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9/11 and the last crusade

Militant Islam is still threatening Asia despite an end to the War on Terror
9/11 and the last crusade

Police officers and relatives carry the coffins of security personnel during their funeral following a car bomb attack by militants in the Fateh Khel area of Pakistan's Bannu on May 10, 2026. Attacks by Islamic terrorists have abated since US-led forces pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021, but acts committed by lone wolves inspired by right-wing fascism or jihad are still not uncommon. This year, officially, 21 terrorist attacks have killed hundreds and injured many more in suicide bombings, shootings and mass stabbings. Most were in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Luke Hunt
Published: October 02, 2026 05:07 AM GMT
Updated: October 02, 2026 05:22 AM GMT
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From a Western political perspective, the Global War on Terror was a two-decade conflict that began with the al-Qaeda strikes on the United States in 2001 and concluded with the end of the international occupation of Afghanistan.

Two neat bookends for wars that America and its allies were at pains to portray as an international policing response to terrorist crimes targeting civilians by Osama bin Laden and his henchmen, even as one of the biggest military campaigns since World War II was taking shape.

It was a Great Game rooted in religion and measured by word definition, with pressure applied on military analysts, academics, and journalists to toe the political line and refrain from using terms like “the crusades” — an indignant phrase and an upsetting historical reference for most Muslims.

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But for al-Qaeda this was a jihad, a quest for a global caliphate. Affiliates and like-minded groups had already been deployed across Asia by bin Laden, after he declared war on the United States in mid-1996, and on the Kuffar — the “unbeliever” or one “who conceals the truth.”

A crusade, not like the 1095-1291 efforts by Christians to retake the Holy Land, had begun, and it was about bin Laden’s demands for the removal of Western forces from the Middle East and Israel from the map that sang the similar tunes of wars fought a millennium ago.

Jihad demands reached well beyond Jerusalem

Jemaah Islamiyah had sought to divide and establish four regional territories, or mantiqi, across much of Southeast Asia and northern Australia with caliphate rule, an ambitious plan to be repeated across south and central Asia — where half of the world’s Muslims live.

Governments responded with harsh, anti-terrorism laws and unprecedented military crackdowns that invaded everyday life but were tolerated as Muslim hardliners vented their demands in waves of conflicts and terrorist acts, which would leave more than 4.5 million people dead on all sides.

One by one, bin Laden’s affiliates, including Islamic State, would be dismantled, and the jihadist dream of an Islamic world was shattered and lost after a conflict from which most military analysts and civil society groups would argue that Asia had, at best, emerged with mixed blessings.

Some, like Cambodia and The Philippines, did better, while faith-based relations remain tested in Bangladesh and India. But in the process, autocratic governments from China to Pakistan and many points in between also used the 9/11 Wars to silence their own critics.

Charles Santiago, chairman of the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, also singled out Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand as nations that had used terrorism laws against their own people, including legitimate political opposition.

“These are members of civil society, and they use it against them. I've not heard thousands of people being arrested as part of an Islamic jihad, for example,” he told UCA News.

Misunderstandings and home truths

James Rooney, a Dominican friar and assistant philosophy professor at Hong Kong Baptist University, said there is now a kind of worry about syncretism or indifferentism among Muslims and Catholics which stems as much from the 2019 Abu Dhabi agreement as the 9/11 Wars.

That pact, between Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in Egypt, called for world peace, human compassion, and solidarity between religions, while rejecting extremism, terrorism, and the use of religion to incite violence or war.

In Indonesia, Muslim clerics even urged an end to the word “infidel,” but in regards to the broader document, Rooney told UCA News: “Given its controversial stances, it has not been widely acknowledged as a good statement of Catholic posture toward Islam by either theologians or laity.”

One controversy in the 2019 pact was the statement: “Pluralism and the diversity of religions ... are willed by God in His wisdom.”

“Muslims too would ignore and have nothing to do with this kind of theological position,” Rooney said. “It is my impression that the Catholic Church has not really and seriously grappled with what inter-religious dialogue means or aims at.

“Although 9/11 raised awareness of the need for this dialogue.”

Mark Cogan, associate professor of Peace and Conflict Studies at Kansai Gaidai University in Osaka, warned that unless the genuine economic and cultural grievances of Muslims were addressed, then the 9/11 Wars would have been fought in vain.

“People don't want to discuss it, but the point is Islam is not treated with the same respect and dignity that it should. There’s nothing violent about Islam. It’s a beautiful religion. But it’s how Islam or Christianity — how you interpret it. 

“These different interpretations of Islam is what creates the danger. It’s more about extremism. And extremism, I don't think, actually has so much to do with religion or Islam," he told UCA News.

When terrorism and extremism meet

Cogan’s point is key. Terrorism is a type of warfare waged by people who resort to any means possible — often the cheapest — to achieve a political, economic or religious agenda. It is toxic and highly volatile when mixed with extremism.

This type of warfare is not unique to Islam, and attacks by Islamic terrorists have abated ever since US-led forces pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021 and ended an asymmetrical war fought without frontlines.

But there was no truce; relations between Islam and other religions are far from perfect, and the number of terrorist attacks is not completely down. Acts committed by lone wolves inspired by right-wing fascism or jihad are still not uncommon.

Jewish beachgoers targeted by two gunmen while marking the first day of Hanukkah at Australia’s Bondi Beach last December was one example. This year, officially, 21 terrorist attacks have killed hundreds and injured many more in suicide bombings, shootings and mass stabbings.

Most were in Pakistan, but such attacks did range from the United Kingdom to Nigeria and Cuba and centered mainly on disputes among Muslims, delivered with a consistency that leaves the Kuffar bewildered, angry, and perhaps a little disbelieving that the crusades ended in 1291.

*Luke Hunt lived in Kabul, where he covered the Taliban in the late 1990s. He was embedded with the Marines during the US-led invasion of Iraq and spent 20 years writing about the War on Terror and its impact from Southeast Asia. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

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