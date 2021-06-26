X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Access to abortion a human right, says European Parliament

Report claims that doctors or hospitals that conscientiously object to performing abortions put women's lives in danger

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: June 26, 2021 06:49 AM GMT

Updated: June 26, 2021 06:51 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery

Jun 23, 2021
2

Amazon founder's father gives $12m to US Catholic school

Jun 23, 2021
3

Filipino priest accuses Duterte of using trolls to smash critics

Jun 23, 2021
4

Dalit Christian dies in police custody in India

Jun 24, 2021
5

Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media

Jun 23, 2021
6

West urges Cambodia to rethink Mother Nature arrests

Jun 24, 2021
7

Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei

Jun 24, 2021
8

Alarming surge in Covid-19 cases spreads fear in Indonesia

Jun 25, 2021
9

Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya

Jun 24, 2021
10

Taiwanese bishop resigns six months after ordination

Jun 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Access to abortion a human right, says European Parliament

Despite strong criticism from European bishops and pro-life groups, members of the European Parliament adopted a report that defines access to abortion as a human right and claims that doctors or hospitals that conscientiously object to performing abortions put "women's lives in danger."

The report passed the European Parliament June 24 with 378 votes in favor, 255 against and 42 abstentions. It has no legal power to force European governments to change their abortion laws but is seen as pressuring some governments -- such as Poland and Malta -- to do so.

In a statement after the vote, the Parliament said members see violations of women's "sexual and reproductive health rights," including the right to abortion, as "a form of violence against women and girls," which hinders "progress toward gender equality."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

A week before the vote, the secretariat of the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union applauded the report's stated objective of protecting the health and rights of women but expressed serious concern about its "one-sided perspective throughout, particularly on the issue of abortion," because nowhere does it acknowledge that the life of an unborn child is at stake.

The bishops also expressed concern that the report was trying to deny the right of physicians and other health care providers to follow their consciences in refusing to perform abortions.

Without mentioning specific countries, the report claimed that "highly restrictive laws prohibiting abortion except in strictly defined circumstances" force women "to seek clandestine abortions or carry their pregnancy to term against their will, which is a violation of their human rights."

Approving the report, the press statement said, the members of the Parliament "urge all member states to ensure universal access to safe and legal abortion and guarantee that abortion on request is legal in early pregnancy and beyond if the pregnant person's health is in danger."

The report also called on countries of the European Union to lift all sales taxes on products used during women's menstrual periods and to provide free products to any woman in need.

Related News

Also Read

North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

UK orchestra in tune to help Myanmar refugees
Jun 26, 2021
Vatican summit can make 'positive contribution' in Lebanon
Jun 26, 2021
Pain of division can push Christians to seek unity, says pope
Jun 26, 2021
Access to abortion a human right, says European Parliament
Jun 26, 2021
Vatican official: Catholics must know how Peter's Pence is spent
Jun 26, 2021
Anger as disgraced Polish archbishop is elected mayor
Jun 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

USCCB – The US Conference of Crocodilian Bishops
Jun 25, 2021
Is critical thinking a threat to Catholicism in Indonesia?
Jun 25, 2021
Alarming surge in Covid-19 cases spreads fear in Indonesia
Jun 25, 2021
Troop withdrawal will return Afghanistan to the Taliban
Jun 24, 2021
Japanese reject the Olympics and inoculation
Jun 24, 2021

Features

Disabled Korean Catholic lives faith, feeds the hungry
Jun 25, 2021
Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Jun 24, 2021
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Jun 24, 2021
Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media
Jun 23, 2021
Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Jun 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Table of the Lord

The Table of the Lord
Schuman Biden and politics

Schuman, Biden and politics
Root Response

Root Response
Restored by faith

Restored by faith
The Church should learn from democracys spirit of equality and participation

The Church should learn from democracy’s spirit of equality and participation
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday June 26 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday June 26 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thirteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Thirteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us see how miracles do happen in our daily life

Lord, help us see how miracles do happen in our daily life
O God, give us understanding that you do not make death

O God, give us understanding that you do not make death
Saint Cyril of Alexandria | Saint of the Day

Saint Cyril of Alexandria | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.