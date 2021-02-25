X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Nepal

A tragic tale of two girls in the land of Buddha

A Nepali mother displays courage and persistence in finding truth and justice for her child

Mary Aileen D. Bacalso

Mary Aileen D. Bacalso

Updated: February 25, 2021 03:54 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope appoints Filipino cardinal to another key post

Feb 23, 2021
2

Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher

Feb 24, 2021
3

The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people

Feb 22, 2021
4

Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame

Feb 24, 2021
5

Cambodians urged to adopt three-finger salute

Feb 22, 2021
6

Timor-Leste starts child abuse trial of former US priest

Feb 22, 2021
7

Catholics march for peace as protests intensify in Myanmar

Feb 22, 2021
8

Pope accepts Cardinal Sarah's resignation from Vatican office

Feb 22, 2021
9

Singapore pastor apologizes for asking women to dress modestly

Feb 24, 2021
10

Pakistani Christians arrested for promoting Christianity

Feb 22, 2021
Support UCA News
A tragic tale of two girls in the land of Buddha

Reena Rasaili (left) and Maina Sunuwar, young victims of Nepal’s armed forces and a culture of impunity. (Photo: Advocacy Forum)

It has been nearly two years since I last visited Nepal, one of the countries of the Himalayas, where Buddha, a preacher of peace and non-violence, was born.

In an international conference that I attended in May 2019, entitled “Enforced disappearances in Asia: Existing laws, challenges and way forward,” hundreds of victims expressed disappointment at the lack of outcomes in their incessant search for truth and justice. At the height of their emotions, victims expressed their anger over the absence of truth and justice in the presence of government representatives. It was but one of the many public events when victims vented their exasperation at the utter lack of truth and justice.

Devi Sunuwar, the mother of 15-year-old Maina Sunuwar who was victimized by enforced disappearance, torture and extrajudicial killing 17 years ago, is a person whose courage and persistence in finding truth and justice for her child is commendable. Having met her a few times, I admire her for her bravery in confronting threats and intimidation. She faces grave risks to her life so that what happened to her daughter and to many others will never be repeated.

“Every year we commemorate the death anniversary of my daughter and demand implementation of court orders. However, the government is not listening to our voices because the perpetrators are in power. So, I request the international community to intervene for the implementation of court orders,” said Devi, whose pain has been transformed into courage to attain the elusive justice not only for her daughter but also for thousands victims in this beautiful country.

Devi's ordeal is a story of love against cruelty. It is a fight for justice against the callousness of impunity. It is a struggle of memory against forgetting. It is a tale of two girls, close to her heart, who would now have been grown-up adults had the supposed protectors of the law not violently cut short their lives.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Maina Sunuwar, then brimming with life, was brutally plucked from the bosom of her family by the Royal Nepal Army (now Nepal Army) at the Birenda Peace Operation Training Center in Panchkal, Kavre, on Feb. 17, 2004.

In a testimony on Feb. 18, 2005, conducted by human rights organization Advocacy Forum, witness Bimala B.K. stated: "The soldiers asked me to show them Maina Sunuwar's house. I showed them the house. They arrested her. They then tied our hands behind our backs and loaded us into the vehicle. We were taken to Shanti Gate in Dhulikhel. Before taking us inside the camp, they blindfolded us.

“In the barracks, we were tied to separate trees and severely beaten. Maina was crying in pain. I was also crying. Perhaps she also heard me crying. After a couple of hours, I was taken to a room.”

This case is a microcosm of the systematic and massive violations of human rights in Nepal which, despite efforts to attain the elusive peace, remain unresolved. The history of Maina’s brutal killing could be traced back to the murder of another girl, Reena Rasaili, who was raped and killed by security forces in Kavre on Feb. 13, four days prior to the brutal killing of Maina. The murder of Maina was connected to the fact that her mother was a witness to the killing of Reena, Devi’s niece and Maina’s cousin. 

In Reena’s case, despite many perpetrators, only Kaji Bahadur Karki, a junior non-commissioned officer who had already left the army, was arrested. He was eventually acquitted on the basis that guilt could not be proven beyond reasonable doubt. The shattered hopes of Reena’s family were further dashed when this sacrificial lamb was acquitted.

Related News

Miserably failing to obtain justice in the country where the crime was committed, Reena’s family brought the case before the UN Human Rights Committee, which, even without power to prosecute, imposes the sole sanction to shame states before the international community. Lamentably, though, shame is such a lonely word.

The enforced disappearance, torture and brutal killing of Maina Sunuwar and Reena Rasaili are among the thousands of unresolved human rights violations in Nepal, a state that has ratified most of the core international human rights treaties. These were perpetrated against the backdrop of enforced disappearances and several human rights violations in Nepal, traceable from 1951.

