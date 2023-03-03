News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Abuse victims need answers, support, pope says

Pope Francis said in a prayer intention for March that asking victims for forgiveness is necessary, but it is not enough

Pope Francis looks on during the weekly general audience on Feb. 8 at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican

Pope Francis looks on during the weekly general audience on Feb. 8 at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: March 03, 2023 05:10 AM GMT

Updated: March 03, 2023 05:12 AM GMT

It is not enough to ask people who have suffered abuse for their forgiveness, Pope Francis said.

They also must be offered "concrete actions to repair the horrors they have suffered and to prevent them from happening again" as well as the truth, transparency, safe spaces, psychological support and protection, the pope said in a video message released by the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network March 2.

"The church must serve as a model to help solve the issue and bring it to light in society and in families," he said.

At the start of each month, the network posts a short video of the pope offering his specific prayer intention. For the month of March, the pope dedicated his prayer intention to the victims of abuse. Child Abuse Prevention Month is observed in April in the United States.

In his video message, the pope said, "In response to cases of abuse, especially to those committed by members of the church, it's not enough to ask for forgiveness."

"Asking for forgiveness is necessary, but it is not enough. Asking for forgiveness is good for the victims, but they are the ones who have to be 'at the center' of everything," he said.

"Their pain and their psychological wounds can begin to heal if they find answers -- if there are concrete actions to repair the horrors they have suffered and to prevent them from happening again," Pope Francis said.

"The church cannot try to hide the tragedy of abuse of any kind. Nor when the abuse takes place in families, in clubs, or in other types of institutions," he said. In fact, the church must be a model to help shine a light on and remedy the problem.

"The church must offer safe spaces for victims to be heard, supported psychologically and protected," he said.

"Let us pray for those who have suffered because of the wrongs done to them by members of the church; may they find within the church herself a concrete response to their pain and suffering," he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Probe sought into riots in Indonesia’s restive Papua province Probe sought into riots in Indonesia’s restive Papua province
HK’s female migrant workers demand fair deal HK’s female migrant workers demand fair deal
Former Cambodian opposition leader found guilty of treason Former Cambodian opposition leader found guilty of treason
Hindus target Christian stall at India’s top book fair Hindus target Christian stall at India’s top book fair
Huge fire engulfs Hong Kong high-rise construction site Huge fire engulfs Hong Kong high-rise construction site
New discoveries put spotlight on the cosmos' divine design New discoveries put spotlight on the cosmos' divine design
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Oita

Diocese of Oita

In a land area of 11,446 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Oita and Miyazaki

Read more
Diocese of Atambua

Diocese of Atambua

The apostolic vicariate of West Timor was erected on May 25, 1936, with Divine Word Father Jacobus Pessers as its first

Read more
Diocese of Allahabad

Diocese of Allahabad

With a land area of 46, 774 square kilometers, the diocese covers 12 civil districts of Uttar Pradesh state: Allahabad,

Read more
Diocese of Nongstoin

Diocese of Nongstoin

In a land area of 5, 247 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers entire West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.