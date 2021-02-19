A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia

Maria Catarina Sumarsih, the mother of a university student who was killed during riots in Jakarta in 1998, stands in front of the state palace in Jakarta. (Photo supplied)

Maria Catarina Sumarsih keeps hoping that she will win justice for her son's death more than 20 years ago.

Every Thursday since 2007, the 69-year-old mother usually stands holding a black umbrella with the families of other victims in front of the state palace in Jakarta in the so-called Aksi Kamisan (Thursday rally) to demand the government resolve human rights violations.

However, following the tightening of social restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sumarsih has chosen another way since last month.

"Since we could no longer stand in front of the state palace, we chose to send a letter to the president every Thursday," she told UCA News. The letters contain families' hopes that the government will fulfill its promises to resolve these cases.

Click here to read the full article