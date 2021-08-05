X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Abducted priest, catechist released in Myanmar's Chin state

The pair were freed by the Chinland Defense Force following mediation by Catholic leaders

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: August 05, 2021 09:25 AM GMT

Updated: August 05, 2021 11:41 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle

Aug 2, 2021
2

Time to confront the Chinese emperor with no clothes

Aug 5, 2021
3

Obligation or opportunity?

Aug 2, 2021
4

Christian group slates Duterte over human trafficking

Aug 2, 2021
5

Priest, catechist arrested in Myanmar's Chin state

Aug 2, 2021
6

Bishop inaugurates first Jesuit residence in Indian state

Aug 3, 2021
7

Islamic instruction stirs fears over Pakistan's school curriculum

Aug 2, 2021
8

Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list

Aug 3, 2021
9

Someone above is watching, not only God

Aug 3, 2021
10

Indonesian bishop hospitalized with Covid-19

Aug 2, 2021
Support UCA News
Abducted priest, catechist released in Myanmar's Chin state

Father Noel Hrang Tin Thang from Hakha Diocese in Myanmar's Chin state was arrested by the Chinland Defense Force on July 26. (Photo: RVA Hakha)

A priest and a catechist from Hakha Diocese in Myanmar's Chin state who were arrested by a local militia have been released following mediation by Catholic leaders.

Father Noel Hrang Tin Thang and a catechist were arrested by the Chinland Defense Force (CDF) while they were traveling from Surkhua to Hakah on July 26.

They are from the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Surkhua.

They were released on Aug. 4 evening following the intervention of church leaders, according to local sources.

“The pair were in good health as they were treated well during nine days of detention. They returned to their parish yesterday evening,” a church social worker from Hakha told UCA News.

He said the release followed agreeing to the demands of the CDF, which included transferring the priest from Surkhua to Hakha to avoid contact with the military and an agreement not to undertake government projects.

The priest has been doing development work for the people and the region

On Aug. 1, Bishop Lucius Hre Kung of Hakha called for the release of the pair as he was concerned for their well-being.

Father Tin Thang has been helping dozens of displaced people including the elderly, women and children who took refuge in the parish following clashes in early June.

The priest also carries out social development projects in his parish, according to residents.

The CDF accused the priest of supplying information to the military, receiving medical support from the junta and urging local people to receive the junta’s support.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

A senior clergyman who wished to remain anonymous said misinformation and baseless accusations about the priest were spread on social media.

“The priest has been doing development work for the people and the region,” the cleric told UCA News.

Some people expressed their view on social media that the abduction of the priest may affect the image of the CDF and other civil defense forces.

The CDF is one of several independent civil resistance groups fighting the military after it seized power on Feb. 1 and ousted the elected government.

Using homemade rifles and arms, the CDF has inflicted heavy casualties on junta forces in a conflict that erupted in Chin state in early May.

During the conflict, the clergy have been targeted, with the military arresting eight priests from Chin and Kachin states and Mandalay division in May and June.

Also Read

Vietnamese priests renew pastoral life amid pandemic
Vietnamese priests renew pastoral life amid pandemic
Philippine island struggles to bury Covid victims
Philippine island struggles to bury Covid victims
Indonesian Catholics begin mobile Covid vaccination drive
Indonesian Catholics begin mobile Covid vaccination drive
Little trust in ASEAN as bloc appoints Myanmar envoy
Little trust in ASEAN as bloc appoints Myanmar envoy
More parishes join Myanmar's battle against pandemic
More parishes join Myanmar's battle against pandemic
Indonesian Catholics, Muslims unite in fight against virus
Indonesian Catholics, Muslims unite in fight against virus

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

India becomes unapologetically Hindu under PM Modi
Aug 5, 2021
Security tight in Indian Kashmir for 'black day' anniversary
Aug 5, 2021
Abducted priest, catechist released in Myanmar's Chin state
Aug 5, 2021
Vietnamese priests renew pastoral life amid pandemic
Aug 5, 2021
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Aug 5, 2021
Philippine island struggles to bury Covid victims
Aug 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India becomes unapologetically Hindu under PM Modi
Aug 5, 2021
Time to confront the Chinese emperor with no clothes
Aug 5, 2021
Japan's place in a changing world for women
Aug 5, 2021
Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list
Aug 3, 2021
Japanese seek spiritual strength at Tokyo Olympics
Aug 3, 2021

Features

Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Aug 5, 2021
The British missionary who became a friend of India's poor
Aug 4, 2021
Vietnam Catholics help migrant workers escaping Covid-19
Aug 4, 2021
Singapore parish beholds legacy of French missionaries
Aug 4, 2021
Report alleging 'church for votes' fuels tension in India
Aug 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
An Armenian Orthodox saint on the Roman Calendar

An Armenian Orthodox saint on the Roman Calendar
The One Missing Fact

The One Missing Fact
A life in the footsteps of Charles de Foucauld

A life in the footsteps of Charles de Foucauld
The Colors of Day

The Colors of Day
Gender Sex and Other Nonsense

Gender, Sex and Other Nonsense
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 5 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 5 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Friday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to be transfigured in Your love

Lord, help us to be transfigured in Your love
Change the hearts of people, change the world Lord

Change the hearts of people, change the world Lord
Transfiguration of the Lord | Saint of the Day

Transfiguration of the Lord | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.