7.0-magnitude quake jolts eastern Indonesia

Strong tremor triggers tsunami warning which is later lifted

Junior high school students take part in an earthquake and tsunami drill at their school in Banda Aceh on Dec. 23, 2022, ahead of the 18th anniversary of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami on Dec 26

Junior high school students take part in an earthquake and tsunami drill at their school in Banda Aceh on Dec. 23, 2022, ahead of the 18th anniversary of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami on Dec 26. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Jakarta

By AFP, Jakarta

Published: January 18, 2023 07:53 AM GMT

Updated: January 18, 2023 07:59 AM GMT

An offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 hit near eastern Indonesia's Maluku islands on Jan.18, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported, triggering a tsunami warning that was later lifted.

The epicenter of the tremor was located 150 kilometers (93 miles) northwest of the eastern Indonesian island of Halmahera, at a depth of 48km.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

The quake occurred around 13:06 p.m. local time (0606 GMT) off the coast of Sulawesi island, shaking nearby islands and forcing residents to flee in panic.

"The quake was felt around 15-20 seconds. The shakings were quite long," an AFP journalist on Morotai island in the Maluku archipelago said.

"Some people went outside because they were afraid of buildings collapsing."

The NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said in its updated warning after the quake that the tsunami threat had passed.

It said earlier tsunami waves could hit coastal areas around 300km from the epicenter.

The quake was also revised down from an initial magnitude of 7.2 reported by the USGS.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), which gave the magnitude at 7.1, warned of possible aftershocks.

Daryono, the head of the agency's earthquake and tsunami center who like many Indonesians goes by one name, said the tremor was followed by five aftershocks, the largest with a magnitude of 5.3.

Second January quake

A powerful quake hit deep under the ocean in eastern Indonesia earlier this month, rattling nearby islands and damaging homes and schools.

The 7.6-magnitude quake caused roofs and walls to collapse in homes on the worst-hit island of Tanimbar Islands in the Maluku archipelago.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

On Nov. 21, a 5.6-magnitude quake hit West Java province on Indonesia's main island of Java, killing 602 people.

Most of the victims were killed when buildings collapsed or in landslides triggered by the quake.

A 2018 quake and resulting tsunami on Sulawesi island killed more than 4,000 people.

A major earthquake off Sumatra on Dec. 26, 2004, set off an Indian Ocean tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people as far away as Sri Lanka, India and Thailand.

That powerful 9.1-magnitude quake triggered 30-meter (100-foot0 waves that hit the shore of Banda Aceh on Sumatra.

