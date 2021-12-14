X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Indonesia

Abused women need support, not condemnation

Student's suicide after being forced to have two abortions by her boyfriend is a wake-up call for Indonesian society

Siktus Harson

Siktus Harson, Jakarta

Published: December 14, 2021 03:59 AM GMT

Updated: December 14, 2021 04:03 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election

Dec 13, 2021
2

No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar

Dec 13, 2021
3

The ethical pitfalls of company-sponsored egg freezing

Dec 12, 2021
4

Letter from Rome: Not his finest moment

Dec 13, 2021
5

Singapore PM hails Church for nation building, harmony

Dec 13, 2021
6

Church honors freedom fighters on Bangladesh independence jubilee

Dec 13, 2021
7

Police probe Catholic-run orphanage in central India

Dec 13, 2021
8

Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?

Dec 13, 2021
9

Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state

Dec 13, 2021
10

India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home

Dec 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Abused women need support, not condemnation

The Indonesian Commission for Violence against Women says it recorded at least 4,500 cases of sexual violence against women in the first 10 months of this year, (Photo: Unsplash)

The tragic suicide of a young woman early this month not only shocked the public but also demonstrated how grave abuses against women in Indonesia can be.

Novia Widyasari Rahayu, a 23-year-old university student, died after taking poison next to her father’s grave on Dec. 2 in East Java’s Mojokerto district.

In a suicide note, she said she chose to end her life because she could no longer bear being rejected and feeling guilty.

She was in despair after her boyfriend Randy Bagus Sasongko, a local policeman, with the support of his family, forced her to abort a child in August after he had made her pregnant.

What shocked the public more was that he had done the same thing to her before, in March last year when she was four months pregnant.   

The policeman has been arrested and could spend more than five years in prison for forcing her to take abortive drugs, which is illegal.

Since abortion is illegal, many women terminate their pregnancies without the help of medical professionals, putting their lives at great risk

This might bring some justice to Rahayu’s family, but there are thousands of similar, untold cases taking place across the country.

Women and teenage girls are being raped and left traumatized with little or no punitive action being taken against the perpetrators while others become pregnant by so-called boyfriends who immediately spurn them on hearing the news.

Since abortion is illegal, many women terminate their pregnancies without the help of medical professionals, putting their lives at great risk.

Rights activists and religious leaders believe Rahayu’s case is a wake-up call about widespread abuses against Indonesian women that require an immediate response from the government, law enforcement, lawmakers and the public.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Indonesian Commission for Violence against Women (Komnas Perempuan) recorded at least 4,500 cases of sexual violence against women in the first 10 months of this year, more than double the number of cases reported last year.

Although there’s no mention of how many cases ended up with an abortion, the commission’s chairwoman, Andy Yentriyani, said that in such cases women are victimized and must carry the burden for life. Men, on the other hand, walk free.

Sadly, most abused women stay silent, either because they are afraid to report abuse or feel seeking justice is a hopeless cause.

Indonesian law bans abortion, except in cases of health emergencies and pregnancy resulting from rape.

However, at least 2 million abortions take place each year, with the vast majority occurring without adequate professional help.

The World Health Organization says that that of around 73 million abortions performed globally each year, more than 45 percent are unsafe. About 97 percent of these unsafe abortions occur in developing countries, most of them in Asia, particularly central and east Asia, and other developing nations in Africa and Latin America.

Abortion recommended by law, such as due to medical emergency and pregnancy due to rape, starts and ends with counseling from a competent and certified counselor.

However, in Rahayu’s case, her boyfriend forced her to take drugs and self-abort. Having no counseling before and after an abortion puts women at high risk of psychological problems — more so in a society that upholds religious views that abortion is a grave sin — as it aggravates feelings of guilt and results in condemnation against the women by their families and society.

Apart from protecting the victims, it would also protect their families who are often threatened by abusers to prevent them from testifying

Women must not continue to live in such a horrific situation. Something must be done to ease their pain. Law enforcers are supposed to impose stringent legal action against abusers.  

However, Indonesia does not have a law that really protects victims from sexual or other abuses. Existing laws do address sexual violence but are limited to rape and sexual harassment and not other forms of abuse.

More comprehensive and stricter laws are therefore needed and various groups, including the Catholic Church, believe an anti-sexual violence bill submitted to parliament several years ago could be an effective tool.

It provides a more comprehensive definition of sexual violence covering sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, sexual slavery, sexual torture, forced contraception, forced abortion, rape, forced marriage and forced prostitution. It would also allow perpetrators of past crimes to be brought to justice.

Apart from protecting the victims, it would also protect their families who are often threatened by abusers to prevent them from testifying.

Interfaith groups recently spoke out against intimidation directed at abused women when reporting their ordeals to law enforcers. They say many victims are afraid to make police complaints and instead resort to social media to point the finger.

But social media postings by victims have been used by abusers as a pretext to report the victims to police for breaching internet laws on slander. As a result, many victims are prosecuted.

With Christmas coming, which is centered around God’s love, let us care for and make a stand for women and children who have been subjected to such abuse.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Indonesia on alert after potential tsunami earthquake
Indonesia on alert after potential tsunami earthquake
Philippine bishops say no to political neutrality
Philippine bishops say no to political neutrality
Indonesia sees sharp uptick in rights violations
Indonesia sees sharp uptick in rights violations
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Church calls for end to exploitation of nature in Myanmar
Church calls for end to exploitation of nature in Myanmar
Support Us

Latest News

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Dec 14, 2021
Indonesia on alert after potential tsunami earthquake
Dec 14, 2021
Philippine bishops say no to political neutrality
Dec 14, 2021
Indian bishops' body launches synodal process for laity
Dec 14, 2021
Interfaith concert marks Macau handover anniversary
Dec 14, 2021
Indonesia sees sharp uptick in rights violations
Dec 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Dec 14, 2021
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Dec 14, 2021
Abused women need support, not condemnation
Dec 14, 2021
Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?
Dec 13, 2021
Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election
Dec 13, 2021

Features

Hong Kong 'patriots only' polls usher in muted new era
Dec 14, 2021
On a mission to promote family values in Vietnam
Dec 14, 2021
No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar
Dec 13, 2021
India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home
Dec 13, 2021
Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Dec 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Church in Benin gets serious about including laity in synod work

Church in Benin gets serious about including laity in synod work
Bishop selling home to help compensate abuse victims

Bishop selling home to help compensate abuse victims
Synod phase for local listening gets an uneven start in US dioceses

Synod phase for local listening gets an uneven start in US dioceses
French bishops say pope backs their response to abuse report

French bishops say pope backs their response to abuse report

Bishops call authorities in Brazil arsonists for denuding Amazon rainforests

Bishops call authorities in Brazil “arsonists” for denuding Amazon rainforests
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.