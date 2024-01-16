A victory for democracy in Taiwan

The world must stand firm in support of President-elect William Lai Ching-te and the Taiwanese people

A display shows Taiwan's President-elect Lai Ching-te and his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim during a rally outside the headquarters of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taipei on Jan. 13 after Lai won the presidential election. Taiwan's ruling party candidate Lai Ching-te, branded a threat to peace by China, won the island's presidential election, a vote watched closely from Beijing to Washington. (Photo: AFP)

When I wrote a message on Twitter, now X, in my handwriting in traditional Chinese characters congratulating Taiwan’s new President-elect William Lai Ching-te upon his election, I did not expect it to receive 188.7k views and 5.1k likes as of midnight in London.

The reaction illustrates two things: how passionate Taiwanese people, and friends of Taiwan, are about its freedoms, and how engaged Taiwanese people, and their friends, are with the rest of the world, especially on social media.

The election of William Lai — who has served as Tsai Ing-wen’s vice-president for the past four years, as premier for two years before that, and as mayor of Tainan for seven years before that — is a victory for democracy and a victory for Taiwan.

I spent much of Saturday morning crisscrossing London for some errands and then traveling to a meeting with Hong Kong pro-democracy activists to plan a diaspora conference later this year. On trains and railway station platforms, I was constantly ‘refreshing’ my social media feeds, to receive live updates from Taiwan.

Flashback four months, and I was sitting a few rows away from William Lai as he delivered a keynote address to the International Religious Freedom (IRF) Summit in Taipei. I recall being deeply impressed that the presidential candidate took the time to address a conference on religious freedom. It is hard to think of another country where that would happen.

I wrote about it at the time, for UCA News, and argued that the free world — especially the Holy See — should do more to stand with Taiwan. Now I reinforce, repeat, reiterate, and renew that message.

"That Xi Jinping wants to take Taiwan is a given, and he has made that clear in numerous messages"

It is time for Taiwan and it is time for the free world — including the Church — to stand with Taiwan.

Nobody knows what William Lai’s election will lead to. That he was not Beijing’s choice is not in doubt. That Xi Jinping wants to take Taiwan is a given, and he has made that clear in numerous messages, most recently his New Year Eve message.

What is unknown is when, and how. Will it be a full military invasion? An economic blockade? A sudden act or a slow build-up?

Experts I spoke to in Taipei when I was there last September believe the threat was not “imminent.” The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) capacity isn’t up to scratch yet, and Xi — presumably — will want to ensure that his military has the capabilities to succeed if there is to be a military invasion.

That depends on two things: their will and our will.

If we turn a blind eye — as we did, by the way, to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis in 1930s Germany — to their ability to rearm, upgrade their skills, weapons and technologies — then we may find in a few years that we face catastrophically dangerous prospects.

If, however, we resolve now — straight away — to stand with Taiwan, we may be able to deter.

That requires two clear policy decisions by the free world.

"We must increase our engagement with Taiwan, as a sign of our respect for its democracy"

First, we must stand firm in support of President-elect Lai and the democratic decision of the Taiwanese people to choose him as their representative. We must congratulate him on his election and not be bamboozled by the bellicose, belligerent, barbaric, Beijing butchers.

Second, we must increase our engagement with Taiwan, as a sign of our respect for its democracy and our recognition of its contribution to the world.

That does not mean full diplomatic recognition which, even Taiwanese friends insist, would be a provocation too far and would be counter-productive. But it does mean escalating engagement at all levels stopping short of full diplomatic relations.

Increase trade. Increase cultural engagement. Increase academic engagement and educational exchanges. Increase ministerial visits.

Governments around the world should now be poised to arrange visits by ministers — trade ministers, education ministers, health ministers — to meet with President-elect Lai’s team.

We should promote Taiwan’s application to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

We should encourage the World Health Organisation (WHO) — led since 2017 by the dreadful Beijing stooge, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an apologist for Beijing’s cover-up and an appeaser of the Chinese Communist Party’s unleashing of the Covid-19 pandemic upon the world — to open up and engage Taiwan.

President-elected Lai is a former physician just like his predecessor and current premier, Chen Chien-jen, who is an epidemiologist. Taiwan’s leadership has impeccable credentials for engagement with the WHO. We need Taiwan’s experience and expertise inside world health and medical bodies, not excluded from them.

"Pope Francis and the Holy See have already sold out so much on China policy"

Crucially, we should be sending defense ministers and leading policymakers and military experts from our defense establishments to Taiwan, to share knowledge, ideas, experience, and plans.

And when it comes to the Vatican, the message must be: do not wobble.

Pope Francis and the Holy See have already sold out so much on China policy. They have sold out the Uyghurs, Tibet, Hong Kong, the Church in Hong Kong, and Cardinal Zen, Jimmy Lai and Martin Lee.

I appeal to Rome from the depths of my heart and soul: Don’t sell out Taiwan too.

As Nauru becomes the latest to abandon Taiwan, the Vatican remains just one of a dozen states that hold formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. We must defend that. There is no reason to abandon Taiwan now. We must stand with Taiwan.

The Pope should speak — this next Sunday, as he prays the Angelus — for peace in the Taiwan Straits, for recognition of and respect for Taiwan’s democracy, in acknowledgment of President-elect Lai’s victory, and an affirmation of the status quo: a free Taiwan, de facto independent, but without the provocation of a de jure declaration.

And he should pray for peace and justice for all people directly or indirectly threatened by the Chinese Communist Party regime.

More broadly: we must prepare for all eventualities. We should be prepared to help defend Taiwan.

Last Saturday was a good day. A day of celebration. I applaud William Lai’s election and the Taiwanese people’s fortitude.

Now — over the immediate, short, medium, and long term — we should be gearing up to support Taiwan in preserving the democracy they exercised three days ago.

We must do all we can within our power, without compromising our values or Taiwan’s freedom, to prevent war. We must remember Ronald Reagan’s maxim: “peace through strength.”

We must do everything possible to prevent bloodshed and to block a catastrophic war.

But at the end of the day, if we have to choose between the dictatorship Beijing threatens to impose and the democracy, we in the free world, including in Taiwan, enjoy, then I know what I will defend.

It is in all our interests.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.