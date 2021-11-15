X
Vietnam

A brave daughter's shining example of filial piety

A Vietnamese woman who looked after her mother at a Covid-19 field hospital made the ultimate sacrifice

Sister Maria Da Thao, SPP La Pommeraye

Sister Maria Da Thao, SPP La Pommeraye

Published: November 15, 2021 02:22 AM GMT

Updated: November 15, 2021 02:23 AM GMT

A brave daughter's shining example of filial piety

Two religious volunteers look after a gravely ill patient at a Covid-19 hospital in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo courtesy of tgpsaigon.net)

Her name is Hiem or Rare, which shows that her parents have only her. However, her name also speaks to another fact: it is rare to find someone as courageous as her.

She cared for her mother, who suffered the contagion, at Ho Chi Minh City's Field Hospital No. 1, where I voluntarily served. Her mother was seriously ill and quite prissy, so she was left physically tired and drawn taking care of her.

I love her and others who tend to their beloved patients as they have to be on duty around the clock, even having no time to sleep at night.

Day by day, she was losing strength, getting exhausted and falling gravely ill. She was put on a ventilator in a bed near her mother's. After a few days, her mother passed away and she continued to be given treatment.

While I was taking care of her, she told me that she had managed to enter the hospital and care for her mother. I did not know how she was allowed to get into the hospital when she had not been infected with Covid-19.

"Why are you so brave? Are you not afraid of the disease?" I asked.

Like other patients who are desperately lonely, wanting someone by their side before dying, she held the nun's hand tightly to seek some comfort

"I am terribly afraid, but I love my mother and I wanted to take care of her," she replied.

She also confided that "I do that hope that, in turn, my children will hold me in filial affection too."

She was young and her love for her mother was great. Her filial piety was inspiring. I had the greatest respect for her, and I wish there were more shining examples like her in this life.

Her health was worsening considerably, so she was transferred to the recovery room and incubated. Before she died, she held a nun's hand tightly. At first, the nun sat quietly and watched her. When the poor woman whispered that she was awfully tired, the sister told her: "Do your best, let go of my hand so that I can call the doctor."

However, the woman was unable to beat the abominable virus.

Like other patients who are desperately lonely, wanting someone by their side before dying, she held the nun's hand tightly to seek some comfort.

She and all patients here passed away without their beloved ones by their side. Perhaps previously feeling that sense of loneliness, she decided to risk her life to enter the hospital and to take care of her mother, even though she knew that her mother's chances of survival were slight.

Jesus said: “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

For her, her mother was the one who conceived and gave birth to her, the person she loved more than her friends. Indeed, she deserves to be highly commended for her filial piety and great bravery.

I hold her in high esteem. Although she is not of the same religion as me, I pray to God to grant her ecstasy and beatitude in the Kingdom of Heaven.

Hiem was really a woman of filial affection and great bravery. May she rest in peace.

This article was summarized and translated by a UCA News reporter from a Vietnamese article published here on tgpsaigon.net

