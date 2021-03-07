X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

'A heavy cross means abundant blessings'

Catholic layman says it is his mission to find a peaceful and effective way to end Indonesia's terrorism threat

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Updated: March 07, 2021 02:26 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A knife in the back of freedom in Myanmar and Hong Kong

Mar 4, 2021
2

Bloody Wednesday takes Myanmar back to the dark ages

Mar 4, 2021
3

Radical Hindus attack Christian pastors in India

Mar 4, 2021
4

UN urged to take collective action against Myanmar junta

Mar 6, 2021
5

Hun Sen says he will rule Cambodia 'until I want to stop'

Mar 6, 2021
6

Top court favors Indian nuns' struggle for tax exemption

Mar 5, 2021
7

Filipino Jesuits ramp up education drive for tribal people

Mar 4, 2021
8

As deaths increase, archbishop says Tanzania must admit Covid-19 exists

Mar 5, 2021
9

Pope Francis to launch Philippine anniversary year

Mar 5, 2021
10

Franciscan nun dies in Indonesian convent fire

Mar 4, 2021
Support UCA News
'A heavy cross means abundant blessings'

Stanislaus Riyanta during a trip to Jordan in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Stanislaus Riyanta)

Stanislaus Riyanta’s interest in the subject of terrorism began when he was a postgraduate student at the University of Indonesia on the outskirts of Jakarta.

The 41-year-old Catholic layman from Central Java province signed up for the university’s master’s degree in strategic intelligence studies in 2014 and completed it two years later as a cum laude graduate.

“I learned about early detection and prevention of threats to governments, and terrorism was one of them. During my studies, I met and talked with a number of former prisoners jailed on terrorism charges and soon learned that terrorism issues were really complex,” he told UCA News.

He said the literature on the subject was extensive and he found himself learning about terrorism both in Indonesia and other countries such as the Philippines, Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

“It was really interesting and when I started my doctorate on public policy at the university in 2017 I found myself looking at how governments should deal with such threats,” he said.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Riyanta is still having to study for his doctorate as the Covid-19 pandemic has prevented him from conducting proper research for his dissertation on the prevention of terrorism.

“I am still doing it. The pandemic has made it difficult to get the information I want. I need to talk with more people who have committed acts of terrorism, especially teenagers,” he said.

According to him, most teenage terrorists are indoctrinated by what they read and see on the internet.

“This makes me really sad and has encouraged me to try and find a way for the government to prevent people from committing acts of terrorism,” he said.

Riyanta began attempting to do this after gaining his master’s degree by setting up the Research Center for Political and Strategic Policy Studies in Indonesia, known locally as Polkasi, with support from some friends.

Related News

The non-profit organization, officially launched in 2019, has at least 10 analysts from different academic backgrounds, such as politics, intelligence and philosophy.

“It serves as a think tank. It aims to offer analysis so that society can get a better understanding of the serious impacts of terrorism,” said Riyanta, who has contributed to at least five books on the subject.

He said Polkasi is still in its infancy and looking to see its ideas and theories put into practice.

“We’ve begun the right way, though. We share our analyses with the media [including UCA News]. We are also often invited to speak at discussions and seminars,” he said.

“Polkasi is a non-profit organization. It is our idealism that has brought us together. Love of the nation is our philosophy. We focus on tackling various issues, including terrorism, using our brains, instead of weapons and bloodshed.”

Death threats

However, he says it not always easy as a Catholic talking about the issue of terrorism in Indonesia, which is generally associated with “followers of a certain religion.”

“I always introduce myself as a Catholic when I’m doing research or talking in public,” said Riyanta. “Many times, during discussions, I have been labeled an infidel, an outsider, a minion of Densus 88 and even threatened with death.”

Densus 88 is the national police’s anti-terror squad.

So far, that’s all they have been — threats — even when conducting research in places like Poso and Aceh, regions that have been regarded as militant hotbeds, or areas where terrorist training camps were thought to be based.

“I always say my research is not based on religious sentiment but is solely for academic purposes,” he said.

“One important thing is that I never mention religion when I talk about terrorism. I believe religion is not the cause of terrorism. It is simply often used by a certain group to attract others.”

This policy has gradually borne fruit. He has seen former terrorists become good friends who often sent him Christmas greetings.

Riyanta, who recently contributed a chapter to a book titled Civil Society Organizations Against Terrorism — Case Studies from Asia, to be published this month, said his Catholic faith has been his strength in facing adversity.

“We sometimes are called to walk along a path with high risks. Do not worry about it. As long as we have faith and skills, just walk. This is the essence of being a Catholic, right? A heavy cross means abundant blessings,” he said.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Caritas helps feed Covid-hit people in Vietnam
Caritas helps feed Covid-hit people in Vietnam
UN urged to take collective action against Myanmar junta
UN urged to take collective action against Myanmar junta
Hun Sen says he will rule Cambodia 'until I want to stop'
Hun Sen says he will rule Cambodia 'until I want to stop'
Indonesia withdraws Protestant textbook after heresy claims
Indonesia withdraws Protestant textbook after heresy claims
Pope Francis to launch Philippine anniversary year
Pope Francis to launch Philippine anniversary year
Indonesian prelate warns against use of 'black magic'
Indonesian prelate warns against use of 'black magic'

Latest News

Hostility, violence are 'betrayals' of religion, pope says in Iraq
Mar 7, 2021
Caritas helps feed Covid-hit people in Vietnam
Mar 7, 2021
'A heavy cross means abundant blessings'
Mar 7, 2021
Letter from Rome: A very worrisome trip
Mar 7, 2021
Former CIA director recalls how Catholic upbringing influenced career
Mar 6, 2021
El Salvador's recent election may test Biden's plan to stem immigration
Mar 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: A very worrisome trip
Mar 7, 2021
Chaos reigns as India battles Covid-19 confusion
Mar 5, 2021
Why is a papal visit to Iraq globally important?
Mar 4, 2021
A knife in the back of freedom in Myanmar and Hong Kong
Mar 4, 2021
Why Pope Francis is pushing for universal basic income
Mar 3, 2021

Features

'A heavy cross means abundant blessings'
Mar 7, 2021
Father Simon Lee: With love from Korea to Mongolia
Mar 5, 2021
Who masterminded Sri Lanka's Easter bombings?
Mar 5, 2021
Catholics take the Gospel to Malaysia's rugged interior
Mar 5, 2021
Bloody Wednesday takes Myanmar back to the dark ages
Mar 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A Happy Contrarian

A Happy Contrarian
A bowl of rice

A bowl of rice
Educating children about consent

Educating children about consent
When you lack for nothing its easy to forget God

"When you lack for nothing, it’s easy to forget God!"
A temple destroyed will rise in glory

A temple destroyed will rise in glory
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 7 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 7 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Monday of the Third Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Third Week of Lent
Lord, help me to recognise Your voice in my life

Lord, help me to recognise Your voice in my life
May the persecuted Christians be strengthened

May the persecuted Christians be strengthened
Saint John of God | Saint of the Day

Saint John of God | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.