8 feared dead in Indonesia illegal gold mine tragedy

Unlicensed mines are common across the mineral-rich Southeast Asian archipelago and accidents are frequent
Members of Indonesian search and rescue team carry a generator during a search operation for trapped miners in Banyumas on July 30. (Photo: AFP)
Eight people trapped in an illegal gold mine on the Indonesian island of Java are feared dead, a local rescue official said Sunday, as search efforts entered a fifth day with little progress.
Unlicensed mines -- many with disregard for basic safety measures -- are common across the mineral-rich Southeast Asian archipelago and accidents are frequent.
The workers were digging inside a hole with a depth of 60 meters (200 feet) in Pancurendang village in Central Java on Tuesday evening when water suddenly flooded the illegal mine.
Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter
Rescuers had deployed water pumps around the clock and worked to dam a nearby river in a frantic bid to get the water out of the mining shaft but it remained flooded on Sunday.
"This is already the fifth day. We expect the bad news that the victims have died," local search and rescue agency head Adah Sudarsa told reporters Sunday.
Sudarsa said the rescue effort would continue until Tuesday in the hope of retrieving the miners' bodies, which are yet to be found.
Authorities had planned to deploy divers to find the miners but local rescue official Priyo Prayudha Utama told AFP "it was not possible" because the mine shaft was too narrow.
Most of the trapped miners had moved from West Java to mine in the region, police said.
On Friday police charged four people with allegedly operating the mine without a permit.
The suspects, including one who remains at large, face up to five years in prison and 100 billion rupiah ($6.6 million) in fines.
In 2021, six people were killed on Sulawesi island after an illegal gold mine collapsed.
At least 16 people were killed two years earlier when another illegal gold mine on the island collapsed and buried the workers.
In 2016, 11 miners died after a mudslide engulfed an illegal gold mine in Sumatra's Jambi province.
Help us keep UCA News independent
The Church in Asia needs objective and independent journalism to speak the truth about the Church and the state.
With a network of professionally qualified journalists and editors across Asia, UCA News is just about meeting that need. But professionalism does not come cheap. We depend on you, our readers, to help maintain our independence and seek that truth.
A small donation of US$2 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goal.
Share your comments
With a land area of 23,171 square kilometers, the Chunchon diocesan territory includes Cheorwon-gun (county),
The Busan diocesan territory covers 3,267 square kilometers and includes Busan Metropolitan City, Ulsan Metropolitan
Nanyang Diocese covers Nanyang city, 2 districts and 11 counties in Henan province. Nanyang, a prefecture-level city,
The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...
St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...
The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...