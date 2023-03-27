8 jailed in Vietnam for kidney racket in Cambodia

The accused worked as brokers for an organ trading ring, the largest in Vietnam

A court in Vietnam has handed down jail sentences of between 10 to 16 years to eight people after they were convicted of luring 37 people to Cambodia for 'trading human body parts'. (Photo: Unsplash)

A court in Vietnam has handed down jail sentences of between 10 to 16 years to eight people after they were convicted of luring 37 people to Cambodia for "trading human body parts" as part of a kidney donation racket.

The accused worked as brokers for an organ trading ring, the largest in Vietnam, between April 2017 and January 2019, a court in Ho Chi Minh City was told last week.

In a report on March 24, the Hanoi-based VNExpress news portal said the ring leader, Ton Nu Thi Huyen, 46, died of a kidney failure during the investigation but had attracted 100 kidney sellers and sent 37 of them to neighboring Cambodia where the transplant surgery took place.

According to the prosecution, the racket, dating back to 2009, became active after Huyen went to China for an illegal kidney transplant and met a person named Dao Thanh Nhan.

In 2016, she came to Cambodia to meet Nhan who introduced her to a Singaporean doctor in a hospital in Phnom Penh.

The report said the doctor told Huyen to find people who wanted to sell their kidneys for US$3,000 each.

“These stories are all fabricated"

In September last year, the Cambodian government rejected allegations made in Hong Kong and Taiwan that human traffickers had lured victims to the country for “organ harvesting” and the sale of body parts on the black market.

“Up until now, there has not been a single case of a human trafficking organization harvesting organs from their victims to be sold,” Chou Bun Eng, permanent vice-chair of the National Committee for Counter Trafficking, said while dismissing the allegations.

“These stories are all fabricated,” Eng said.

However, one month later, authorities in Taiwan arrested three people in connection with an “organ harvesting” ring that had lured victims with false promises of highly-paid jobs in Cambodia where they were told regular health checks were mandatory and subjected to X-rays.

After X-ray, the victims — referred to as “piglets” — would have their organs such as kidneys and liver removed “under the guise of an allegedly mandatory epidemic prevention,” media reported. The organs were then sold.

Evidence cited included one suspect using terms such as “full dismantlement”, meaning that the heart, liver, kidney, and cornea could be removed.

Another two suspects were arrested on similar charges in December.

The conviction of the eight people last week comes as Cambodia’s interior minister Sar Kheng released a report, Combating Human Trafficking in 2022, saying the issue remained challenging but 166 cases were solved last year compared with 359 cases in 2021.

