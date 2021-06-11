X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Indonesia

A reflection on clerical dominance in Indonesia

The modern Church seems to have lost the very important dimensions of spirituality and sacredness

Justin Wejak

Justin L. Wejak

Published: June 11, 2021 07:42 AM GMT

Updated: June 11, 2021 09:14 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian state's new law aims to end Christians' educational rights

Jun 8, 2021
2

Discovering diversity in Pakistani media

Jun 8, 2021
3

Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression

Jun 9, 2021
4

Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops

Jun 9, 2021
5

Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery

Jun 8, 2021
6

Cow vigilantes shoot Muslim man dead in India

Jun 8, 2021
7

US ambassador urges Cambodia to respect 'fundamental freedoms'

Jun 9, 2021
8

A passionate mother of transgender people in India

Jun 10, 2021
9

Same-sex marriage a hot topic in Indonesia

Jun 8, 2021
10

Myanmar Church calls for end to attacks on places of worship

Jun 9, 2021
Support UCA News
A reflection on clerical dominance in Indonesia

The prayer park grave of Divine Word missionary Father Hendricus Coenradus Beeker in the village of Lerek on Lembata island. The Dutch priest was murdered in 1956. (Photo: UCA News)

I grew up in a Catholic village in an eastern Indonesian island called Lembata. The village is a part of Kalikasa Parish. Kalikasa is the name of a village that became the parish center, about 6 kilometers from my village of Lewokukung. The parish comprised several villages, and there were no roads for bikes or motorbikes, let alone cars. There were only small dirt paths to be travelled on foot or on horse.

Due to poor road conditions and the number of villages in a parish back then, our parish priest of American origin, Father Eugene Schmitz SVD, could only visit each village once every three months for Mass. When the priest visited villages, all villagers were very excited. They really looked forward to the visit. There was a feeling of something sacred about the presence of our beloved parish priest, Pater Schmitz, as we called him.

Usually three sacraments were served during each of his visits — reconciliation, Eucharist and baptism. It was indeed a sacramental visit, a sign of the divine presence. The priest always came on a horse carrying the host (bread) and liturgical wine for the Mass. For Christmas and Easter, everyone from all the villages in the parish gathered at one village for celebrations. It was one of the best times I had in my childhood, gathering in one village for Christmas and Easter every year.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Similar challenges were also encountered by other parish priests in most, if not all, mountainous parishes throughout Indonesia. Father John Prior SVD, for instance, experienced similar obstacles during his dozens of years missioning in a remote parish in central Flores. A journey from one village to a neighboring village could take hours due to road conditions and means of transport, which was usually a horse.

After his parish missionary work, Pater John, as he was called, then had his next appointment as an academic at the Catholic Institute of Philosophy in Ledalero, Maumere, Flores, where he has been teaching social theology. I was fortunate to be his student first in Ledalero in the late 1980s, then again in Melbourne when he became a visiting lecturer at the University of Divinity, previously Melbourne College of Divinity (Yarra theological campus), in the early 1990s.

When a priest could not be expected to be doing everything everywhere, due to road conditions and the many villages to visit by one priest alone, the ministry tasks of the Church had to be shared among laypeople. The spirit of “lay Church,” instead of “clerical Church,” grew and became stronger in difficult situations such as during those days.

Everyday church life back then clearly did not rely on one person, the parish priest. The roles were distributed more evenly

All church affairs including liturgies on Sundays and feast days were left to the laypeople to conduct, usually by primary school teachers and a handful of selected other people. The liturgy of word was celebrated more than the Eucharist due to the mentioned obstacles.

Everyday church life back then clearly did not rely on one person, the parish priest. The roles were distributed more evenly. Even lay Catholics seemed to have more responsibility in the life of the Church. That was back then. What about now?

Now, the road conditions are much better and accessible by motorbikes or cars. People hardly walk anymore; horses are rarely seen on roads. People can go from one village to another more frequently and quickly. Parish priests can be seen visiting villages more often for Mass. The liturgy of word is not celebrated as much as in the past. The presence of a priest in villages is more frequent and noticeable.

Does this mean that the priests are now becoming more dominant in the life of the community of the faithful? It isn’t surprising to observe that the Catholic clergy in Indonesia have been playing a dominant role in the lives of the local Church. However, some are unsure whether the clerical dominance, closely associated with a patriarchal mindset, in Indonesia might be starting to wane.

Related News

The noun "dominance" refers to power and influence over others. The adjective "dominant" (predominant, paramount, preponderant) means superior to all others in terms of influence or importance. It applies to something that is uppermost, ruling or controlling. Thus, a dominant person refers to a person who is in a position of power or who is exhibiting powerful or controlling tendencies.

