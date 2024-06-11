News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

About 400 million young kids violently disciplined at home: UNICEF

Findings on access children have to being able to play released to mark the first-ever International Day of Play on June 11
Sudanese child wait for their turn during a campaign responding to the polio epidemic and for the elimination of vitamin A deficiency, launched with the support of UNICEF, targeting the innoculation of more than 12,000 children from 6 months-old to 5-years-old, in Gedaref state in eastern Sudan on June 9, 2024.

Sudanese children wait for their turn during a campaign responding to the polio epidemic and for the elimination of vitamin A deficiency, launched with the support of UNICEF, targeting the inoculation of more than 12,000 children from 6 months old to 5 years old, in Gedaref state in eastern Sudan on June 9. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, United Nations
Published: June 11, 2024 06:15 AM GMT
Updated: June 11, 2024 06:21 AM GMT

Nearly 400 million children under the age of five -- roughly 60 percent in that age group globally -- experience violent physical or psychological discipline at home, from spanking to insults, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said late on June 10.

The new UNICEF estimates reflect data from 100 countries collected from 2010 to 2023, and cover both "physical punishment" and "psychological aggression."

For UNICEF, psychological abuse can include screaming at a child, or calling them "stupid" or "lazy" while physical abuse includes shaking, hitting, or spanking a child, or any action intended to cause physical pain or discomfort, without injury.

Of those nearly 400 million children, about 330 million of them experience physical punishment, the UN agency said.

And even if more and more countries are banning corporal punishment of children, nearly 500 million children under the age of five are not legally protected against such practices.

More than one mother or responsible adult in four believes that physical punishments are necessary to properly educate their children, according to UNICEF.

"When children are subjected to physical or verbal abuse at home, or when they are deprived of social and emotional care from their loved ones, it can undermine their sense of self-worth and development," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement.

"Nurturing and playful parenting can bring joy and also help children feel safe, learn, build skills, and navigate the world around them."

For the first time, UNICEF published findings on the access children have to being able to play, to mark the first-ever International Day of Play on June 11.

According to data from 85 countries, one out of every two children at age four cannot play with the person who takes care of them at home, and about one in eight children under the age of five does not have any toys at all.

About 40 percent of children aged two to four do not get enough stimulation or meaningful interaction at home.

And one out of 10 does not have access to activities "critical to promoting cognitive, social, and emotional development, like reading, storytelling, singing, and drawing," UNICEF said.

"On the first International Day of Play, we must unite and recommit to ending violence against children and promoting positive, nurturing, and playful caregiving," Russell said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Vincent Barwa of Simdega , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Norberto do Amaral of Maliana, Timor Leste (East Timor)
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Yuange Tang of Chengdu, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Jose Corazon Tala-oc of Kalibo, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Another international judge quits Hong Kong's top court
Another international judge quits Hong Kong's top court
Elderly parents of HK emigrants endure loneliness, depression
Elderly parents of HK emigrants endure loneliness, depression
About 400 million young kids violently disciplined at home: UNICEF
About 400 million young kids violently disciplined at home: UNICEF
Prayers, songs greet National Eucharistic Pilgrimage in US capital
Prayers, songs greet National Eucharistic Pilgrimage in US capital
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.