Abused women need support, not condemnation

The Indonesian Commission for Violence against Women says it recorded at least 4,500 cases of sexual violence against women in the first 10 months of this year, (Photo: Unsplash)

The tragic suicide of a young woman early this month not only shocked the public but also demonstrated how grave abuses against women in Indonesia can be.

Novia Widyasari Rahayu, a 23-year-old university student, died after taking poison next to her father’s grave on Dec. 2 in East Java’s Mojokerto district.

In a suicide note, she said she chose to end her life because she could no longer bear being rejected and feeling guilty.

She was in despair after her boyfriend Randy Bagus Sasongko, a local policeman, with the support of his family, forced her to abort a child in August after he had made her pregnant.

What shocked the public more was that he had done the same thing to her before, in March last year when she was four months pregnant.

The policeman has been arrested and could spend more than five years in prison for forcing her to take abortive drugs, which is illegal.

Since abortion is illegal, many women terminate their pregnancies without the help of medical professionals, putting their lives at great risk

This might bring some justice to Rahayu’s family, but there are thousands of similar, untold cases taking place across the country.

Women and teenage girls are being raped and left traumatized with little or no punitive action being taken against the perpetrators while others become pregnant by so-called boyfriends who immediately spurn them on hearing the news.

Since abortion is illegal, many women terminate their pregnancies without the help of medical professionals, putting their lives at great risk.

Rights activists and religious leaders believe Rahayu’s case is a wake-up call about widespread abuses against Indonesian women that require an immediate response from the government, law enforcement, lawmakers and the public.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Indonesian Commission for Violence against Women (Komnas Perempuan) recorded at least 4,500 cases of sexual violence against women in the first 10 months of this year, more than double the number of cases reported last year.

Although there’s no mention of how many cases ended up with an abortion, the commission’s chairwoman, Andy Yentriyani, said that in such cases women are victimized and must carry the burden for life. Men, on the other hand, walk free.

Sadly, most abused women stay silent, either because they are afraid to report abuse or feel seeking justice is a hopeless cause.

Indonesian law bans abortion, except in cases of health emergencies and pregnancy resulting from rape.

However, at least 2 million abortions take place each year, with the vast majority occurring without adequate professional help.

The World Health Organization says that that of around 73 million abortions performed globally each year, more than 45 percent are unsafe. About 97 percent of these unsafe abortions occur in developing countries, most of them in Asia, particularly central and east Asia, and other developing nations in Africa and Latin America.

Abortion recommended by law, such as due to medical emergency and pregnancy due to rape, starts and ends with counseling from a competent and certified counselor.

However, in Rahayu’s case, her boyfriend forced her to take drugs and self-abort. Having no counseling before and after an abortion puts women at high risk of psychological problems — more so in a society that upholds religious views that abortion is a grave sin — as it aggravates feelings of guilt and results in condemnation against the women by their families and society.

Apart from protecting the victims, it would also protect their families who are often threatened by abusers to prevent them from testifying

Women must not continue to live in such a horrific situation. Something must be done to ease their pain. Law enforcers are supposed to impose stringent legal action against abusers.

However, Indonesia does not have a law that really protects victims from sexual or other abuses. Existing laws do address sexual violence but are limited to rape and sexual harassment and not other forms of abuse.

More comprehensive and stricter laws are therefore needed and various groups, including the Catholic Church, believe an anti-sexual violence bill submitted to parliament several years ago could be an effective tool.

It provides a more comprehensive definition of sexual violence covering sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, sexual slavery, sexual torture, forced contraception, forced abortion, rape, forced marriage and forced prostitution. It would also allow perpetrators of past crimes to be brought to justice.

Apart from protecting the victims, it would also protect their families who are often threatened by abusers to prevent them from testifying.

Interfaith groups recently spoke out against intimidation directed at abused women when reporting their ordeals to law enforcers. They say many victims are afraid to make police complaints and instead resort to social media to point the finger.

But social media postings by victims have been used by abusers as a pretext to report the victims to police for breaching internet laws on slander. As a result, many victims are prosecuted.

With Christmas coming, which is centered around God’s love, let us care for and make a stand for women and children who have been subjected to such abuse.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.