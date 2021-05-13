X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

A modern-day lesson from the conversion of St. Ignatius

The pandemic's disastrous effects should convince us that a conversion from a profligate lifestyle is required from us all

Myron J. Pereira

Myron Pereira, Mumbai

Published: May 13, 2021 04:03 AM GMT

Updated: May 13, 2021 04:07 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

South Korean Church opposes legal recognition of 'cohabitation'

May 11, 2021
2

Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China

May 9, 2021
3

China's repression sparks exodus from Hong Kong to Taiwan

May 12, 2021
4

Malaysian Christians lose 'frivolous' lawsuit against Muslim politician

May 10, 2021
5

Repealing blasphemy laws impossible, Pakistani Christians told

May 10, 2021
6

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan

May 10, 2021
7

When secularism in India is on a roller coaster

May 11, 2021
8

Cambodian farmers destroy their crops

May 10, 2021
9

Terrorists kill four Christian farmers in Indonesia

May 12, 2021
10

Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality

May 9, 2021
Support UCA News
A modern-day lesson from the conversion of St. Ignatius

Ignatius of Loyola (1491-1556) was canonized by Pope Gregory XV in 1622. (Photo: Wikidata)

On May 20, Jesuits will recall a 400-year-old event that changed the life of their founder Inigo (Ignatius) de Loyola and the world's history.

Personal conversions — not always religious — take place when an individual changes not just his thinking but his whole value system. Such changes usually come about gradually as one progressively jettisons the habits of the past and embraces a new framework of thought and action.

But conversions can also be abrupt, decisive and often traumatic. Such was the case of Paul of Tarsus on the road to Damascus, of Francesco Bernadone in the rundown chapel of San Damiano … and of Inigo de Loyola, a wounded soldier struggling with depression and a broken leg.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

His personal conversion was a tiny accident when set against the socio-religious upheaval of 16th century Europe.

Two major events agitated his peers in early 1521 — the military campaigns of Suleiman the Magnificent, the Ottoman ruler, which threatened southern and central Europe with Muslim domination; and the turbulence caused by a certain Augustinian monk, Martin Luther, declared a “heretic” by Pope Leo X and an “outlaw” by Emperor Charles V.

And yet the changes brought about by Ignatius of Loyola would in time far outweigh in significance the upheavals of both Suleiman and Martin Luther.

In other words, what Ignatius and his followers did was to effect a personal and social conversion on the society of their times

Ignatius’ experiences in finding God’s plans for himself took shape in his little workbook, The Spiritual Exercises, through which he guided many to discover their own personal vocation.

Many were the men and women who were transformed by these exercises. Some of these became members of the Society of Jesus or the Christian Life Communities (earlier known as Sodalities). Their impact on their times can scarcely be underestimated.

In other words, what Ignatius and his followers did was to effect a personal and social conversion on the society of their times.

And what was the essence of Ignatius' conversion? In just one phrase, it was en todo amar y servir — to love and serve the Lord in every possible way. 

Related News

Yes, service was the key. At first, this had meant that Ignatius and his little band would go to the Holy Land to be of service to the pilgrims there. But the Spirit guided Ignatius differently. He returned to Rome and placed himself and his companions entirely at the service of the pope.

The Protestants had challenged the authority of the pope. Ignatius and his society would be distinguished by their loyalty and obedience to Rome. 

Thus, through their preaching and their writings, the early Jesuits — men like Lainez, Salmeron, Canisius, Bellarmine and Faber — transformed the very heart and soul of Catholic life. And the two major instruments of this transformation were The Spiritual Exercises (the Retreat movement) and Jesuit schools.

Over the years, however, Jesuits learned how to discern the signs of the times in their ministry. Not obedience as much as discernment, reading the signs of the times, helped to match new conditions with innovation.

The greatest contribution of the society to the devotional life of Catholics, stretching over three centuries, was the devotion to the Sacred Heart with its emphasis on consecration and reparation.

In the years since the Vatican Council II, there have been other emphases, particularly the struggle for faith and justice.

