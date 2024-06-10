News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

7 Pakistan soldiers killed in bombing: army

The six enlisted men and one officer were killed by an 'improvised explosive device' in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Pakistan's soldiers pay tribute to their comrades as they take part in a ceremony to mark the country's Defence Day at Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Lahore on September 6, 2022.

Pakistan's soldiers pay tribute to their comrades as they take part in a ceremony to mark the country's Defence Day at Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Lahore on Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Islamabad
Published: June 10, 2024 05:18 AM GMT
Updated: June 10, 2024 05:24 AM GMT

Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed on June 9 when their vehicle was bombed in a northwest region bordering Afghanistan, according to the military.

The six enlisted men and one officer were killed by an "improvised explosive device" in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement.

A senior police officer stationed in Lakki Marwat told AFP that "the explosion completely destroyed the vehicle."

"We have received information that the vehicle came under fire after the blast," he added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has long been a hive of Islamic militant groups including the Pakistani Taliban and the local chapter of the Islamic State group.

"Lakki Marwat is one of the districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa most affected by terrorism," the senior police officer told AFP.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the June 9 attack.

The Pakistani Taliban -- known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- is the most active militant group in the area and regularly targets security forces.

Attacks have spiked in Pakistan since the Taliban returned to power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021.

Last year, 29 suicide attacks were registered -- the most since 2014 -- killing 329 people, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

Islamabad accuses Kabul's new rulers of failing to root out militants sheltering on Afghan soil as they prepare to stage attacks on Pakistan.

The Taliban government has repeatedly denied the allegations and said it will not allow Afghan territory to host foreign militants.

However, analysts say the TTP shares a common lineage and ideology with the Afghan Taliban.

In January 2023, the TTP was linked to a mosque suicide bombing in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial capital of Peshawar which killed more than 80 police officers.

In September, Pakistan said four troops were killed during a cross-border raid by "hundreds" of TTP fighters in Chitral, an area popular with domestic tourists.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Socrates B. Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Peter Jianping Fang of Yongping, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Lucas Dau Ze Jeimphaung of Lashio, Myanmar
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Andrea Lembo of Tokyo, Japan
Read More...
Latest News
India’s Syro Malabar Church sets deadline to solve liturgy row
India’s Syro Malabar Church sets deadline to solve liturgy row
Prioritizing motherhood over career a tough choice in today’s Japan
Prioritizing motherhood over career a tough choice in today’s Japan
Serving life when everything collapses
Serving life when everything collapses
Indian bishops tell Modi to make his new term ‘inclusive’
Indian bishops tell Modi to make his new term ‘inclusive’
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.