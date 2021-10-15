A victory for press freedom amid oppression

Meanwhile, thousands of Filipinos fled their homes as Tropical Storm Kompasu swept across the Philippines, triggering floods and landslides.

At least 19 people were killed and others were missing after the storm battered the country on Monday. The authorities said about 6,500 people were forced to flee their homes because of flash floods.

A coffin is seen suspended from the ceiling of a flooded house in Espanola, Palawan. (Photo: Sheryl Suico Tagyam)

The Department of Agriculture said Filipino farmers suffered agricultural losses worth almost 500 million pesos or 10 million US dollars because of the storm.

Caritas Philippines said it has been accepting goods and other donations to send aid to the affected areas.

In Pakistan, Caritas has joined the government in Balochistan province to carry out humanitarian assistance to victims of twin earthquakes that killed 50 and injured scores of people.

A 4.5-magnitude quake jolted several districts of Balochistan on Sunday, three days after a 5.9-magnitude quake rocked the mountainous region. More than 2,500 houses were damaged and most deaths occurred from the collapse of walls and roofs.

Caritas Pakistan members with paramilitary Frontier Corps in Harnai, the area worst affected by twin quakes in Balochistan province. (Photo supplied)

Caritas Pakistan is among the five aid agencies engaged in relief work in Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province, which has been wracked by Islamist militancy and separatist insurgency for decades.

Tribal groups demand political autonomy and a share of revenues from the resource-rich region. The province is also among areas in Pakistan vulnerable to earthquakes.

Rights groups and the Catholic Church have expressed dismay over Pakistan’s rejection of a proposed bill to stop the forced conversion of religious minorities.

The National Commission for Justice and Peace of the Pakistan Catholic Bishops’ Conference said that the rejection of the bill is against the right to religious freedom. It said the move would encourage criminals to use religion as a cover for the crimes of abduction, rape and conversion of minority girls to Islam with impunity.

Activists of Rawadari Tehreek hold placards as they march to mark National Minorities Day in Lahore, Pakistan, on Aug. 11. (Photo: Arif Ali/AFP)

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and Council of Islamic Ideology rejected the bill in September, saying it was against Islam, echoing sentiments of radical Islamic groups.

A coalition of 37 rights organization wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan to implement legal and administrative measures to protect minorities, especially underage girls, from forced conversions and marriages. It also called for approval of the forced conversion bill.

An anti-Christian purge continues unabated in Hindu-majority India. In the latest case, seven Protestant pastors were placed in judicial custody after their arrest on Sunday in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh state in northern India.

The pastors have been accused of violating a stringent state law that criminalizes religious conversion. The pastors were picked up from a prayer meeting, while some 50 Christians were also detained but released later. Two Catholic nuns were also detained from a nearby bus stop and held in the police station for several hours.

Indian Christian devotees hold candles and placards as they pose for a photograph during a demonstration against a suspected attack on a church in Amritsar on Dec. 2, 2014. (Photo: AFP)

Christian leaders said the allegations are baseless and the harassment was part of a planned strategy to attack Christians amid increased hostility and persecution since Yogi Adityanath, a radical Hindu priest and leader of the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party, came to power in the state.

Several BJP-ruled states have passed anti-conversion laws and have seen a steep rise in attacks against minority Muslims and Christians.

Cambodia’s authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered a search for the owner of a Facebook account who posted a violent poem on his page recently.