Originating in Latin America but quickly spreading all over the Catholic world, this mandate sought to reconcile the experience of a living faith with the rampant injustice and deprivation seen in almost every society today.

The conversion of St. Ignatius becomes a template for our own change of life, our own transformation

In South Asia, for example, “walking with the poor” has meant that several Jesuits have paid for their commitment to the marginalized with their lives: A.T. Thomas, Matthew Mannaparambil, Tom Gaffney and Herman Rasschaert among them. Indian Jesuit priest Stan Swamy is now in jail at 84 after devoting his life to helping tribal people.

Thus, the conversion of St. Ignatius becomes a template for our own change of life, our own transformation.

Present Jesuit Superior General Arturo Sosa recently drew the attention of the whole society to four “universal apostolic preferences,” the most significant of them all being the ecological challenge. The other three are the needs of youth, of displaced peoples and the seminal role of the Spiritual Exercises. 

Even if one is skeptical about global warming and climate change, the disastrous effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the world at large should be enough to convince one that a serious conversion from a wasteful and profligate lifestyle is required from us all.

With Ignatius, it took the crippling effect of a battle wound to convert him from vain dreams of fame and fortune to a different understanding of God’s plans for him. 

What more than Covid-19 will make us change our ways? Our personal conversion and the transformation of our societies depend on this.

Father Myron Pereira SJ is a media consultant based in Mumbai. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Also Read

Convicted of blasphemy, Christian couple endure death row misery in Pakistan
Convicted of blasphemy, Christian couple endure death row misery in Pakistan
Church groups prioritize lives as pandemic ravages India
Church groups prioritize lives as pandemic ravages India
Eid rush sparks Covid-19 fears in Bangladesh
Eid rush sparks Covid-19 fears in Bangladesh
US cardinal tells India's Covid-19 victims they are not alone
US cardinal tells India's Covid-19 victims they are not alone
Pope appoints new bishop for Bangladesh's indigenous diocese
Pope appoints new bishop for Bangladesh's indigenous diocese
Corpses float in India's holy river amid Covid-19 crisis
Corpses float in India's holy river amid Covid-19 crisis

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Convicted of blasphemy, Christian couple endure death row misery in Pakistan
May 13, 2021
Church groups prioritize lives as pandemic ravages India
May 13, 2021
Eid rush sparks Covid-19 fears in Bangladesh
May 13, 2021
Catholics race to be ready to install Manila's new archbishop
May 13, 2021
Religious leaders kick off joint aid effort in Timor-Leste
May 13, 2021
Pope talks about power of prayer at general audience
May 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A modern-day lesson from the conversion of St. Ignatius
May 13, 2021
Fears grow of Covid-19 surge as Indonesians celebrate Eid al-Fitr
May 12, 2021
When secularism in India is on a roller coaster
May 11, 2021
Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality
May 9, 2021
Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China
May 9, 2021

Features

Convicted of blasphemy, Christian couple endure death row misery in Pakistan
May 13, 2021
Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
Rome's traditional religious workshops struggle amid pandemic
May 9, 2021
Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope Francis holds first inperson general audience in seven months

Pope Francis holds first in-person general audience in seven months
Ghislain Lafont forwardthinking Benedictine theologian dies at age 93

Ghislain Lafont, forward-thinking Benedictine theologian, dies at age 93
US bishops decry move allowing federal funding of abortion

US bishops decry move allowing federal funding of abortion
Vatican warns US bishops over plan to deny Biden Communion

Vatican warns US bishops over plan to deny Biden Communion
The central role of lay Catholic catechists in Africa

The central role of lay Catholic catechists in Africa
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 13 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 13 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Sixth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Sixth Week of Easter
Lord, I trust You regardless of the circumstances

Lord, I trust You regardless of the circumstances
Mother of Fatima convert rulers of nations

Mother of Fatima convert rulers of nations
Our Lady of Fatima | Saint of the Day

Our Lady of Fatima | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.