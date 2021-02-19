X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia

Maria Catarina Sumarsih's faith gives her strength as she seeks justice for her son's death more than 20 years ago

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Updated: February 19, 2021 08:44 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Jesuit's fears over planted evidence gain ground

Feb 16, 2021
2

Catholicism and Taiwan: A model of growing together

Feb 17, 2021
3

Christianity thrives in Nepal amid trials and tribulations

Feb 16, 2021
4

The bitter truth about caste in India

Feb 17, 2021
5

Pakistani court orders return of abducted Christian girl

Feb 17, 2021
6

Indian Christians oppose Saraswati worship circular

Feb 16, 2021
7

Mystery over murder of Lao Christian leader

Feb 16, 2021
8

Fatwa forbids baseless blasphemy allegations in Pakistan

Feb 16, 2021
9

Cambodia confirms first cases of UK variant of Covid-19

Feb 17, 2021
10

Indonesian president follows Pope John Paul II's lead

Feb 16, 2021
Support UCA News
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia

Maria Catarina Sumarsih, the mother of a university student who was killed during riots in Jakarta in 1998, stands in front of the state palace in Jakarta. (Photo supplied)

Maria Catarina Sumarsih keeps hoping that she will win justice for her son's death more than 20 years ago.

Every Thursday since 2007, the 69-year-old mother usually stands holding a black umbrella with the families of other victims in front of the state palace in Jakarta in the so-called Aksi Kamisan (Thursday rally) to demand the government resolve human rights violations.

However, following the tightening of social restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sumarsih has chosen another way since last month.

"Since we could no longer stand in front of the state palace, we chose to send a letter to the president every Thursday," she told UCA News. The letters contain families' hopes that the government will fulfill its promises to resolve these cases.

Click here to read the full article

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.
Related News
UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Britain, Canada slap sanctions on Myanmar generals over coup
Britain, Canada slap sanctions on Myanmar generals over coup
Indonesian prosecutor wants 10 years for cleric's attacker
Indonesian prosecutor wants 10 years for cleric's attacker
Govt lifts capacity limit in Philippine churches
Govt lifts capacity limit in Philippine churches
Indonesian govt urged to resolve mounting agrarian conflicts
Indonesian govt urged to resolve mounting agrarian conflicts
Want a good read? Just take a cab
Want a good read? Just take a cab

Latest News

A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
Catholics fearful over 'hounding' of young Indian activists
Feb 19, 2021
Britain, Canada slap sanctions on Myanmar generals over coup
Feb 19, 2021
Indonesian prosecutor wants 10 years for cleric's attacker
Feb 19, 2021
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
Elderly Indian Jesuit's bail postponed amid concerns
Feb 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The irrational fear of 'people not like us'
Feb 19, 2021
It's time to speak up for persecuted Christians in Laos
Feb 18, 2021
Ignoring Vatican on vaccines could be perilous in pandemic fight
Feb 18, 2021
The bitter truth about caste in India
Feb 17, 2021
Catholicism and Taiwan: A model of growing together
Feb 17, 2021

Features

A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
Want a good read? Just take a cab
Feb 19, 2021
Myanmar bishop gives anti-coup protesters moral support
Feb 18, 2021
Christian folk music makes a comeback in Bangladesh
Feb 18, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope Francis and the Roman Curia

Pope Francis and the Roman Curia

Pope Francis gently takes to task another new ecclesial movement

Pope Francis gently takes to task another "new ecclesial movement"
Fear is no basis for life choices

Fear is no basis for life choices
Investigators in Rwanda still looking into last years death of popular Catholic singer

Investigators in Rwanda still looking into last year’s death of popular Catholic singer
Vatican employees who refuse vaccine risk losing their jobs

Vatican employees who refuse vaccine risk losing their jobs
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 19 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 19 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday after Ash Wednesday

Readings of the Day: Saturday after Ash Wednesday
Lord, help me to repent and to live in right relationship with You

Lord, help me to repent and to live in right relationship with You
May peace prevail as revealed in Fatima

May peace prevail as revealed in Fatima
Sts. Francisco and Jacinta

Sts. Francisco and Jacinta
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.