X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners
william_grim
William Grimm, a native of New York City, is a missioner and presbyter who since 1973 has served in Japan, Hong Kong and Cambodia.
A year's worth of Advent
Published: December 09, 2021 10:22 AM
A year's worth of Advent

Listen to this story

Advent, the beginning of the Church's year, is not a time of preparation for Christmas until Dec. 17.

Until then, the season’s liturgical focus, regardless of Christmas decorations, sales, TV specials and music, is upon portents of the end. And the liturgical year will end next November as it begins — with a focus on the gospel descriptions of the apocalypse.

So, the year and all that happens and all we reflect upon during it is bracketed by descriptions and warnings of disaster. Even the Bible ends with a book called Apocalypse.

Donate to UCA News with a small contribution of your choice

Apocalyptic scripture speaks of stars falling from the sky, earthquakes, wars and rumors of wars, disease, strife, the variously interpreted “four horsemen” and such.

In other words, apart from the falling stars, it is a collection of what we might consider the daily news. And, in fact, the daily news lately talks of asteroids crossing Earth’s orbit and the need to protect ourselves from them lest we one day face a repeat of the dinosaurs’ celestial catastrophe instead of the one we are creating ourselves.

Climate change may have passed the tipping point where humankind can no longer do anything except try to endure and ameliorate its effects while hoping that the impending extinctions do not include ourselves.

Christians and other religious minorities are persecuted in Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and elsewhere

The Covid pandemic continues and the Greek alphabet may run out of letters to name its variants.

Nuclear weapons proliferate in volatile areas and societies.

Here in Asia, there is saber rattling from China, North Korea, Russia and the United States, confrontations on the India-Pakistan border, military violence in Myanmar and threats to civil society in Hong Kong and Thailand.

Corruption and injustice govern nations and economies.

Christians and other religious minorities are persecuted in Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and elsewhere.

And Asia is not the only place where bad news is much of the news. There are political tensions on every continent except, perhaps, Antarctica where climate change is sufficiently disastrous.

Even the Catholic Church is experiencing an apocalyptic blow, perhaps the greatest to the institution since the Reformation, as abuse scandals, clueless management, departing youth, irrelevance and general malaise suck enthusiasm and devotion from the community.

Lately, the “apocalyptic” has moved beyond its scriptural origins to become a genre of movies, manga, novels and such that show a post-nuclear or post-climate-disaster dystopia of the sort famously described by the English philosopher Thomas Hobbes in the 17th century.

“Whatsoever therefore is consequent to a time of war, where every man is enemy to every man, the same consequent to the time wherein men live without other security than what their own strength and their own invention shall furnish them withal. In such condition there is no place for industry ... no knowledge of the face of the earth; no account of time; no arts; no letters; no society; and which is worst of all, continual fear, and danger of violent death; and the life of man, solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short.”

As if all that were not enough reason to think we live in apocalyptic times, there are also our personal apocalypses. Plans fail. Trust is betrayed. Hopes are thwarted. Relationships end. Poverty threatens. Loneliness strangles joy. Faith fails. Sickness of body, mind and spirit assaults. Death awaits. These do not become news except in our personal worlds, yet our lives can seem a chronic apocalypse.

Apocalyptic scripture is always a promise uncovering the hidden presence and power of God to turn every Cross into a Resurrection

But there is a more basic meaning to the word "apocalypse," one that more accurately tells us what it all means.

The word comes from two Greek words that combined mean “from cover.” An apocalypse uncovers a secret hidden under, behind or within the disasters it recounts. That is the reason that the New Testament book called Apocalypse in the original Greek is called Revelation in English.

The apocalyptic secret is that God is not ignorant of what we face. God is aware, and shall somehow use the crises we face to show love overcoming fear, overcoming evil. Apocalyptic scripture is always a promise uncovering the hidden presence and power of God to turn every Cross into a Resurrection.

Most of us (all of us?) have ideas about how the universe, and especially our part of it, should run. Much of our prayer and piety is directed towards informing God of our good ideas and wishes.

As we go through this year, we will face many crises as a world, as nations, as societies, as families and as individuals. At the very least, we are likely to learn yet more of the Greek alphabet.

Those crises and disasters shall be real, not mere plot devices in the story of the universe. They shall be painful. They shall be crosses. Things shall not go as we wish, as we wish God would wish.

But, the year shall end as it has begun, uncovering in the midst of woes the good news that in the Cross God has taught us that disaster is not distance between us and God, but an unlikely path to God’s peace.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
Read Next
Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
If it happens on your watch
If it happens on your watch
Speaking as a member of the Globule Family ...
Speaking as a member of the Globule Family ...
World Mission Month? World Mission Church!
World Mission Month? World Mission Church!
Let's go forward to the first century
Let's go forward to the first century
Obligation or opportunity?
Obligation or opportunity?
Subscribe for our daily curated newsletter to receive the latest exclusive ucanews coverage delivered to your inbox.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.