A new year, a renewed Indian Church?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center) seen with Christian leaders, including Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai (left) and Delhi Archbishop Anil Couto (right) during a Christmas gathering at his residence in New Delhi on Dec. 25. (Photo: narendramodi.in )

As a schoolboy many decades ago, I had often to answer the following true or false question in my examinations: “India is a rich country with poor people.”

Today, wiser with hindsight, I would rephrase the question: "India is a rich government with poor people." And I would apply this dichotomy to the Indian Church as well — a rich and influential institution, with mostly poor Catholics.

Are there then two Churches in India? A rich Church and a Church of the poor? An important but difficult question.

Let me illustrate it through a conversation I had a few years ago with a foreign missionary.

When she came to India some 40 years ago to work as a missionary, my friend was sent to teach in a school in a small city in Gujarat, in western India.

The school was filled with children of the rich and the middle class, largely Gujarati business people, mainly Hindu and Muslim, who valued the English education they received. None of these students became Christian, though they kept close personal bonds with their Christian teachers and often gave them expensive personal gifts.

This was during the early 1970s, a critical time in the history of the Catholic Church.

There were many, especially in Latin America, who were speaking of "the option for the poor," blending this idea with another which came out of Vatican II, the Church as "a pilgrim people" and "faith as a process of self-discovery." The echo of these changes was heard across the world, even in India.

Inspired by these new values, my friend left the school for the well-to-do and volunteered to live and work with the poorest of India's poor, among the Bhil tribal women in north Gujarat.

She recalled words of the Gospel: "The good news is preached to the poor," as a sign of God's reign on earth. She left the comfortable and secure lifestyle of a convent school and inserted herself among tribal farmers, whose lives were a mixture of ignorance, prejudice, oppression and poverty.

Not many of these tribal women were Christian; most worshiped nature in its myriad forms, and her work with them was quite unstructured. To serve them she had to become like them herself — poor and vulnerable.

A sense of stewardship

The Church in India is known for its educational and welfare institutions, and these are neither poor nor vulnerable. In fact, the Church in India has made a conscious option for service, the service of all irrespective of caste or creed.

Considering that the tiny minority of Christians — who form less than 3 percent of India's 1.2 billion people — run the largest network of schools, hospitals and social work centers that are second only to the government network, this is a contribution indeed. So, this is certainly a positive thing, though there are also other misgivings.

One may ask: how does the Church in India run so many welfare institutions when its own community of Christians is not rich and philanthropic?

It has done this largely through the donations of Christians from Western countries, from Europe and America.

Foreign missionaries have raised funds from their own countries, and it is these funds that have built the churches, schools, colleges, hospitals and orphanages, and supported the numerous projects that have sustained the poor in times of calamity and disaster.

In recent times, major funding agencies have helped to alleviate poverty, dispel illness and promote health and well-being.

But it must never be forgotten that the older Christian institutions were all put up through the collective contributions of ordinary middle-class Catholics in Western countries, whose sacrifices "for the missions" over the centuries have built the foundations of the Church in India.

Such money, available in large amounts, has not always been a good thing for Church personnel.

It has tended to breed both arrogance and irresponsibility among those who handled it. The Gospel parable of the "talents" demands that we use our gifts with a sense of stewardship, or trusteeship. But this has not always been the case.

And when systems of accountability are poor and non-existent, it's even worse. Have you ever heard of a (Indian) priest or bishop on trial for misappropriation of funds? But there are many, sadly, involved in property scandals, which then have to be hushed up.

To speak out on behalf of the poor

Service is important, but prophecy is vital too. This is a forgotten aspect of the Church’s mission, “to speak truth to power.”

By prophecy, I do not mean foretelling the future, but judging the present with the eyes of God.

The Church — and by this, I mean the hierarchy, its government — has the moral duty to speak out on behalf of the poor and the oppressed, and not just for Catholics, but wherever poverty and oppression are to be found.

That this is hardly done is surely an indication that the hierarchy has never suffered the oppression and inconveniences of ordinary men and women, and so cannot "put themselves into their slippers."

To take an example that happened just a week ago.

Several important bishops and Church officials were invited to the prime minister’s residence in New Delhi to celebrate Christmas with him. The event was a happy occasion marked by fulsome tributes to the leadership of the PM and his qualities and the contribution of Christian institutions to the nation.

Was this all? Not a word was said about the daily harassment of poor Christians in most regions of north India, or their persecution at the hands of government bodies and “non-state actors,” of the terror inflicted on Christian Kukis in Manipur with government collusion, of the deprivation of benefits to Christian Dalits for 70 years of Independence… the list can go on and on.

Is this how Christians are appreciated for their service to the nation?

To those who protest that Christmas is not an appropriate time to make such protests, let such be informed that the minions of the party in power have lost no time in presenting ‘doctored’ versions of the Christmas event, displaying the complete subservience of the Christian hierarchy to the Indian state.

The public face of the Church

Individually and in groups, most Catholics are from poor and lower-middle-class backgrounds.

Occupation-wise, they are employed by others to work — as farmers if they belong to the rural poor; or as industrial workers, domestics, teachers, and nurses if with the urban poor. Not many Christians are in business, though this is slowly changing. Fewer still are in the bureaucracy or politics.

In fact, the public face of the Church is not prominent laymen, but just the hierarchy — in sharp contrast to the image of other communities.

It bears adding that there exist many Indian Christian communities, for the Church is not a homogeneous group, and changes its face from place to place in India.

It is more powerful in the south, more fragmented in the north; but in recent years it has been under quiet threat from militant Hinduism almost everywhere.

But it is true that in India, like in the rest of the Catholic world, priests and bishops exert a power far beyond their numerical strength, or even their professional expertise.

In India, this has not given rise to anti-clericalism as it has in Western countries, for Indians (Catholics as well as those of other faiths) are a traditional and obedient lot.

They respect their religious leaders, even when these are shown to be incompetent and less than adequate. Will this continue?

Synodal leadership

What is true though, is that the Church is changing. Women are demanding a greater role in Church governance. Again, as numbers go, it’s Asia, Africa and South America that largely outweigh the European Church of the last millennium.

All this has not been lost on the present pontiff, Pope Francis, the first representative of the Global South.

Quietly but with great determination, he has promoted a new way of governance in the Church — “synodality” — in which everyone, bishops, priests, sisters, men and women, young and old, take their rightful place in the Church under the guidance of the Spirit.

This has brought him into conflict with the older hierarchical leadership, largely Western. They falsely accuse him of schism.

Will Francis’ vision of a new kind of Church, a synodal pilgrim assembly, take deeper root in India, hitherto so enmeshed in caste and tribal rivalries, so timid and fearful in its leadership?

Time alone will tell. But this is our fervent prayer for the new year.

