A social development quest in Timor-Leste

Korean priest, Fr Hwang Seok-mo, has been serving in the tiny Catholic-majority nation for over seven years

Father Hwang Seok-mo, a member of the Clerical Congregation of the Blessed Korean Martyrs, is a missionary in Timor-Leste and known as an all-rounder priest for his skills as an educationist, mechanic, nurse, and architect. (Photo: CPBC)

In 2015, when Father Hwang Seok-mo ended his term as the director of the headquarters of his religious order in Seoul, he requested the superior send him as a missionary to Timor-Leste.

The 57-year-old priest, a member of the South Korea-based Clerical Congregation of the Blessed Korean Martyrs, said the tiny Catholic-majority country, also known as East Timor, drew his attention as “a fertile land” to cultivate the spirit and spirituality of the congregation.

“East Timor caught my eye. It was an area that was planned to contribute to the Asian region with the spirit and spirituality of the Clerical Congregation of the Blessed Korean Martyrs and to develop vocations,” Father Hwang told the Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation of Korea (CPBC).

Since his arrival in Timor-Leste, Father Hwang has overseen the Sebastiao Gomes Monastery and serves some 8,000 Catholics in Aileu parish in the Alieu Requidoe region, about 1,500 meters above sea level.

The priest says he has been following in the footsteps of the order's patron, St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon, in spreading the Good News and making social development efforts through education in the Southeast Asian nation.

Development groups say education and development are crucial for Timor-Leste, which gained independence from Indonesia following a bloody war 20 years ago but remains one of the poorest countries despite its richness in natural resources.

About 42 percent of the country’s estimated 1.3 million people live below the poverty line, according to the United Nations Development Programme. UN data from 2018 showed about 32 percent of the population is illiterate.

Father Hwang says his congregation’s mission here is to create an educational environment for the children to respond to the needs of the people.

Last year, the order set up Saint Mary’s High School in Carmel which has an office, auditorium, girls’ dormitory, and computer lab among other facilities.

The school received funding from papal charities and missionary organizations for the building project.

“The congregation is working here with the opinion that the most important thing is to create an educational environment for children,” said Father Hwang.

He also added that “the mission is to respond immediately to their difficulties and requests, and the moment they desperately need help.”

“I am happy to always respond to their requests and live together.”

Timor-Leste has an area of around 15,000 square kilometers making it even smaller than Gangwon province in South Korea which is around 16,875 square kilometers.

Despite being a small country more than 90 percent of the population is Catholic whose religious beliefs are preserved in combination with traditional culture.

In Alieu parish, Father Hwang is highly regarded by local Catholics for his all-round skills. Apart from being a priest and educator, he is also a mechanic, nurse, and architect who offers all sorts of assistance to people in need.

The priest has been overseeing a housing project being implemented by his religious order to support poor and homeless people in the locality.

“For those in need, the parish even builds a new home for US$3,000 per household,” said Father Hwang.

He collaborates in missionary activities along with the parish priest Father Kim Min-jo who is in charge of seven mission stations under the parish.

Father Hwang says proper spiritual and pastoral care helps the Church thrive as time marches on. He noted that a mission center under the parish became a fully-fledged parish church in 2019.

The priest says he is aware of the suffering of people during the civil war that led to independence from Indonesia in 1999.

“There is a place where Holy Mass was celebrated for the first time in 24 years since the civil war ended in 1999,” he said.

It is estimated that around 250,000 Timorese men, women, and children lost their lives during the war when the Indonesian military and their collaborator militia unleashed a brutal crackdown on the independence movement in occupied East Timor.

The Korean missionary order does not rest after setting up one school and housing project.

The missionaries are raising funds for the construction of Saint Teresa Middle School. The estimated construction cost is 280 million Korean Won (US$198,075).

As the construction makes progress, local Catholics have also lent their support by offering to work as laborers.

Father Hwang envisages a bright future for the children who would complete education at the schools constructed and run by the missionaries.

“The goal is not to build a small school and only give out diplomas. I want to create a school that can instill real hopes and dreams in children, and changes society with those dreams,” he said.