French sociologist Pierre Bourdieu (1930-2002) has been widely regarded as a scholar with interests in the dynamics of power in society, particularly in the diverse and subtle ways in which power is transferred or distributed. For him, power distribution is an important way to maintain social order within and across generations.  

Clerical dominance means priests are in a position of power and influence or exhibit powerful or influential tendencies. They can be dominant, and they have exercised their power effectively, at least in Indonesia, partly because of the higher education and knowledge in philosophy, theology and biblical study they have compared to the lay Catholic majority.

These fields of study remain fundamental to the Church and are dominated by clergy. This “knowledge/power” relationship is in line with the theory of the French postmodernist Paul-Michel Foucault (1926-84). In this sense, clergy have the superior intellectual power, placing them in the position of superiority and the lay community in the subordinate position.

Maybe like some other places in Asia, Indonesian clergy are thus not only religiously but also socially very dominant. This social dominance, through the lens of Bourdieu, may create an unequal distribution of power, both actually and symbolically, as often seen in the mechanism of legitimation. Clergy have the right to enforce obedience from the community individually and communally, and this obedience not only reflects but also strengthens the legitimacy of clergy dominance.

There have been many cases that seem to suggest that clergy dominance has failed to protect vulnerable victims

One way of observing the phenomenon of clergy dominance in Indonesia is through the way the local church hierarchy handles problems such as clerical sexual abuse and corruption within the Church. There have been many cases that seem to suggest that clergy dominance has failed to protect vulnerable victims, which means that the victims continue to suffer in silence.

The position of clergy is sacramentally dominant, and their dominance will continue through to the future, if the theology of priesthood and church laws concerning the sacramental roles of clergy do not change.

Whereas in the past, when a priest was only occasionally in the village, and therefore had power as a more sacred figure, now with the frequent or continuous presence of priests in communities, the dominance is more secular. This secular dominance means they are more influential over the daily lives and choices of parishioners, including practical politics and policies.

Looking back to the past and observing the present, I would say that whether or not a priest is physically present in a community, their role remains dominant in the life of the local Church. Sociologically, the problem with clerical over-dominance is that the Church becomes too masculine and patriarchal, devaluing the important roles of women and other genders in the life of the local Church. The sacramentally male-dominated Church has created a gender power imbalance between men and women then and now and may continue through to the future if the courage needed for change is lacking.

My memory of local church life back then remains vivid, and my sense of sacredness of the past does not fade away. The modern lifestyle of the Church today characterized by secularity seems to have lost the very important dimensions of religion — spirituality and sacredness. 

Justin Wejak studied philosophy in Indonesia, theology and anthropology in Australia and currently teaches at the University of Melbourne. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Also Read

Timor-Leste court postpones ex-priest's trial for fifth time
Timor-Leste court postpones ex-priest's trial for fifth time
Philippine bishops welcome halt to mega-dam construction
Philippine bishops welcome halt to mega-dam construction
Indonesia arrests Papuan leader over 'fake news'
Indonesia arrests Papuan leader over 'fake news'
Filipino Catholics get ready for world grandparents' day
Filipino Catholics get ready for world grandparents' day
Indonesian diocese forced to delay episcopal ordination
Indonesian diocese forced to delay episcopal ordination
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Vatican Bank posts profit despite tough pandemic times
Jun 11, 2021
Indian state’s new law sparks fears over Christian education
Jun 11, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
Church official doubts future of papal mission to Afghanistan
Jun 11, 2021
Indian court extends jailed Jesuit's hospitalization
Jun 11, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics demand share of state cake
Jun 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A reflection on clerical dominance in Indonesia
Jun 11, 2021
Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?
Jun 11, 2021
Persecuted Christians and pastoral care in Pakistan
Jun 10, 2021
Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops
Jun 9, 2021
Indonesian Christians must always be on their guard
Jun 9, 2021

Features

Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Jun 10, 2021
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Jun 9, 2021
Discovering diversity in Pakistani media
Jun 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
We are in Gods image

We are in God’s image
Caritas appeals to G7 leaders for debt relief for poor nations

Caritas appeals to G7 leaders for debt relief for poor nations
Catholic priest appears before military court in Cameroon

Catholic priest appears before military court in Cameroon
Mexican bishops call for peace following violent election cycle

Mexican bishops call for peace following violent election cycle
Pope Francis will meet Viktor Orbn in Hungary

Pope Francis will meet Viktor Orbán in Hungary
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 11 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 11 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Readings of the Day: Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Lord, I trust You

Lord, I trust You
Immaculate Heart of Mary, listen to the mothers

Immaculate Heart of Mary, listen to the mothers
Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary | Saint of the Day

Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.