles do happen, they say

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Updated: April 06, 2021 10:20 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest slams death of quarantine violator in Philippines

Apr 6, 2021
2

Pope lauds Myanmar youths' commitment to democracy

Apr 5, 2021
3

Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics

Apr 6, 2021
4

Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army

Apr 5, 2021
5

Myanmar's struggle will not be in vain, says Cardinal Bo

Apr 4, 2021
6

Indian state brings in anti-conversion law

Apr 5, 2021
7

Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia

Apr 7, 2021
8

Bangladesh bishops urge dialogue to solve Myanmar crisis

Apr 6, 2021
9

Harassment of journalists on the rise in Thailand

Apr 5, 2021
10

Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights

Apr 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics

Kosmas Balembang, a parking attendant at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, is seen here shortly after he was injured in a suicide bomb attack on March 28. (Photo supplied)

Kosmas Balembang, 51, was still recovering in hospital when fellow Catholics at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, capital of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, attended worship during Holy Week.

However, his heroism was remembered and gave people the courage to go to the church, which was the target of suicide bombers on March 28.

Parishioners remained enthusiastic about attending Mass during Holy Week at the cathedral, which had its capacity limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic amid tight security.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Bonifacius Brillian Armando, head of the Cathedral Parish Easter Celebration Committee, said that what happened to Balembang was an experience of faith for them so that they still have the courage to worship.

"His story strengthens the belief among Catholics here that God will protect us from evil things," he said.

The bomb attack on Palm Sunday by a newlywed couple belonging to the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) terror network could have resulted in many lives lost had Balembang not stopped them when they were about to enter the church compound on their motorbike.

Balembang, a parking attendant, sensed something was wrong and stopped them, which forced the terrorists to detonate the bomb. He suffered serious burns in the blast which killed the two bombers.

Thanks to his heroic actions, Catholics still in the church and others who were leaving after the service ended were saved. Some 21 devotees were injured.

Balembang has since been hailed for his quick thinking.

Father Joni Payuk, vicar general of Makassar Archdiocese, was amazed the parking attendant only suffered burns. “He was standing less than two meters from the bombers," he said.

Related News

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said that without Balembang "there would have been more victims.”

"But thank God there was our friend who prevented the bombers from getting inside," he said.

National police chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo has offered to give Balembang’s son a scholarship to become a police officer

“I was shown clearly how God's power and miracles really work," said Armando, the parish committee chief. "Just imagine, the bombers destroyed while he miraculously survived. Do not ever doubt the Lord Jesus … because miracles are not myths but are real." 

Angeline Theresa, 24, said Balembang’s heroism gave her strength as the attack made her think twice about attending Mass at the cathedral on Good Friday.

"His experience made me believe that we are still protected by God," she said. “We saw Lord Jesus really take care of us. That's why my faith is growing and we are more and more confident after the attack." 

Archbishop John Liku Ada of Makassar said Holy Week services went ahead as usual after he received guarantees security would be provided.

South Sulawesi police deployed 1,600 officers to guard 170 churches in the provincial capital.

Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, and several high-ranking police officers visited the cathedral on Good Friday.

Archbishop Johannes Liku Ada said he felt empowered by the words of the religious affairs minister, who met him on March 29. Quomas said not to be afraid and that "to stop worshiping indicates fear."

"These words are very reassuring to us Catholics," the archbishop said.

He said he was touched by the persistence of Catholics despite the attack and said “they feel that they have truly experienced a miracle and the protection of Jesus who loves them without limits.”

“They believe Jesus protected them from this act of terror," he added.

Meanwhile, support for Catholics in Makassar continued to flow from interfaith and other groups, who sent people to the cathedral on Easter Sunday to show solidarity.

Archbishop Liku Ada said such support will make them stay strong. "Hopefully such an incident will not happen again and we remain united as a nation," he said.

Also Read

Indonesian cardinal calls for compassion for flood victims
Indonesian cardinal calls for compassion for flood victims
Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts
Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts
Religious freedom violated in Laos, says US report
Religious freedom violated in Laos, says US report
Jesuit university answers Philippine Red Cross Covid call
Jesuit university answers Philippine Red Cross Covid call
Cambodia locks down provincial borders as Covid-19 spikes
Cambodia locks down provincial borders as Covid-19 spikes
Myanmar military's attacks displace thousands of Karen
Myanmar military's attacks displace thousands of Karen

Latest News

Indonesian cardinal calls for compassion for flood victims
Apr 7, 2021
Indian archbishop fasts to spell out Covid-19 danger
Apr 7, 2021
Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts
Apr 7, 2021
Religious freedom violated in Laos, says US report
Apr 7, 2021
Jesuit university answers Philippine Red Cross Covid call
Apr 7, 2021
Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Apr 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Apr 7, 2021
Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity
Apr 6, 2021
Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Apr 6, 2021
Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Apr 4, 2021
Let us not forget the crosses of North Koreans
Apr 1, 2021

Features

Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia
Apr 7, 2021
Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 6, 2021
Papal visit to North Korea can bring peace, say Catholic leaders
Apr 6, 2021
Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights
Apr 5, 2021
Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army
Apr 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
How the pandemic is challenging Catholic theology

How the pandemic is challenging Catholic theology
Tributes for Swiss theologian Hans Kng

Tributes for Swiss theologian Hans Küng
Controversy surrounds death of outspoken Ugandan archbishop

Controversy surrounds death of outspoken Ugandan archbishop
Vatican investigates retired bishop in French Guiana over abuse allegations

Vatican investigates retired bishop in French Guiana over abuse allegations

For fundamental human rights is popes prayer intention for April

For fundamental human rights, is pope’s prayer intention for April
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 7 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 7 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday in the Octave of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday in the Octave of Easter
Lord Jesus, I have faith that You are the author of life

Lord Jesus, I have faith that You are the author of life
Jesus, be with the women religious

Jesus, be with the women religious

St. Julie Billiart | Saint of the Day

St. Julie Billiart | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.