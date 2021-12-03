Abused altar boys win justice in Indonesia

In Indonesia, two Catholic altar boys who were sexually abused by a church worker have received compensation payments.

The district attorney’s office in Depok handed over the payments to the parents of the boys in the presence of their lawyer and the parish priest of their church on Tuesday.

Parents of two child sexual abuse victims receive payment of compensation from Sri Kuncoro (right), head of Depok District Attorney’s Office, in the presence of Azas Tigor Nainggolan (left), the victims' lawyer, in West Java province, Indonesia, on Nov. 29. (Photo supplied)

The compensation came after Depok district court sentenced Syahril Marbun, a former liturgical coordinator of St. Herkulanus Church of Bogor Diocese, to 15 years in jail for sexually abusing two boys aged 14 and 15. During the verdict on January 6, the court also asked him to pay a fine of a fine of 200 million rupiahs which is close to 15 thousand US dollars and to compensate the victims with 6.5 million and 11.5 million rupiahs respectively.

Marbun was arrested in June last year after a parent of one of the victims lodged a sex abuse complaint with the church in March.

An evangelical Christian pastor in Nepal was sentenced to two years in jail and fined the equivalent of 166 US dollars for violating the Himalayan country’s repressive anti-conversion law.

The court in Dolpa district in Pokhara region sentenced Pastor Keshav Raj Acharya from the Abundant Harvest Church on Tuesday, about a week after judges found him guilty of proselytization.

Pastor Keshav Raj Acharya was sentenced to two years in prison and a fine of 20,000 rupees (US$166) for violating Nepal's anti-conversion law. (Photo: Christian Solidarity Worldwide)

The pastor was first arrested on March 23 after a YouTube video of him went viral on social media. In the video he said that Covid-19 could be healed through Christian prayer. He was released on bail about a month later. However, he was rearrested immediately and charged under the anti-conversion law.

The case is the latest in a series of charges against Christian pastors and activists in the Hindu-majority nation since it amended its century-old Penal Code in 2018. It makes conversion from Hinduism to other faiths a serious criminal offense.

India’s Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church continues to be embroiled in a five-decade-long internal liturgical dispute. The discord once again came to light when the church implemented a new form of celebrating Mass starting from last Sunday.

Three out of 35 dioceses decided not to adapt the new form following opposition from their priests. Recently, clergy and laypeople marched on the streets against the uniform liturgy in the church.

A priest of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church celebrates Mass in the new format facing the altar. (Photo supplied)

The Synod of Bishops, the church’s top decision-making body, adopted the uniform liturgy in 1999, but it was implemented only in some dioceses. In July, Pope Francis issued a letter asking the church to end liturgical division.

In 1999, the bishops agreed to the priests facing people during the start and concluding part of Mass but facing the altar during the Eucharistic prayer. Groups of priests and laypeople demand that the entire Mass be celebrated with the celebrant facing the people, a reform initiated with the Second Vatican Council.

Nazrul Islam Ritu, a 43-year-old transgender has made history by winning the post of chairperson of a local government body in Muslim-majority Bangladesh. Ritu bagged 9,557 votes to win the post of chairperson of a Union Council in Jhenaidah district of southern Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The victory made Ritu a media sensation in a largely conservative country where transgender people face widespread social stigma and discrimination.

Nazrul Islam Ritu defeated a ruling party candidate and became the first tansgender Union Council chairperson in Bangladesh. (Photo: Facebook)

Officially, there are about 10,000 transgender people in Bangladesh, but activists say their number is at least 10 times higher as many hide their identity due to social stigma.

In 2012, the government introduced a project to provide socioeconomic support to transgender people, and in 2013 a law recognized them as the third or separate gender, allowing them to get national identity cards, vote in elections and receive state allowances.

Another Catholic church in Myanmar was destroyed in military attacks this week as the junta continues to target churches in predominantly Christian regions.