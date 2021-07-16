A tide of intolerance and violence sweeps Asia

Not far behind is India where Christians have faced 154 incidents of violence in 17 states in the first half of this year, reports United Christian Forum, a rights group based in capital New Delhi.

The group recorded 1,137 calls for help from affected Christians through its helpline. Many followed mob attacks seeking to disrupt prayer or church services, including violence against women, children and pastors.

Catholics pray during the annual rally on Palm Sunday in Delhi Archdiocese on April 9, 2017. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

More than 600 women and over 200 tribal people and Dalits were injured in the attacks, while places of worship and churches sustained damage.

Christians account for only 2.3 percent of 1.38 billion people in India and they have experienced a rising bout of violence from radical Hindu groups since the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

Officials in Pakistan are facing criticism for glorifying the Taliban as it advances to reclaim vast territories in neighboring Afghanistan.

Federal Minister for the Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed stated that his government would accept any government in Afghanistan that has the backing of the Afghan people. He said the new Afghan Taliban is more civilized and would prefer talks to guns.

An anti-Taliban rally by Rawadari Tehreek in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo courtesy of Samson Salamat)

The response came as the Taliban claimed it now controls 85 percent of Afghanistan’s territory as American and allied troops complete their withdrawal from the war-torn country. Samson Salamat, chairman of Rawadari Tehreek or Movement for Tolerance, criticized Ahmed’s praise for the Taliban, which has always targeted progressive people and caused the bloodshed of many Afghans.

Father Emmanuel Yousaf Mani, national director of the Catholic bishops' National Commission for Justice and Peace, supported peaceful engagement with Afghanistan and insisted that the US should leave the country after ensuring political settlements.

Catholics in Sri Lanka have demonstrated on the streets to oppose a power plant project in the Muthurajawela wetlands, an ecologically critical area famous for its outstanding natural beauty. Priests and nuns joined laypeople in Catholic parishes last Sunday to demand the government back off from constructing a liquefied natural gas plant on the wetlands.

The Sri Lankan government aims to supply electricity from the plant to the Colombo Port City, Multipurpose Transport Center and Maritime City Project, among others. A caravan carrying a statue of Jesus traveled through villages as people protested peacefully with placards during the demonstration.

Catholic parishes including priests and nuns attend a protest on July 11 against the construction of a power plant on the Muthurajawela wetlands. (Photo: Facebook page of St. Nicholas Church, Bopitiya)

Activists warned the plant will be built after filling in some 100 acres with sea sand. They claim that will not only destroy the wetlands but also make the area more vulnerable to flooding. The wetlands are a natural sanctuary for 102 species of birds.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo also urged the government to halt the project and sent a letter to the Central Environment Authority asking it to refrain from granting approval.

In Japan, the Archdiocese of Tokyo has urged athletes and other visitors to refrain from visiting churches during the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics as part of restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Archbishop Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi declared new prohibitory measures on Monday as Japanese authorities declared a fourth state of emergency in Tokyo. The Olympic Games begin on July 23 and the Paralympics on August 24. The events were postponed last year due to the pandemic.

An aerial photo shows the Olympic village for athletes in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on July 13. (Photo: AFP)

However, for the first time, spectators have also been banned from Olympic events and urged to watch on TV. Japan has registered about 828,000 Covid-19 cases and 15,000 deaths.

About 28 percent of Japan’s 36 million people have been vaccinated, while vaccination has been made mandatory for all athletes and other visitors who enter the country for the Olympics.

A defrocked American priest in Timor-Leste on trial for sexual abuse of children has been accused of threatening to kill the lawyer of his alleged victims.