Abortion: A Catholic perspective

'Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception,' the Catechism of the Church reminds the world

An anti-abortion demonstrator blows a shofar outside the US Supreme Court on May 5 in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP)

Whereas abortion in North America and Europe is basically a legal matter driven by politics — “My body, my choice” — it is entirely different in Asia. In Asia, abortion is a part of population control and widespread poverty.

Some 17 out of 50 countries and territories in Asia, including Cambodia, China, Mongolia, Nepal, North Korea, Singapore, Vietnam and other East Asian nations, allow abortion without restriction. In 1971, India legalized abortion for women through the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. It means, among other things, that the majority of women in Asia live under liberal abortion laws, with China and India as the region’s two most populous nations.

Abortion is not legally allowed only in three Asian countries: the Philippines, Iraq and Laos.

The Philippines, being a predominantly Catholic nation, is an entirely different story. The World Health Organization estimates that, despite legal restrictions, there are 500,000 abortions performed illegally in the Philippines and 80,000 hospitalizations of women due to abortion-related complications each year.

About four in five abortions were done for economic reasons, often where a woman already has several children. There are doctors who secretly perform abortions in clinics for a US$100 fee, more or less, but such an amount is too high for ordinary citizens. For this reason, most women buy herbal and chemical abortifacients from convenience stores, bakeries and vendors around Quiapo Church, according to Carlos H. Conde in his 2005 article titled “Philippine abortion crisis,” published in The New York Times. Conde is a senior researcher at the Asia division of Human Rights Watch covering the Philippines.

In the US, abortion remains a raging debate among citizens amid an endless legal battle in the Supreme Court.

The US Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion in 1973. Now, the same court appears set to overturn that landmark decision, according to a leaked initial draft of a court opinion obtained by Politico and published online on May 2.

The abortion debate is so huge that the leak of the initial draft in itself, unprecedented in the court’s recent history, has caused tremendous reaction. Chief Justice John Roberts said the leaked document was a “singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the court.”

Public feedback on social media was immediate. The Supreme Court, located in Washington, D.C., also referred to as "The Marble Palace," barricaded itself a few minutes after the leak was published online. While students from the Catholic University of America prayed the rosary near the site, pro-abortion groups began to congregate in protest.

The draft opinion, penned by Justice Samuel Alito, said Roe “was egregiously wrong from the start” and that “Roe and Casey must be overruled.” Casey v. Planned Parenthood is the 1992 SC decision that affirmed Roe.

Enters US President Joe Biden, a Catholic, who has defended abortion his entire political career, a position contrary to Catholic doctrine and morals. His reaction to the leaked opinion was fast and furious, asserting that no religion can claim to know when human life begins.

A divisive agenda at the core of US politics, Roe v. Wade has polarized the American people since 1973 and its overturn is likely to spark global pro-abortion activism. For Americans (and other Westerners), it appears that abortion and the abortion rights of women have become a political combat between conservative and progressive judges in the Supreme Court or between Republican and Democrats.

We recall that the legalization of abortion in many countries came through the democratic process.

Apparently alleging that the Church is antiquated like an analogue watch in the digital age, society reintroduced the old Roman idea of “democratism” and advocated the policy of vox populi, vox Dei, which means that everything has to be put to a majority vote and that, in their common opinion, the Church should learn to do whatever is popular (or what the people like). What the people think may be helpful and, in a democratic society, a survey of the most popular inclination is good.

But the teachings of Jesus are neither validated by what is popular nor handed down from generation to generation by a democratic majority vote. The Catholic Faith and Morals, such as the dignity of human life from conception, are revealed by God and not something heard on the grapevine, and certainly not dictated by the majority opinion.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God” or vox populi, vox Dei might sound groundbreaking when used in the Catholic context. But it could only make a “windsock” out of the Church that blows with the prevailing breeze, unfortunately confusing the truth with the majority opinion — I am here paraphrasing Senator Jasper Irving’s monologue in the 2007 drama film Lions for Lambs.

“From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person — among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life”

Even if more and more Asians “strongly agree” with legalizing abortion, that profound shift in our attitudes cannot change the evil of abortion. Evil cannot become good just because it’s accepted by the majority.

Abortion is evil even when only the Vatican is the only state that has none of it and even when the Holy Father, Catholic clergy, consecrated persons, and some loyal sons and daughters of the Church are the only ones standing to defend the dignity of life from conception.

“Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception,” the Catechism of the Catholic Church reminds the world and all global citizens. “From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person — among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.”

In its fundamental essence, abortion is a “horrendous crime” and “very grave sin,” Pope Francis reiterated the age-old Catholic stand in 2016. It is so horrendous and grave that, in 1588, Pope Sixtus V attached the penalty of excommunication or automatic expulsion to abortion and Canon Law has assigned that only the bishops can grant pardons for such a heinous crime and remove the penalty of excommunication.

Due to increasing cases of abortion, Pope Francis at the end of the Jubilee of Mercy in 2015 altered Canon Law and bestowed a permanent faculty to priests to forgive abortion in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. A woman who procured abortion “cries for years without having the courage to go see a priest … Do you have any idea the number of people who can finally breathe?” the Holy Father asked, adding how important it is to find the Lord’s forgiveness.

Was it Soviet political leader Joseph Stalin, who governed the Soviet Union from 1922 until his death in 1953, who said that “a single death is a tragedy, a million deaths are a statistic”? Well, abortions in the US are estimated at 50 million tragedies since Roe v. Wade in 1973 to 2020. At its peak in the 1980s, 30 per 1,000 American women of childbearing age (15–44) procured abortions legally in which abortionist doctors were paid by the people’s tax.

And a million more deaths as statistics of babies killed outside of the United States every year.

* Jose Mario Bautista Maximiano is the author of ‘The Signs of the Times and the Social Doctrine of the Church’ (Salesiana, 1992) and ‘Human Life is Beautiful: The Catholic Teaching on Abortion’ (St. Paul’s, 1993). The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