Human rights violations were on the rise during the Pancharayat era of 1981-89 and were perpetrated against those considered anti-monarchy. Even after the restoration of democracy, state and non-state actors committed serious human rights violations and abuses during the armed insurgency. The period from 1996 to 2006 witnessed the height of enforced disappearances in the country. These unresolved violations are a striking contrast to Nepal’s natural beauty in a country whose people’s poverty is exacerbated by violence.

In a press statement on the 17th anniversary of Maina's death, Advocacy Forum said: “After 13 years of relentless fight, on April 16, 2017, the Kavre District Court convicted three retired army officers in absentia for Maina’s murder, a crime that carries a sentence of life imprisonment in Nepal, whereas Captain Niranjan Basnet was acquitted. Against the decision, on September 1, 2017, the Nepal Army filed a writ petition at the Supreme Court arguing military jurisdiction on Maina’s case. Although the application should have been outrightly rejected at first glance, filing of a writ application of this nature is a deliberate attempt by the Nepal Army to deny and delay justice.”

In response to this glaring impunity, civil society organizations remain steadfast in accompanying victims in the search for truth and justice. 

Attorney Mandira Sharma, whom I worked with for many years and who has been involved in the Maina Sunuwar case since the beginning, said: “At the moment when the Nepal Army has been claiming that the events of armed conflict need to be assessed in the light of military jurisdiction and shows reluctance to cooperate in Maina’s case, invoking the regular criminal justice system to investigate, prosecute and punish the perpetrators has opened doors for other victims of gross human rights violations during the conflict period to seek justice through the regular court system without having to be barred from the dysfunctional transitional justice mechanisms regardless.”

Against all odds, victims of human rights violations continue to demand truth and justice. Thus, after huge national and international pressure, the military held an internal inquiry into Maina’s case. A court martial in September 2005 ruled that her killing was accidental and sentenced three officers to six months' imprisonment for failing to follow proper procedures when disposing of her body. Colonel Bobby Khatri, Captain Sunil Prasad Adhikari and Amit Pun were also sentenced to suspension of promotions and a meager monetary fine as compensation to Maina's family, who refused to take it.

With courage, Devi Sunuwar, aware of the unlawful jurisdiction of the military court over non-military crimes, filed a mandamus at the Supreme Court challenging the non-action of the police and prosecutor and requested the court issue an order to complete the investigation under the regular criminal justice system. The Supreme Court, on Sept. 18, 2007, issued a mandamus order requiring the police to complete the criminal investigation within three months.

Almost two decades have passed. Justice remains elusive for Maina, for Reena and many other victims of human rights violations in Nepal, which boasts about its status as a member of the UN Human Rights Council. 

Until when shall the victims wait?

Mary Aileen D. Bacalso is the president of the International Coalition Against Enforced Disappearances (ICAED). The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan
The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan
More questions than answers over Sri Lanka terror attack report
More questions than answers over Sri Lanka terror attack report
Pakistani politician deletes offensive tweet
Pakistani politician deletes offensive tweet
Indian state passes anti-conversion bill
Indian state passes anti-conversion bill
Pray for Pakistani Christians during Lent
Pray for Pakistani Christians during Lent
Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher
Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher

Latest News

The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan
Feb 26, 2021
Vietnam parishes restore infrastructure in disaster-hit areas
Feb 26, 2021
More questions than answers over Sri Lanka terror attack report
Feb 25, 2021
Pakistani politician deletes offensive tweet
Feb 25, 2021
Indian state passes anti-conversion bill
Feb 25, 2021
Indonesian prosecutors drop 'body in the bath' case
Feb 25, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pray for Pakistani Christians during Lent
Feb 25, 2021
A tragic tale of two girls in the land of Buddha
Feb 25, 2021
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Feb 24, 2021
Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame
Feb 24, 2021
What can the Indonesian Church do to ease the Papua conflict?
Feb 22, 2021

Features

The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan
Feb 26, 2021
Vietnam parishes restore infrastructure in disaster-hit areas
Feb 26, 2021
More questions than answers over Sri Lanka terror attack report
Feb 25, 2021
Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Feb 24, 2021
Christian entrepreneurs come out of the shadows in Pakistan
Feb 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
French bishops own responsibilities for sex abuse scandal

French bishops own responsibilities for sex abuse scandal
Christians assured of seven seats in new Palestinian Legislative Council

Christians assured of seven seats in new Palestinian Legislative Council
Harmony among Christians Muslims and animists in northern Cte dIvoire

Harmony among Christians, Muslims and “animists” in northern Côte d'Ivoire
The battered Christian community that awaits the pope in Iraq

The battered Christian community that awaits the pope in Iraq
An Armenian Orthodox saint on the Roman Calendar

An Armenian Orthodox saint on the Roman Calendar
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 26 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 26 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the First Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Friday of the First Week of Lent
Lord Jesus, help me to embrace the gospel values of brotherly love

Lord Jesus, help me to embrace the gospel values of brotherly love
Grant that our righteousness exceed that of Pharisees

Grant that our righteousness exceed that of Pharisees
Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil | Saint of the day

Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil | Saint of the day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.