News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Abuse victims demonstrate against Catholic Church in Quebec

Over 140 individuals have sued the archdiocese alleging sexual abuse by more than 100 priests and diocese staff
People attach a cross, symbolizing victims of sexual assaults perpetrated by the Church, in front of the Basilique Notre-Dame de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada on March 26.

People attach a cross, symbolizing victims of sexual assaults perpetrated by the Church, in front of the Basilique Notre-Dame de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada on March 26. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Quebec City
Published: March 27, 2024 04:51 AM GMT
Updated: March 27, 2024 04:56 AM GMT

Victims of sexual assault by Catholic clergy and their supporters marched in Quebec City on March 26 to raise awareness and encourage others to speak out against abusers within the Church.

More than 140 people filed a class action lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Quebec in Canada in 2022, claiming to have been sexually assaulted by more than 100 priests or diocese staff.

Some of the archdiocese's top leaders, including Cardinal Gerald Cyprien Lacroix, a close advisor to the pope, as well as Cardinal Marc Ouellet, once considered a strong candidate to be pope, are among the accused. Both deny the allegations.

The mostly older march participants planted crosses symbolizing the victims in front of the city's Notre-Dame basilica.

One woman in the crowd, who said she had been a victim of abuse but asked to remain anonymous, told AFP she had hesitated to come because "this type of event brings up not only what happened during the attack, but also all the consequences that it may have had in my life."

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Pope Francis has made combating sexual assault in the Church one of the main missions of his papacy and insisted on a "zero tolerance" policy in the wake of multiple wide-reaching scandals.

The pontiff has created a commission on the sexual abuse of minors, in an attempt to lift the veil of secrecy that had shrouded criminal behavior by the clergy for decades.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Apostolic Administrator Elias Joseph Gonsalves of Amravati , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Harold Anthony Perera of Kurunegala, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Apostolic Prefect
Apostolic Prefect Enrique Figaredo Alvargonzález of Battambang, Cambodia
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Raphy Manjaly of Agra, India
Read More...
Latest News
Japan court imposes fine on Unification Church
Japan court imposes fine on Unification Church
Myanmar’s rebels rail against New Zealand’s ASEAN meet
Myanmar’s rebels rail against New Zealand’s ASEAN meet
Indian cathedral reopens after liturgy clash forced closure
Indian cathedral reopens after liturgy clash forced closure
Tribal Christians won't contest polls in India’s Manipur
Tribal Christians won't contest polls in India’s Manipur
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.