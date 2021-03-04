X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

A knife in the back of freedom in Myanmar and Hong Kong

Amid the perplexing prudence and silence of too many, these beloved brothers and sisters of ours will go through suffering and meet defeat

Gianni Criveller

Gianni Criveller

Updated: March 04, 2021 03:55 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Words are not enough to stop Myanmar's carnage

Mar 1, 2021
2

A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar

Mar 2, 2021
3

Why Pope Francis is pushing for universal basic income

Mar 3, 2021
4

Vatican probes sex allegations against Indian bishop

Mar 1, 2021
5

One killed as Jesuit mission attacked in eastern India

Mar 2, 2021
6

Sri Lankan Church declares 'Black Sunday'

Mar 1, 2021
7

French bishop led reincarnation of Cambodian Church after genocide

Mar 3, 2021
8

Shahbaz Bhatti: The legacy of Pakistan's modern-day martyr

Mar 2, 2021
9

Development trumps rights in authoritarian Laos

Mar 1, 2021
10

Indonesian Christians take swipe at Islamic textbooks

Mar 2, 2021
Support UCA News
A knife in the back of freedom in Myanmar and Hong Kong

Pro-military supporters, including one (left) brandishing a knife, stand over a resident after attacking him during a rally in Yangon on Feb. 25 following weeks of mass demonstrations against Myanmar’s military coup. (Photo: AFP)

The recent images of popular resistance to the military coup in Myanmar have a great evocative power. They make me think of Hong Kong and its sad fate.

In the last few days, 47 people peacefully committed to the freedom and democracy of Hong Kong have gone on trial for subversion. The accusations are an obvious pretext, and the accused are humiliated with interminable court hearings designed to send shivers of fear to the people.

The suppression of the Hong Kong popular movement, the arrest of democratic parliamentarians, the cancellation of elections and the use of the pandemic to impose liberticidal laws in the name of national security were like a signal: it can be done. The world does not look.

On Feb. 1, Myanmar’s military, having secured the support of neighboring China, suspended the elections won by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party last November and imposed martial law for the third time in recent history.

A country that was moving toward a more democratic future, not without difficulty, is now turning back. Many young people — desperate — are ready to die rather than have their lives ruled by the military.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

The army in Myanmar is something different from those of other countries: it is a huge, omnipresent, omnipotent and very rich organization. Its barracks are gigantic properties, cities within cities, located in city centers and border areas, from which they control all border issues, migration and trafficking, legal or not. How was it possible for critics of the previous civilian government to imagine that it would be easy to bring the functions of the army back into the context of democratic governance?

Cruel military leaders send out soldiers night and day to snatch opponents from their homes. In the meantime, they have released more than 20,000 prisoners to vacate jails for peaceful demonstrators. Released common criminals are incited and paid to cause violence and disorder, destroy or set houses on fire. They are allowed even to wound and kill with long sharp knives or stones and slings. I have seen terrible photos that testify to these crimes. Dozens of people have been killed.

Meanwhile, detained civilian leader Suu Kyi is accused of the very serious crime of possessing two-way radios.

PIME missionaries have been evangelizing in Myanmar since 1868, including some of our best missionaries: Felice Tantardini, Blessed Clemente Vismara, Alfredo Cremonesi, Paolo Manna and Blessed Mario Vergara, the latter beatified with his catechist Isidoro Ngei Ko Lat. Since 2018, I have been going to Taunggyi, capital of Shan state, every year to teach in the training program of diocesan seminaries. A wonderful country, you love it as you know it.

Myanmar is a land of Buddhist faith, with many monks on the front line to defend freedom. Catholics march next to them in street protests. The photos of faithful, nuns and priests marching with rosaries and placards in their hands recall similar participation in popular protests in Manila in 1986, Seoul in 1987 and Hong Kong in 1989, 2003, 2014, 2019 and 2020.

