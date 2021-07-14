X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Malaysia

A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry

Sister Fatima Emmanuel has found her true calling in helping the disadvantaged on three continents

Rock Ronald Rozario

Rock Ronald Rozario

Published: July 14, 2021 10:29 AM GMT

Updated: July 14, 2021 02:07 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital

Jul 13, 2021
2

A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry

Jul 14, 2021
3

Fears grow that Cambodia may cross Covid red line

Jul 12, 2021
4

Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs

Jul 13, 2021
5

Persecution worsens for Christians in post-coup Myanmar

Jul 12, 2021
6

Land of the Rising Sun faces solar energy woes

Jul 11, 2021
7

Is Catholic education in India on the right track?

Jul 13, 2021
8

Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Jul 13, 2021
9

Remembering two Filipino priests who disappeared without trace

Jul 11, 2021
10

WHO warns mixing Covid-19 vaccines could be dangerous

Jul 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry

Sister Fatima Emmanuel with volunteers at Samaritan Hope Home, a center that provides shelter to the homeless and food to the hungry in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur. (Photo supplied)

Sister Fatima Emmanuel was struck by the plight of the poor when the Covid-19 pandemic hit Malaysia and a nationwide lockdown was enforced in March last year.

The 57-year-old Catholic nun, based in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, has been running Samaritan Hope Home, a center for poor, homeless people, since 2018 with an aim to offer them shelter and support services to rehabilitate them.

In addition, she and some volunteers have been providing 350 packs of food and drinks to the poor and hungry at the center every day. But pandemic restrictions hindered her vital services.

“People were not allowed to congregate and therefore the homeless could not come to Samaritan Hope Home for their meals. So, we had to change our modus operandi to pack the food and distribute it at the door of the center instead,” Sister Fatima told UCA News.

However, it was not effective either as due to a strict lockdown in Kuala Lumpur, the homeless were forced off the streets and temporarily housed in community halls. The nun and the volunteers decided to visit the halls to provide at least 200 food packets every day.  

“This was a golden opportunity to work together with people of different faiths and to give witness to Christ’s love,” the nun said.

I can testify to many miracles that happened at Samaritan Hope Home where we experienced the multiplication of two fishes and five loaves

Samaritan Hope Home relies on generous donations from people from various faith backgrounds and basic ecclesial communities, parish-based Christian community groups. 

Sister Fatima had to secure special permission from the police to carry on her services.

“It was stressful to keep a balance between the hungry faces and the new rules,” the nun said.          

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

It was even more challenging to prepare and deliver food as the regular volunteers working for Samaritan Hope Home had trouble coming to the center. The homeless brothers of Samaritan Hostel came forward and lent their support.

Related News

“Indeed, it's beautiful to see their transformation and now they have become volunteers at the place where they have taken their food for living,” Sister Fatima said.

The center also receives phone calls from refugee families and foreign migrant workers who desperately need help amid loss of jobs and income. The nun offers them what she can but also refers them to like-minded people and communities.

“In good and bad times, the Lord has given us the strength to continue. I can testify to many miracles that happened at Samaritan Hope Home where we experienced the multiplication of two fishes and five loaves,” the nun said.

Fatima Emmanuel was born to a Catholic family on March 5, 1964, at Taiping town in Perak state of Malaysia. She was the second of four children.

Her family was not only religious-minded in prayers but also in action as her paternal grandfather was a catechist.

“My grandfather and parents taught me how to share with the poor what we have from a young age,” the nun recalled.

The desire to serve the poor planted in childhood inspired her religious vocation to become a nun one day.

In Africa, the people taught me that one can be happy and contented with the little that we have

At the age of 20, Fatima joined the Little Sisters of the Poor (LSP), a Catholic religious congregation for women founded by French saint Jeanne Jugan in 1839.

The order has about 2,300 members in 31 countries and their main charism is serving elderly poor people. LSP nuns serve some 13,000 elderly poor people globally, according to its website.

The spirit of St. Jeanne Jugan inspired Sister Fatima, who found joy in “littleness and humility in the Church and serving the elderly poor.”  

As a nun, she has been a missionary in various countries in Europe, Africa and Asia for more than 30 years. She returned to Malaysia in 2014.

The missionary experiences taught her great life lessons.

“In Africa [Congo, Nigeria and Kenya], the people taught me that one can be happy and contented with the little that we have. The people taught me joyful faith in the midst of suffering and acceptance of the situation that we are in. They taught me to see the hand of God even in the midst of war,” the nun said.

She said that people in Africa also imparted another lasting impression.

“They never question God in the midst of suffering. Instead, they are thankful for the providential care of God. The African community built up my faith to be stronger and more joyful in life,” Sister Fatima said.

