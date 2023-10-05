A paradigm shift in Christian mission

We rely on the power of the Spirit to lead the community of believers in catalyzing the birth of a new world and society

Women participate in a protest organized by the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) Commission for Women against the ongoing ethnic violence in India's northeastern state of Manipur, in New Delhi on July 23. (Photo: AFP)

This is the second part of a two-part article. Read the first part here

In recent decades there has been a paradigm shift in Christian mission. Many Christian denominations and organizations now recognize that their mission should not only involve evangelism but also address pressing social issues, including poverty, inequality, casteism, racism, and environmental degradation.

The transformation called for is rooted in a deeper understanding of the Christian vocation to seek justice and promote equality.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

The victims of injustice and oppression, those who are discriminated against — women, children, Dalits, tribals and indigenous people, migrant laborers, domestic helpers, displaced people, refugees, transgender, and others are on the increase. Their cries, victimhood, and powerlessness should stir the consciousness of Christians who need to listen to the victims and respond to them.

Is this not an important mission of Christian believers today?

The greatest mission command today is “love your neighbor as yourself” (Mt 22:39). Like the wounded man on the road from Jerusalem to Jericho, the neighbors we need to attend to are the poorest of the poor, those who suffer caste and racial discrimination, and are powerless. It is a mission to be carried out at the foot of the cross, the tree of life, in solidarity with the victims and the suffering ones.

Today we need to view social justice, advocacy for equality, environmental stewardship, reconciling and healing, education and empowerment as inalienable dimensions of Christian mission. We also need to acknowledge, on the other hand, that there are diverse interpretations of what constitutes justice and equality.

"The machinery of ceaseless production and the pursuit of achievement and success continue unabated"

Debates, especially in the West, over issues like same-sex marriage and reproductive rights have caused divisions among Christians, highlighting the complexity of reconciling faith with societal norms.

On the other hand, we must also confront a situation in which consumerism and the worship of money and comfort have dulled the consciousness of many Christians. Nestled in their comfort zones, they remain silent and indifferent to the suffering of others.

There is a correlation between exiling God from one’s life and apathy to the suffering of others. A self-centered person and self-sufficient society think that they do not need God or the neighbor, like the rich fool in the Gospel (Lk 12:13-21).

In Pharaoh’s kingdom of slavery, there is no rest, no sabbath. The machinery of ceaseless production and the pursuit of achievement and success continue unabated. Anxiety is inherent in our modern world — systemic anxiety — intertwined with fear, the root of violence. Ultimately, this path leads to destruction.

Part of the mission involves introducing moments of pause amid the frenzy of achievement and competition, bringing life back to its essentials. This means nurturing the quality of life by transforming relationships, practicing love and compassion, and caring for nature.

The sabbath can serve as a metaphor for mission, signifying the restoration of wholeness in people's lives, both individually and collectively, in an increasingly fragmented world. Practicing mission in this sense can be a source of genuine joy and peace that cannot be taken away (John 16:22).

Moreover, in a world that is becoming increasingly unequal, with a growing number of people suffering from poverty and oppression, it is imperative to delve into the structural causes of these inequalities. Therefore, the pursuit of justice assumes a central role in the understanding and practice of mission.

The Roman Synod on Justice in the World aptly declared, "Action on behalf of justice and participation in the transformation of the world fully appear to us as a constitutive dimension of the preaching of the Gospel."

Christian communities, on their part, are well-positioned to raise awareness about environmental issues

The intersection of Christian mission and environmentalism is a pressing concern.

The World Council of Churches, through its program of justice, peace, and the integrity of creation, and Pope Francis, through his encyclical Laudato Si' have brought to the awareness of Christians and the conscience of the world the paramount importance of environmental issues for the salvation of humanity and the well-being of all of God's creation.

Christian scriptures entrust humans with the mission of caring for God's creation. This responsibility encompasses efforts to reduce pollution, conserve resources, protect biodiversity, mitigate climate change, and safeguard the livelihoods of the poor.

Environmentalism has also become a common agenda for all religions of the world that are challenged to respond with faith resources.

Christian communities, on their part, are well-positioned to raise awareness about environmental issues. Through sermons, educational programs, and community engagement, they can promote a deeper understanding of the biblical mandate for stewardship and the urgency of addressing environmental challenges.

Moreover, Christians can engage in advocacy efforts to influence policies that promote environmental sustainability at local, national, and global levels — all as part of their mission engagement.

In conclusion, contemplating mission means dreaming and hoping for a different world and society. “Unless the LORD builds the house, the builders labor in vain" (Psalm 127:1).

We are not engaged in a human project to be accomplished solely by human efforts. Instead, we rely on the power of the Spirit to lead the community of believers in catalyzing the birth of a new world and society.

We must encourage a model of mission that empowers local leaders and communities to take ownership of their faith and assume responsibility for the flourishing of life — both human and nature — which Jesus came to bestow in abundance (John 10:10).

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Latest News