A Japanese nurse’s vision is helping elderly beat loneliness

The inspiring journey of Yuika Oka in establishing Minna no ie Colorful should stimulate similar initiatives

In the heart of Taketa, a Japanese city where over 50 percent of the population comprises seniors, a bright example of community exchange has emerged — Minna no ie Colorful. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Japan has a significant and growing number of elderly individuals living alone. The estimate goes from a quarter to a third of the elderly population.

With Japan's elderly population (aged 65 and over) said to be around 35.6 million (as of 2020), this would roughly translate to somewhere between 8.9 million and 11.9 million individuals.

This is significant in the context of Japan, which has one of the highest proportions of elderly citizens in the world.

By 2025, it’s projected that 30 percent of the Japanese population will be aged 65 or over — that’s the entire population of a country like Canada.

These statistics highlight the growing need for community-centric solutions.

Opened in October 2018 by the NPO TETO Company, this center transcends generational boundaries, inviting individuals of all ages to partake in its various offerings, irrespective of disabilities or family backgrounds.

Housed in a beautifully renovated 100-year-old traditional Japanese building, Minna no ie Colorful stands as a testament to the kind of entrepreneurship that Japan needs.

Visitors, spanning from babies less than a year old to spirited nonagenarians, converge within its walls to engage in activities of their choice. Whether it's savoring meals, engaging in heart-warming conversations, playing games, or channeling creativity through handicrafts, the center serves as a nexus for shared experiences.

Operating in collaboration with local seniors’ facilities, schools, and the Community Comprehensive Support Center, this place plays a pivotal role in bridging generational gaps, which in Japan is probably more pronounced than anywhere else.

This can be largely attributable not only to the rapid technological advancements that have created a disconnect between tech-savvy youth and tradition-oriented seniors but mostly to the economic realities where the older generation experienced a booming, stable economy and a lavish lifestyle, unlike the younger generation that struggles with a poor salary and growing inflation never seen in decades.

For the seniors living alone, this place becomes a haven for human connection, a second home where they can forge friendships and combat the pervasive specter of isolation.

Many of these elderly have no longer a spouse nor an extended family in their vicinity, and often find themselves in solitude, their only companion being the television, with no one around to engage in meaningful conversation.

Coming here becomes a solution because simultaneously, this place functions as a children's cafeteria, offering a safe space where the younger generation can relish meals and engage in playful interactions.

Curiously, this community engagement operates on a democratic principle — it is free for use except for a nominal 300 yen (US$2.11) lunch cost for adults.

The financial sustenance of Minna no ie Colorful is proof of community support, with subsidies from the city, generous donations, and income from an after-school day-care service collectively ensuring its continuity.

The driving force behind this endeavor is Yuika Oku, a certified nursing care worker and former member of the Taketa City Regional Revitalization Cooperation Team. Her vision was simple yet profound: create a space where no one feels alone.

The impact this community has on the town is evident in its annual usage by around 4,500 people, becoming an irreplaceable hub of connection and support for many.

The inspiring journey of Yuika Oka in establishing Minna no ie Colorful should stimulate similar initiatives across Japan.

But the beginning was not unchallenged. In a larger city where she first intended to start the program she was met with deep skepticism, but her persistence and vision eventually found a home in Taketa.

This narrative is a crucial reminder of the untapped potential in hundreds of small villages where elderly community centers often lack vibrancy and intergenerational interaction.

The unique charm of this place I had the chance to visit lies not just in its modern, colorful architectural style but also in its successful amalgamation of the old and the young under one roof.

By fostering a space where different generations aren't just coexisting but actively engaging and learning from each other, the center breaks the conventional mold of age-segregated community spaces.

It’s a model that brilliantly harnesses the wisdom of the elderly while infusing the energy of youth, creating a dynamic, inclusive environment that transcends the usual limitations of age-focused community centers.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

