News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

87 tribal Christians buried months after Manipur riots

The indigenous Christians were buried at a mass funeral in the hilly state eight months after violence began

Relatives prepare for the burial of 87 tribal people killed in the sectarian violence in Manipur on Dec. 20, eight months after the ethnic violence broke out in the north-eastern Indian state

Relatives prepare for the burial of 87 tribal people killed in the sectarian violence in Manipur on Dec. 20, eight months after the ethnic violence broke out in the north-eastern Indian state. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 20, 2023 11:28 AM GMT

Updated: December 20, 2023 12:27 PM GMT

Thousands of Christians paid their last respects to 87 indigenous Christians during a mass funeral on Dec. 20, eight months after sectarian violence rocked India’s hilly state of Manipur.

The victims from the Kuki and Zomi communities were buried in separate places in Churachandpur district, where the strife started on May 3, claiming 200 lives.

“We buried 87 people in two different places in two sessions,” Barnabas Simte, district president of the All-Manipur Catholic Union, told UCA News on Dec. 20.

“The bodies included those airlifted from capital Imphal and those kept in the district hospital,” Simte added.

The government airlifted 60 bodies of indigenous Kukis from Imphal on Dec. 14 as the authorities feared transporting them by road could fuel fresh tension.

Their burial was sanctioned on Nov. 28 by the Supreme Court, India’s top court.

According to government records, 175 bodies mostly of indigenous people were preserved in mortuaries.

The top court ordered the government to hand over the bodies to their relatives and dispose of the unidentified bodies.

On Dec. 18, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders in Churachandpur following fresh clashes ahead of the mass burial, hurting several people.

The prohibitory orders “will be in place until February 18, 2024.”

This, however, did not have any impact on thousands of Christians who gathered to pay homage to the victims of ethnic violence.

The violence also displaced some 50,000 people, mostly Christians, who continue to live in state-run relief camps as their homes were burnt down.

Simte wanted the administration to withdraw the prohibitory order at the earliest.

Violence broke out between Kuki Christians and Meitei Hindus over a demand, seeking the tribal status for the Meiteis.

The status will help them avail government welfare schemes meant for tribal people such as reservation of seats in government jobs and educational institutions under India’s affirmative action.

The Meiteis account for 53 percent and tribal Christians make up 41.29 percent of Manipur’s 3.2 million population.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Bangladesh’s democratic backslide to continue next year Bangladesh’s democratic backslide to continue next year
87 tribal Christians buried months after Manipur riots 87 tribal Christians buried months after Manipur riots
How significant is Vatican note on blessing same sex couples? How significant is Vatican note on blessing same sex couples?
Subdued Christmas awaits crisis-hit Sri Lankans Subdued Christmas awaits crisis-hit Sri Lankans
2023 sees Indian Church make news for the wrong reasons 2023 sees Indian Church make news for the wrong reasons
Blessing won’t change Catholic marriage: Singapore cardinal Blessing won’t change Catholic marriage: Singapore cardinal
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Semarang

Archdiocese of Semarang

The year 1807 marked a new beginning for the Catholic Church in the Netherlands East Indies, as it came under the

Read more
Diocese of Marbel

Diocese of Marbel

In a land area of 7,469 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Civil Provinces of South Cotabato and

Read more
Diocese of Karwar

Diocese of Karwar

In a land area of 10,291 square kilometres, the diocesan territory covers the whole civil district of Uttara

Read more
Diocese of Parañaque

Diocese of Parañaque

Parañaque diocese was one of two dioceses carved out of the Archdiocese of Manila. It was established on Dec. 7,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of timea

Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of time

The shrine holds a three-meter-tall, white-stone carved statue Virgin Mary on the Tao Pao Mountain...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.