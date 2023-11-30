A desperate cry by Myanmar’s persecuted religious minorities

The world must act now to end the systematic persecution of Christians in remote Chin state

A group of Myanmar nationals raise banners during a press conference after filing a criminal complaint in Manila on Oct. 25 urging the Philippines to investigate alleged war crimes committed by 10 serving or former members of Myanmar's military against the mainly Christian Chin minority. (Photo: AFP)

The vicious and systematic persecution of half a million Christians in Myanmar’s remote Chin state is one of the world’s most under-reported and forgotten human tragedies.

The Chin people have been one of the hardest hit by the violence that has engulfed Myanmar since the coup in February 2021.

Disproportionate and indiscriminate attacks on places of worship have surged exponentially, resulting in the destruction or damage to nearly 100 religious buildings, the majority of which are Christian churches. Faith-based schools have also been hit.

Chin pastors have been murdered by security forces, and in some cases, their bodies have been mutilated. Over 300 Chin were killed in an attack on my hometown of Thantlang alone two years ago. Some 60,000 have been driven into India.

Christians are also persecuted in Kachin, Karenni and Karen states, but Chin state accounts for nearly half the documented attacks nationwide.

This religious persecution is as old as independent Myanmar itself, a country where religious affiliation is closely linked with ethnic identity. Religious groups have therefore become easy targets in the army’s war on ethnic nationalities.

Since independence in 1948, successive military regimes and civilian administrations have openly used state power to marginalize and suppress ethno-religious minorities in their militaristic approach to nation-building.

But at no time in our history has the plight of Myanmar’s Christian communities been as bad as it is today.

War crimes on an industrial scale

Since the February 2021 coup, the Myanmar military has carried out extensive aerial bombings in ethnic minority areas: artillery and arson attacks have targeted civilian homes and infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and places of worship.

These actions directly contravene international humanitarian laws such as the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute.

The law is clear. Alongside schools, medical facilities and cultural heritage sites, religious buildings enjoy "protected" status, and should not be attacked during international or non-international armed conflicts.

The destruction of religious buildings, especially Christian churches in many of Myanmar’s “ethnic states” is deliberate. They are not collateral damage. They are designed above all to inflict psychological trauma on a specific religious and cultural community.

Military objectives

These attacks on religious buildings serve specific military objectives.

They send a powerful signal to all civilians that even in places protected by international humanitarian laws ,if they support non-junta groups, they will be targets.

Civilians fleeing conflict and taking refuge in churches, monasteries or mosques are thus easy targets for aerial bombings or ground artillery fire.

The junta’s infantry units and reinforcement convoys are also using religious buildings for military purposes. Soldiers passing through rural villages and towns in frontline operations often encamp themselves in them.

Defectors have testified that religious buildings are chosen because they provide junta soldiers a sense of protection from direct attack by local resistance groups, given their religious affiliations.

Before moving on, soldiers often desecrate, vandalize or destroy the church buildings or booby trap the compounds. There are documented instances where pastors have lost limbs in landmine blasts, planted by soldiers.

Buddhist monasteries suspected of providing shelter or assistance to resistance groups have also been attacked. However, analysis of attacks on civilians has consistently shown that religious infrastructure belonging to non-Buddhist religious minorities is selectively targeted for bombings and destruction.

In my hometown, during the last two and a half years, 30 separate attacks by arson, shelling and aerial bombardments have resulted in at least 30 religious structures being destroyed. The town has been decimated with approximately 12,000 residents permanently displaced.

Churches were torched, shelled and bombed multiple times in deliberate acts of targeted destruction. What remains of the town is rubble and derelict structures. The places of my childhood memories have been lost forever.

Policy objectives

The current junta under General Min Aung Hlaing makes no secret of the fact that for him, the army is the sole protector of the Union of Myanmar. In practice, this means the policy of the three Bs: “Amyo (nation), batha (individual belief or religion), or one race (Bamar), one language (Burmese) and one religion (Buddhism).”

He has openly invoked religious nationalism to rally support in his quest for political legitimacy. This is no new tactic. Successive regimes have benefited politically from promoting a Buddhist nationalistic agenda and by actively suppressing religious minorities.

The post-coup conflict environment has provided a perfect pretext for the furtherance of these long-standing policies and a justification for the military junta to scale up direct violent attacks on places of worship. These policies were often more subtle and less visible under the pre-coup civilian-military government, but the severity of what we are now seeing is unprecedented.

The international community’s apathy

Some governments along with the United Nations' human rights bodies have expressed deep concern over the violations of religious freedom by the military junta. However, the scale of devastation resulting from other atrocity crimes committed by the regime across the country has obscured the specific issue of targeted religious persecution.

I appeal to religious leaders and Christian communities around the world to focus on this specific category of crimes and demand their governments — particularly here in the Philippines — to take action.

I urge the world to come together and recognize that religious minorities in Myanmar need more than just moral outrage. We need concrete actions to stop the Min Aung Hlaing regime from launching military attacks against us, your brothers and sisters in Christ.

Vital sources of income which fund our persecution must be cut. As well as financial sanctions against oil and gas companies and others associated with the junta, weapons sales must be curtailed, as must the supply of aviation fuel. Diplomatic pressure through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must increase.

But above all, we demand accountability, particularly from ASEAN states.

Already there has been considerable mobilisation in Indonesia, where the National Human Rights Commission is engaged with the issue of arms sales to the Myanmar junta. In addition, lawyers are being engaged in Malaysia, Singapore and East Timor (Timor-Leste), to draw up further legal battle lines.

Here in the Philippines, I am one of five Chin complainants who have filed a war crimes complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office. I pray that in a country where Christian values have informed public policy for decades, the cry from Myanmar’s persecuted religious minorities will find an answer.

*Salai Za Uk Ling is a human rights activist who has advocated for human rights and democracy in Myanmar for over the past two decades. He is currently the deputy executive director of the Chin Human Rights Organization, and in that capacity, has testified before the European Parliament, the United Nations and other parliamentary panels on the issue of religious freedom and human rights in Burma. Some of his recent opinion pieces have appeared in The Diplomat, The New Humanitarian, and Al Jazeera. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