Related News

A reminder of Tiananmen Square

The photo (above) of nun Ann Rosa Nu Tawng of the Sisters of St. Francis Xavier kneeling on Feb. 28 before armed policemen in Myitkyina, Kachin state, speaks for itself. It recalls the famous snapshot of the unknown Tank Man who, on June 5, 1989, stopped a column of tanks in Tiananmen Square in Chinese capital Beijing.

Pope Francis’ recent encyclical Fratelli tutti (All Brothers) praises popular movements as capable of producing the political conversion that humanity needs. But these movements already exist, not only in pontifical documents but in real life. I have seen them in place in Hong Kong and Myanmar — peaceful movements of people promoting freedom and participation in building the social community.

It is disconcerting that the dignity of these movements is not recognized. Yet Catholics have a leading role. Think of Sister Ann Rosa or young Agnes Chow, now in prison in Hong Kong. They took their Christian vocation seriously: we are daughters and sons of God, baptized in the image of Christ, the author of freedom.

The courage and willingness to give their lives by the people of Myanmar, including courageous brothers and sisters in faith, and likewise of Hong Kong's democratic activists, are a testament to the preeminence of human dignity and conscience over political and military oppression and violence. Unfortunately, as we know, amid the perplexing prudence and silence of too many, these beloved brothers and sisters of ours will go through suffering and meet defeat.

Father Gianni Criveller of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions is dean of studies and a teacher at PIME International Missionary School of Theology in Milan, Italy. He taught in Greater China for 27 years and is a lecturer in mission theology and the history of Christianity in China at the Holy Spirit Seminary College of Philosophy and Theology in Hong Kong. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Bloody Wednesday takes Myanmar back to the dark ages
Bloody Wednesday takes Myanmar back to the dark ages
Filipino Jesuits ramp up education drive for tribal people
Filipino Jesuits ramp up education drive for tribal people
Church welcomes move against Indonesian 'land mafia'
Church welcomes move against Indonesian 'land mafia'
Franciscan nun dies in Indonesian convent fire
Franciscan nun dies in Indonesian convent fire
UN 'troubled' over charges against young Thais
UN 'troubled' over charges against young Thais
Pope's plea as nine more protesters die in Myanmar
Pope's plea as nine more protesters die in Myanmar

Latest News

Bloody Wednesday takes Myanmar back to the dark ages
Mar 4, 2021
Why is a papal visit to Iraq globally important?
Mar 4, 2021
Korean diocese launches ecological movement
Mar 4, 2021
Filipino Jesuits ramp up education drive for tribal people
Mar 4, 2021
Radical Hindus attack Christian pastors in India
Mar 4, 2021
Church welcomes move against Indonesian 'land mafia'
Mar 4, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why is a papal visit to Iraq globally important?
Mar 4, 2021
A knife in the back of freedom in Myanmar and Hong Kong
Mar 4, 2021
Why Pope Francis is pushing for universal basic income
Mar 3, 2021
Global warming can be stopped
Mar 3, 2021
Shahbaz Bhatti: The legacy of Pakistan's modern-day martyr
Mar 2, 2021

Features

Bloody Wednesday takes Myanmar back to the dark ages
Mar 4, 2021
Church welcomes move against Indonesian 'land mafia'
Mar 4, 2021
French bishop led reincarnation of Cambodian Church after genocide
Mar 3, 2021
A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Mar 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic Church in Spain sees funds reach record highs

Catholic Church in Spain sees funds reach record highs
A papal journey in the time of COVID19

A papal journey in the time of COVID-19
Will Biden be invited to Notre Dames commencement

Will Biden be invited to Notre Dame's commencement?
Catholics welcome move against Indonesian land mafia

Catholics welcome move against Indonesian "land mafia"
Pope focuses on Sacrament of Reconciliation in prayer intention for March

Pope focuses on Sacrament of Reconciliation in prayer intention for March

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 4 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 4 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Second Week of Lent

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Second Week of Lent
Lord, grant us noble and generous hearts

Lord, grant us noble and generous hearts
May the persecution of Christians end in India

May the persecution of Christians end in India
Saint Casimir | Saint of the Day

Saint Casimir | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.