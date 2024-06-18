News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

8 killed in India train crash after driver misses signal

The incident is the latest to hit India's creaking rail network, which carries millions of passengers each day
People gather near the site of a collision between an passenger and a goods train in Nirmaljote, near Rangapani station in India's West Bengal state on June 17, 2024.

People gather near the site of a collision between an passenger and a goods train in Nirmaljote, near Rangapani station in India's West Bengal state on June 17. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Kolkata
Published: June 18, 2024 06:05 AM GMT
Updated: June 18, 2024 06:10 AM GMT

At least eight people were killed in India on June 17 when a goods train driver missed a signal and slammed into an express passenger train from behind, police and railway officials said.

Three passenger carriages were derailed and flipped on their side, while one carriage was thrust high into the air, precariously balanced on another.

The incident in West Bengal state is the latest to hit India's creaking rail network, which carries millions of passengers each day -- and the most recent reported failure of drivers missing basic signals.

Around 50 people were injured and taken to hospital, Jaya Varma Sinha, chairman of India's Railway Board said in a statement.

"A goods train disregarded the signal and hit the train from behind," Sinha said.

The dead included the driver and co-driver, who missed the signal, as well as a train guard and five passengers, she added.

Sinha said the casualties could have been worse, but a guard wagon and two others carrying posts that were attached to the back of the passenger train took the brunt of the crash.

"There were two parcel carriages attached... which protected other carriages from extensive damage," she said, but added that the guard wagon "was badly damaged."

'Tragic' 

The crash took place in the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district when the Kanchenjunga Express train was hit by the goods train.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to "those who lost their loved ones," in a post on social media.

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the crash "tragic."

Moments after the collision, she said that "ambulances and disaster teams" were rushed to the site, giving orders for "action on war footing" to be initiated.

Local police officer Iftikar-Ul-Hassan told AFP he saw several badly injured people pulled out of the wreckage.

"The toll could rise further, as four people are admitted in a serious condition," he said, adding that rescue teams were working to return the line to service.

"The tracks are being cleared and restored for operations," he added.

World's highest rail bridge 

India has one of the world's largest rail networks and has seen several disasters over the years, the worst in 1981 when a train derailed while crossing a bridge in Bihar state, killing an estimated 800 people.

In June last year, a three-train collision killed nearly 300 people in Odisha state.

In that crash, a packed passenger train was mistakenly diverted onto a loop line and slammed into a stationary goods train loaded with iron ore.

Three railway employees were later charged with culpable homicide and destruction of evidence.

In October, at least 14 people died when two passenger trains collided after one overshot a signal in Andhra Pradesh state.

The railways ministry said that drivers had been distracted because they were watching cricket on a phone, as hosts India played England during the one-day World Cup.

In March, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said the train board was "installing systems which can detect any such distraction" to make sure drivers were "fully focused on running the train."

In recent years, India has been investing huge sums of money to upgrade its network with modern stations and electronic signaling systems.

On June 16, a train crossed for the first time the world's highest railway bridge -- 359 meters (1178 feet) above a river -- in India's Himalayan region, Vaishnaw said.

The arch-shaped steel structure over the Chenab River links sections of northern Jammu and Kashmir state, connecting the disputed territory to the rest of India.

Work on the railway track has been ongoing for nearly three decades, and the trial run comes ahead of a formal opening expected within weeks.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Apostolic Vicar Charlie Malapitan Inzon of Jolo, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Justin Bernard Gnanapragasam of Jaffna, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Yustinus Harjosusanto of Samarinda , Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Taddeo Wang Yuesheng of Zhengzhou, China
Read More...
Latest News
For a more humane sexual ethic
For a more humane sexual ethic
Association named after Filipino saint accepts ‘suppression’
Association named after Filipino saint accepts ‘suppression’
Fewer East Asians find religion ‘important’: survey
Fewer East Asians find religion ‘important’: survey
Chinese artist’s Australia ‘junk’ exhibit mocks China’s censorship
Chinese artist’s Australia ‘junk’ exhibit mocks China’s censorship
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.