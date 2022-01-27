X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

ACN calls for prayers for conflict-torn Myanmar

Papal foundation condemns military junta for 'ruthless and brutal abuse of power'

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: January 27, 2022 08:40 AM GMT

Updated: January 27, 2022 03:24 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Scared of a solemn hymn?

Jan 25, 2022
2

Mekong dams hit fishing and farming in Laos, Thailand

Jan 26, 2022
3

Dismay as hymn dropped from India's Republic Day ceremony

Jan 24, 2022
4

The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh

Jan 24, 2022
5

Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India

Jan 26, 2022
6

Priests urge Filipinos to shoot down Marcos election bid

Jan 26, 2022
7

Indian nuns question Church's silence in rape case

Jan 24, 2022
8

Is India on the path to genocide?

Jan 26, 2022
9

Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century

Jan 25, 2022
10

Thousands of ethnic Chin cross Myanmar border into India

Jan 24, 2022
Support UCA News
ACN calls for prayers for conflict-torn Myanmar

Rohingya fishermen carry their catch along a beach at Thal Chaung camp in Myanmar's Rakhine state on Jan. 23. Thousands have been displaced by the conflict across the country. (Photo: AFP)

The papal foundation Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) has called for prayers to show solidarity with the people of Myanmar ahead of the one-year anniversary of the military coup.

The day of prayer on Feb. 1, the date of the coup, also aims to show fraternity with the local Church.

“It has been a year of terror and suffering, which has disrupted the course of this Asian country. The response of the military leadership to the massive demonstrations against its abuse of power has been ruthless and brutal,” said a statement by ACN, which has been assisting persecuted Christians.

Catholic bishops in Myanmar have appealed for “humanitarian assistance for the thousands of displaced people” in the country while it will continue seeking “the fellowship of the universal Church and donor community to seek support to all our Myanmar people without any discrimination.”

“Human dignity and the right to life can never be compromised,” said the bishops while adding that “we strongly demand respect for life, respect for the sanctity of sanctuary in places of worship, hospitals, and schools.”

Fighting has intensified between junta forces and ethnic armed groups along with recently emerged people's defense forces in recent weeks.

Churches and other community institutions are being deliberately targeted by junta forces in predominantly Christian Kayah, Chin and Karen states

The junta has unleashed airstrikes and artillery shelling, forcing thousands of people including women, children, the elderly and the infirm to flee their homes to seek refuge in nearby jungles or churches in neighboring villages and towns.

Churches and other community institutions are being deliberately targeted by junta forces in predominantly Christian Kayah, Chin and Karen states. The latest incident was reported at a parish church in Loikaw Diocese which was hit by an airstrike.

At least 15 parishes in Loikaw Diocese that covers Kayah state have been severely affected by the escalating fighting, displacing more than 100,000 people, while at least seven Catholic churches in the diocese have been hit by artillery shelling and airstrikes.

ACN said the day of prayer would remember the dead and intercede for the innocent civilian population, especially internally displaced persons (IDPs) including children, women, the elderly and the sick, regardless of ethnicity and faith.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Let us pray for all these thousands on the move, many of them at risk of starving,” it said.

“As fighting intensifies, the Church is faced with a task with which it is sadly familiar because of the conflicts that have plagued Myanmar in the past: to attend to the increasingly large number of IDPs on church grounds, in the jungle or in camps.”

Nearly 1,500 people have been killed, including at least 50 children, and over 11,000 people have been arrested since the coup.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pope's comments on gay children win praise in Philippines
Pope's comments on gay children win praise in Philippines
Indonesian anti-terror chief issues grim warning
Indonesian anti-terror chief issues grim warning
Growing support for striking workers at Cambodian casino
Growing support for striking workers at Cambodian casino
Myanmar junta threatens noisy protesters with legal action
Myanmar junta threatens noisy protesters with legal action
Thai police seize history book in raid on library
Thai police seize history book in raid on library
Vietnam Catholics urged to remember Covid victims at Tet
Vietnam Catholics urged to remember Covid victims at Tet
Support Us

Latest News

Japan to help Bill Gates' next-gen nuclear power project in US
Jan 27, 2022
Pope's comments on gay children win praise in Philippines
Jan 27, 2022
Indonesian anti-terror chief issues grim warning
Jan 27, 2022
Two arrested for vandalizing St. Sebastian statue in India
Jan 27, 2022
Growing support for striking workers at Cambodian casino
Jan 27, 2022
Blasphemy case registered over church attack in Pakistan
Jan 27, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is India on the path to genocide?
Jan 26, 2022
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Jan 25, 2022
The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh
Jan 24, 2022
India remains a work in progress at 75
Jan 24, 2022
Letter from Rome: Pope wants a Bible in every Catholic's hand
Jan 24, 2022

Features

Reopening of Maya Bay signals changes to Thai tourism
Jan 26, 2022
Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India
Jan 26, 2022
Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Jan 25, 2022
Vietnam Catholics rush to feed poor during Tet festival
Jan 21, 2022
Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
Jan 20, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Grard Depardieu vs Archdiocese of Paris

Gérard Depardieu vs. Archdiocese of Paris
Vatican defends Benedict XVI following Munich abuse report

Vatican defends Benedict XVI following Munich abuse report
Growing the synodal parish the cornerstone of a synodal Church

Growing the synodal parish -- the cornerstone of a synodal Church
Walking alongside the people of Ivory Coast

Walking alongside the people of Ivory Coast
Head of the Chaldean Catholic Church advocates use of Arabic in liturgy

Head of the Chaldean Catholic Church advocates use of Arabic in liturgy
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.