X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions

Prayers, procession and sermons were transformed for the digital age by the Covid-19 pandemic

Quintus Colombage

Quintus Colombage, Colombo

Published: October 01, 2021 08:32 AM GMT

Updated: October 01, 2021 10:05 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Training Catholic priests for a changing world

Sep 30, 2021
2

Cambodia limits Festival of the Dead as Covid numbers spike

Sep 27, 2021
3

Hindu activists' deadline passes for church demolitions in India

Sep 27, 2021
4

Indian Catholics help Myanmar Christian refugees

Sep 27, 2021
5

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan

Sep 27, 2021
6

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks want justice for Easter bombing victims

Sep 27, 2021
7

Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports

Sep 28, 2021
8

No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar

Sep 28, 2021
9

Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19

Sep 28, 2021
10

Dalit Christians fear for their lives in eastern India

Sep 29, 2021
Support UCA News
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions

Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Kadawala wears a deserted look even as it celebrates the church feast on Sept. 19 without any devotees due to Covid-19 restrictions in Sri Lanka. (Photo: UCA News)

Surrounded by her grandchildren, Sujeewa Geethani, 52, settled in a chair in front of her house to take part in church services during novenas every day.

The novenas began at 7pm but Catholics could not attend the prayer services in their parish churches due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Like Geethani, Ruwani Nisansala decorated the streets with her children for the evening procession on a feast day.

The sense of community was palpable, with many villagers gathering even while taking care to follow precautions to reduce the risk of infections.

Nisansala, a leader of the local community who collected money to decorate the streets with flowers and special lighting arrangements, said the coronavirus pandemic had halted all parish feasts since January.

Sri Lanka was designated a red zone due to the high prevalence of Covid-19 infections and went into lockdown on Aug. 20. The lockdown was lifted on Oct. 1 but a night curfew remains along with a ban on public gatherings and parties.

Flags are hoisted for the feasts. The priests give sermons on different themes every day and the faithful listen from home

Father Srikantha Fernando, parish priest of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Kadawala, celebrated the church feast on Sept. 19 without any devotees.

Parish priests in villages have been using loudspeakers to enable the faithful to listen to sermons since there is no way Catholics can physically participate in Sunday Mass, feasts and other church activities.

Everything from Sunday schools, classes for the first Holy Communion or marriage preparation, church services and priestly meetings is being conducted via social media.

Father Fernando’s sermons during the novena reached the faithful in the village through loudspeakers and social media.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Flags are hoisted for the feasts. The priests give sermons on different themes every day and the faithful listen from home,” Nisansala said.

Father Fernando has been urging the faithful to try and make the feast in the midst of a pandemic as meaningful and blessed as possible.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith appealed to Catholics across the island nation to recite the rosary on the occasion of the birthday of Mother Mary on Sept. 8 to help heal those infected by the deadly virus.

Father Michael Colin, parish priest of Our Lady of Matara, said the festivities this year were low-key with no transport arrangements and accommodation facilities provided for the pilgrims.

“Although it is not possible for you to attend the feast, we are praying for you all,” he sought to assure the dejected pilgrims through a message relayed on social media.

Bishop Raymond Wickramasinghe of Galle was the chief celebrant at the festive Mass attended by only a few priests and nuns at the beautifully decorated church. 

“Keep your distance during the Covid-19 pandemic and pray constantly from home,” Bishop Wickramasinghe urged the faithful.

We continue to pray to Mother Mary to protect our lives and give us the opportunity to visit our sacred places

Aruni Wasanthi, 53, a member of Legion of Mary, said Catholics had vowed to visit some churches. Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible this year due to the government-imposed restrictions on travel.

“We continue to pray to Mother Mary to protect our lives and give us the opportunity to visit our sacred places,” said Wasanthi.

Health authorities said 46 percent of the country’s population was fully vaccinated but because of the high prevalence of the virus even they may be at risk of getting infected and spreading the disease.

Infections are decreasing, with over 1,000 new infections reported on average each day in the past few days. But the number of daily infections needs to come down to 950, according to authorities.

There have been 515,524 infections and 12,786 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began. The casualties include priests, nuns, doctors, nurses, politicians and singers.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Sri Lanka lifts virus lockdown but retains night curfew
Sri Lanka lifts virus lockdown but retains night curfew
Another Sikh shot dead in Pakistan
Another Sikh shot dead in Pakistan
Indian police probe Christian wedding over conversion claims
Indian police probe Christian wedding over conversion claims
Pakistan PM Khan's conversion comments cause outrage
Pakistan PM Khan's conversion comments cause outrage
Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Catholics donate blood to dengue patients in Bangladesh
Catholics donate blood to dengue patients in Bangladesh
Support Us

Latest News

Christians under attack across Asia
Oct 1, 2021
Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
Vietnam ends Covid-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City
Oct 1, 2021
Fighting rages despite unilateral ceasefire in Myanmar
Oct 1, 2021
Timor-Leste forum seeks ways to curb domestic violence
Oct 1, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
China's National Day is no cause for celebration
Oct 1, 2021
Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Sep 30, 2021
Catholic medics do God's work on the Covid-19 front line
Sep 30, 2021
Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021

Features

A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Oct 1, 2021
Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Sep 29, 2021
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan
Sep 27, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The popes dance with women in the Church

The pope's dance with women in the Church
Head of French bishops says abuse report will be devastating

Head of French bishops says abuse report will be devastating
We have messed up Earth

We have messed up Earth
Why seminaries today must change

Why seminaries today must change
Singapore university sets new research initiative on Catholicism in Asia

Singapore university sets new research initiative on Catholicism in Asia
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.