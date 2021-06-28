X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

80,000 migrant workers locked in Thai camps for 30 days

Drastic measure aims to stop the spread of Covid-19 in Bangkok by sealing off 575 workers' camps

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: June 28, 2021 05:01 AM GMT

Updated: June 28, 2021 05:06 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Newspaper's 'murder' marks death of press freedom in Hong Kong

Jun 28, 2021
2

Philippine prelate slams Duterte at Aquino funeral

Jun 28, 2021
3

UK orchestra in tune to help Myanmar refugees

Jun 26, 2021
4

Myanmar junta under fire for 'brutal' clampdown

Jun 26, 2021
5

Christian arrested for ties to deadly bombing in Pakistan

Jun 25, 2021
6

Alarming surge in Covid-19 cases spreads fear in Indonesia

Jun 25, 2021
7

Fights for freedom, rights continue across Asia

Jun 25, 2021
8

Covid-19 spike triggers fear and suffering in Bangladesh

Jun 25, 2021
9

Indonesia jails notorious cleric for false Covid-19 claim

Jun 25, 2021
10

Family holds quick cremation for former Philippine leader

Jun 25, 2021
Support UCA News
80,000 migrant workers locked in Thai camps for 30 days

A sign announces that second doses of Covid-19 vaccine are being offered at an inoculation center in Bangkok's Klong Toey district, where one of the city’s  largest infection clusters was detected last month. (Photo: AFP)

Thai authorities have taken a drastic measure in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19 in Bangkok by sealing off 575 workers’ camps in the city and its environs with some 80,000 workers locked inside.

Most of those affected are migrant laborers from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos who work on construction sites in and around Bangkok.

The measure will remain in place for 30 days and was necessary because the coronavirus has been spreading among communities of migrant workers, according to officials.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The government has promised to supply the trapped workers with food and drinking water from mobile kitchens, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

Soldiers and security personnel have been stationed outside the hundreds of camps to prevent the workers from leaving and potentially spreading the virus.

As a further incentive to stop them from sneaking out in secret, the government has said it will pay the workers half of their daily wages while their quarantine lasts.

Prevention is better than cure. Sealing off workers’ camps is only a reactive action and not a proactive one

“If they stay, they get paid 50 percent [of their wages]. If they leave, they get no money,” Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin warned.

Despite a partial months-long lockdown in Bangkok, the coronavirus continues to spread unchecked in the capital, with several thousand new cases reported each day.

Workers’ camps, which house migrant laborers in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, have especially been affected.

State officials say they will conduct mass testing among the workers and provide treatment to those that need it.

Related News

However, the arrangement is seen by many Thais as a clear violation of the migrant workers’ rights.

“[Thai officials] seem to think that locking up innocent civilians is perfectly fine,” one commenter noted on social media.

“Prevention is better than cure. Sealing off workers’ camps is only a reactive action and not a proactive one,” another commenter stressed.

“The government should impose strict regulations on [property] developers to ensure they have proper and humane living conditions for these workers and treat them with respect as human beings instead of [locking them up] like animals.” 

There are also concerns that the coronavirus will continue to spread among the migrant workers trapped in their crowded camps where they usually live in small shacks that house several people.

Officials have identified at least 107 Covid-19 clusters in Bangkok where there have been more than 65,000 reported cases

At the same time, the government has announced new restrictions for all citizens in Bangkok and other urban areas classified as “red hot” zones of infections.

Officials have identified at least 107 Covid-19 clusters in Bangkok where there have been more than 65,000 reported cases in all since a third wave of the pandemic began in early April.

Dining in is now prohibited at all restaurants in the capital, while all entertainment venues, sports facilities and other popular venues will remain closed for at least another month.

“People will have less convenience during the period,” Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said, adding that for the time being there won’t be a total lockdown announced.

Also Read

Cynical internet providers complicit in child abuse through inaction
Cynical internet providers complicit in child abuse through inaction
Governor's ouster angers Papuan Protestants
Governor's ouster angers Papuan Protestants
Myanmar receives six new Salesian priests amid turmoil
Myanmar receives six new Salesian priests amid turmoil
Philippine prelate slams Duterte at Aquino funeral
Philippine prelate slams Duterte at Aquino funeral
Singapore Church joins tech giants to tackle online radicalism
Singapore Church joins tech giants to tackle online radicalism
UN alarmed over Myanmar military's sexual violence
UN alarmed over Myanmar military's sexual violence

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

EU head meets pope after endorsing abortion as human right
Jun 28, 2021
Seven dead, dozens hurt in deadly Bangladesh blast
Jun 28, 2021
Cynical internet providers complicit in child abuse through inaction
Jun 28, 2021
Hong Kong police arrest top writer from shuttered Apple Daily
Jun 28, 2021
Governor's ouster angers Papuan Protestants
Jun 28, 2021
Inquiry ordered into death of Indian Dalit Christian
Jun 28, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Cynical internet providers complicit in child abuse through inaction
Jun 28, 2021
Newspaper's 'murder' marks death of press freedom in Hong Kong
Jun 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: The hierarchical Church has lost the people
Jun 28, 2021
Torture is a scourge that refuses to go away
Jun 27, 2021
USCCB – The US Conference of Crocodilian Bishops
Jun 25, 2021

Features

Vietnam's seminarians start new life on Cassock Day
Jun 27, 2021
Disabled Korean Catholic lives faith, feeds the hungry
Jun 25, 2021
Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Jun 24, 2021
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Jun 24, 2021
Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media
Jun 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope encourages US Jesuits ministry to LGBTQ Catholics

Pope encourages US Jesuit's ministry to LGBTQ Catholics

Chilean Catholic bishops want to make education a basic right

Chilean Catholic bishops want to make education a basic right

Primate of Spain questions pardoning of Catalan separatists

Primate of Spain questions pardoning of Catalan separatists
Congolese terrorists bomb church just before Confirmation Mass

Congolese terrorists bomb church just before Confirmation Mass
Germany and the great fear of schism

Germany and the great fear of schism
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 28 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 28 June 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Apostles

Readings of the Day: Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Apostles
Lord, may my weakness become doors for Your grace

Lord, may my weakness become doors for Your grace
May we have the burning zeal of Saints Peter and Paul

May we have the burning zeal of Saints Peter and Paul
Saint Peter and Saint Paul | Saint of the Day

Saint Peter and Saint Paul | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.