Back home in Malaysia, the nun served the LSP community in Kuala Lumpur. In 2015, she paid a visit to Carl's Kitchen Feeding Program, a soup kitchen run by the Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur. Until June 2018, the soup kitchen provided free meals to poor and needy people.

Sister Fatima was deeply touched by the sad and confused faces of people coming to collect food at Carl's Kitchen. However, she was not ready to get involved in the ministry as she had been serving the poor with the LSP for decades.

It was not easy to leave my familiar zone and my community, but God has another dream for me and for his work

She then had second thoughts and decided to serve the poor of all ages, not just the elderly.

Following two years of discernment through retreats and spiritual direction, she left the order in 2018 to work independently to serve all homeless people. Archbishop Julian Leow of Kuala Lumpur allowed her to exercise the ministry to the homeless in the archdiocese.

“It was not easy to leave my familiar zone and my community, but God has another dream for me and for his work,” she said.

Sister Fatima started to visit homeless and poor people on the streets to offer them food and medical supplies. Soon, a group of volunteers joined her. Together, they rescued some homeless men, sent them to rehab facilities and helped them find jobs.

In November 2018, she established the Samaritan Hope Home for the homeless.

At the center, homeless people get breakfast and lunch from Monday to Saturday. They can freshen up, have a shower and wash clothes. They can stay as long as they have nowhere to go. Twice a month Catholic doctors offer free medical check-ups. The inmates help with the upkeep of the center.

The nun and the volunteers celebrate birthdays of inmates and festivals like Chinese New Year, Eid, Diwali and Christmas at the center as a gesture of imbibing family spirit and a sense of belonging.

Sister Fatima says they need a bigger and better place to serve and rehabilitate more homeless people. In April 2020, she rented a two-story building in Selangor. This new Samaritan Hostel is a temporary shelter and has seven inmates. 

She says her strong faith in God and prayer give her the energy to overcome all challenges.

She believes that God has been providing all the spiritual and physical needs of Samaritan Hope Home including volunteers, benefactors, donations and transformation of the homeless.

“We cannot be missionaries without prayer because prayer is an essential part of mission. We must believe that God won't abandon the poor and that they are precious in his eyes,” the nun said.

Also Read

Indonesian police 'arrest, beat' Papuan protesters
Indonesian police 'arrest, beat' Papuan protesters
Keep up guard as Delta is coming, priest warns Philippines
Keep up guard as Delta is coming, priest warns Philippines
Myanmar Church lends a hand as Covid crisis worsens
Myanmar Church lends a hand as Covid crisis worsens
Vietnam religious asked to care for Covid-19 victims
Vietnam religious asked to care for Covid-19 victims
Philippine minister under fire over Covid spending claims
Philippine minister under fire over Covid spending claims
Indonesian doctor faces jail for denying Covid-19 exists
Indonesian doctor faces jail for denying Covid-19 exists

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Hindu leader in Bangladesh under fire for 'Satanic Jesus' comments
Jul 15, 2021
Indonesian police 'arrest, beat' Papuan protesters
Jul 15, 2021
Bishop appeals to Indian PM over church demolition
Jul 15, 2021
Keep up guard as Delta is coming, priest warns Philippines
Jul 15, 2021
Saudi Arabia hosts vaccinated pilgrims for downsized hajj
Jul 15, 2021
Indian bishops plan national Covid prayer service
Jul 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Fed up, but still Catholic
Jul 14, 2021
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Jul 13, 2021
Faith needs shining amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 13, 2021
Thais tell prime minister 'enough is enough'
Jul 12, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's planned Sunday night surgery
Jul 12, 2021

Features

Bowled over: Christian cricket brings harmony in Pakistan
Jul 15, 2021
A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Jul 14, 2021
Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand
Jul 13, 2021
Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs
Jul 13, 2021
Six years a slave: Indian farm workers exploited in Italy
Jul 12, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope has a golden opportunity to substantially remake the US hierarchy

Pope has a golden opportunity to substantially re-make the US hierarchy
Pope Francis and womens church work

Pope Francis and women’s (church) work
Flashes of Insight Sacrifice women and ministry in the Catholic Church

Flashes of Insight: Sacrifice, women and ministry in the Catholic Church
Cuban American bishops back protests in communist Cuba

Cuban American bishops back protests in communist Cuba

Terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso

Terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 15 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 15 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, refresh my soul and give me rest

Lord, refresh my soul and give me rest
Help our mind Jesus to make its journey to you

Help our mind Jesus to make its journey to you
Saint Bonaventure | Saint of the Day

Saint Bonaventure | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.